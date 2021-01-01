GordonsLife/E+ via Getty Images

I think it's safe to say that most of us overlooked Crocs (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CROX) and didn't expect a five-year gain of more than 1700%. The stock has jumped up by over 90% over the past six months, and it's only natural for investors to think about cashing out or staying in the game. After analyzing the stock's efficiency, value, and idiosyncrasies, it's safe to say that prospects remain bright.

For those who aren't aware, Crocs is a U.S.-based fashion retailer with a global presence. From a style perspective, there's an endless between consumers regarding the firm's products, but the numbers show that its footwear is flying off shelves across the globe.

Let's get stuck in!

Earnings and Outlook

Crocs beat its Q-2 revenue estimates by posting quarterly revenue of $640.8M (+93.3% Y/Y). The revenue increase was primarily driven by sandals sales, which continues to outpace its primary clogs product. Investors should be optimistic about the improvement in revenue mix, which adds to the total quality of topline earnings.

Crocs managed to achieve an operating margin of 30.5% in Q-2 and an EPS of $2.23 (beat estimates by $0.66).

Guidance for Crocs remains strong; revenue growth for its full-year is now expected to come in at between 60-65% growth versus the previous estimate of 40%-50%.

Management thinks that the supply-chain disruptions will be temporary and won't have as significant an effect on Crocs as other retail businesses.

Operating Efficiency

Let's analyze management's consensus regarding inventories and take a look at other key metrics.

Data by YCharts

So from the chart above, we can see that inventories have built up, which is a global phenomenon, but the cause for concern is that cost of goods sold has also increased proportionate to average inventory, as can be seen in the inventory turnover ratio. This scenario could lead to two outcomes:

Supply chain remains disrupted, and COGS continues to steepen, which in turn could reduce profit margins. Supply chain corrects itself, and the existing inventories get liquidated at below fair value, leading to lower gross profits.

It's a double-edged sword, and I don't think management's claim regarding supply chains being a minor problem is valid.

Data by YCharts

Crocs is performing exceptionally well from a financial point of view, though, and this could provide slack to its worrying operating metrics, which are systemically driven after all. Improving fixed asset turnover and operating margins along with a linearly improved interest coverage means that the company has managed to de-risk itself while building up cash to re-invest or redistribute to shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Source: Gurufocus

A shortfall for Crocs over recent years has been its expensive cost of capital. It can be expected that Crocs will reduce this ratio and return to its long-run downward trend line. My premise is again the improvement in times interest earned (interest coverage).

So, in a nutshell, one can conclude that Crocs is still suffering from supply bottlenecks, which can't be ignored, but this is evened out by stellar financial efficiency. I'm giving Crocs the benefit of the doubt regarding efficiency unless supply-chain disruptions further worsen.

Idiosyncracies

Value Drivers

Digitalization remains the key value driver for Crocs, and this is pretty much an industry-wide phenomenon. Digitalization is allowing the company to boost sales through its omnichannel strategy and streamlined marketing. Digitalization also allows for more efficient supply-chain management with agile inventory allocation, and it improves on operating costs as headcount will most likely be reduced.

Another factor that sets companies like crocs apart is consumer analytics based on machine learning, where artificial intelligence predicts the feasibility of new products instead of a human being trying to determine demand by flipping a coin.

Risks

Having already mentioned the supply chain, I'm not going to cover it again. Other risks Crocs is facing include macro and competition.

Analysts and the Fed have downgraded GDP growth estimates for the rest of 2021 due to the impact of Delta; the disposable income (see chart below) has also reduced significantly during the past 6-months, which could cause more selective purchases by consumers, primarily based on price and product differentiation.

Source

With the emphasis on price and product differentiation being determining factors in sustained success, Crocs is at risk because it primarily focuses on a specific type of footwear, meaning that it has a high industry concentration. If competitors had to come out with a new and preferred product, then Crocs might have to spend some money on R&D or cannibalizing prices to compete, which could, in turn, put downward pressure on its financial statements.

Valuation Metrics

P/E 15.78 EV/EBITDA 18.65 PEG 0.03

Source: Seeking Alpha

If you'd look at the P/E and EV/EBITDA in isolation you'd probably say that the stock's overvalued as they don't stack up well against the industry. But you need to look at it versus other metrics, the PEG tells us that the firm is growing faster than the stock price (PEG below 1.00); while growth metrics such as operating cash flow, return on equity, and EBITDA have outpaced the sector median by 724.00%, 185.14%, 275.12% respectively.

Data by YCharts

There's also an exponential growth in diluted EPS with a strong correlation to price, signaling promising shareholder value.

All of these considered I'd say relative price metrics should be ignored for now because growth and shareholder value is outweighing everything else.

Conclusion

In Crocs' case, there are a few trade-offs. The first being operating versus financial efficiency, secondly the value drivers via digitalization versus economic/industry concentration risks, and lastly the elevated multiples versus the possibility of earnings growth & the PEG outweighing the base case. I personally back Crocs to succeed in all three scenarios until the trajectory suggests otherwise. Crocs is a buy.