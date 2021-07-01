Enes Evren/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) represents one of the most high-risk, high-reward real estate investments. Positive cash flowing hotels and superior operating performance contrast with a depressed stock price. Such makes Sotherly ripe for strong price appreciation. The company's extremely high debt load, preferred stock dividend repayments, and uncertainty in the hotel industry are noted concerns. However, Sotherly's well-located southeastern hotels have experienced increased travel demand.

Consequently, it is reasonable to assume that Sotherly can reach pre-covid operating performance prior to the rest of the hotel industry. The recent positive trends in hotel performance and data showing cap rates remain stable are encouraging signs that Sotherly's stock price could more than double over the next year.

Hotel Market Overview

Rising vaccination rates since the start of the year has propelled hotel demand following the greatest crisis the industry has ever incurred. Hotel occupancy is at 90% of 2019 levels. TSA data showed domestic travel at 92% of 2019 levels for Labor Day weekend, up from a low of 5% in April 2020. Conditions are much improved relative to last fall.

Significant bifurcation still exists across hotel performance. Due to reduced group bookings and international tourism remaining low, the largest gateway markets continue to experience hotel occupancy levels more than 35% below 2019 levels as of late May. Occupancy has picked up a bit since, but still lags 2019 levels by more than 20% in the largest markets, demonstrated by a recent operational update by Pebblebrook (PEB).

Contrasting with weak gateway market performance are strong operating numbers for smaller markets, primarily across the southeast region of the United States.

Source: Marcus and Millichap

Lower cost hotels most dependent on leisure travel are posting superior occupancy and average daily rates relative to 2019 levels.

While covid has no doubt been a net negative for the hotel industry, two effects that could have a positive impact on hotel performance include:

Reduced supply pipeline The growing adoption of remote work.

The US hotel stock was projected to increase 13.5% from 2020 to 2025 prior to covid. Now, projected supply is expected to increase just 9.2% over the next 5 years, reducing future competition. The rise of remote and hybrid work has made working location much more flexible. With more employees being able to work from wherever, hotel demand could increase as people can travel more.

Sotherly's Portfolio

Consistent with the rest of the hotel industry, Sotherly's portfolio of 14 hotels has bounced back strong. They produced hotel EBITDA of $9.6 million for the second quarter, up from a deficit of $5.2 million the previous year. For the second quarter 2020, Sotherly's hotels had an aggregate occupancy rate of 11.5% and average daily rate of $117.60, producing RevPAR of just $13.53. Results for the second quarter of 2021 compare favorably. Occupancy increased to 58.6%, and average daily rates were $142.79, producing RevPAR of $83.73.

Demonstrating the hotel market's bifurcation in performance, hotel performance has largely been a function of property type and geography. The REITs with upscale hotels in the gateway markets have performed worse relative to lower-cost, economy hotels in the sunbelt. Outperformance among these segments particularly benefits Sotherly. Most of their hotels are located in the southeast, and they have generated operating results in the upper tier of the hotel real estate companies.

Source: Second Quarter Earnings Reports

Per their second quarter conference call, the third quarter appears favorable. Management mentioned RevPAR would be just 5-10% below third quarter 2019 levels, with several of their hotels already outperforming 2019 operating results. Additionally, management mentioned that Q4 group bookings were at 82% of Q4 2019 levels, showing that demand is returning to pre-covid levels.

Valuation

While the vast majority of hotel companies continued to generate losses during the second quarter, Sotherly succeeded in generating a profit. Earning $.07 in AFFO per share, Sotherly's annualized P/AFFO multiple is less than 10x earnings. This multiple is attractive, and hotel demand has yet to reach pre-covid levels.

Sotherly produced 2019 AFFO per share of $1.11. At current prices, assuming they can achieve a similar level of earnings by 2022, their forward P/AFFO multiple would be 2.5. This would represent a bargain at current prices. While it is reasonable to assume that Sotherly can attain pre-covid operating results within the next year with hotel demand coming back strong, legitimate reasons exist for the massive pre-covid discount.

Side note: Investors must be wary regarding how companies calculate AFFO and whether their methods are a true representation of cash flow. For example, Sotherly's 2021 budget for capital expenditures was $4 million. To get a true measure of the company's cash flow, such should be deducted given its recurring nature, which management ignores in its calculation of AFFO.

Debt and Net Asset Value

Sotherly currently has very high leverage levels. With gross assets of $571 million, the mortgage balance on their 14 properties is $355 million. Pre-covid, the company was generating around $42 million in EBITDA, producing a debt/EBITDA ratio of over 8.4.

On top of the massive debt load is over $100 million in preferred stock outstanding. Preferred dividends are at very high 7.8-8.2% rates. After accounting for the high-cost preferred shares, Sotherly's debt + preferred/EBITDA is over 10 at their pre-covid, 2019 operating results.

While debt is typically viewed in a negative light, it is simply a neutral instrument that magnifies returns or losses. If net operating income is increasing and cap rates are compressing, then high leverage will result in greater gains to net asset value. By contrast, net asset value will plummet much faster should the reverse occur where NOI decreases and cap rates expand.

Given the degree to which cap rates have been compressing across all sectors of commercial real estate, hotel cap rates are mostly unchanged from 2019 levels.

Source: Marcus and Millichap

However, the coinciding decline in net operating income has potentially led to a decline in hotel property values.

Sotherly's high leverage portfolio results in massive swings in net asset value depending on relatively modest changes in net operating income and cap rates. Sotherly generated $46.9 million in hotel EBITDA in 2019. Sotherly's NAV swings from $8.50 per share, assuming a 7.5% cap rate, to the company being practically worthless at a 9.3% cap rate.

Hotel EBITDA 46,938 46,938 46,938 46,938 Cap rate 7.50% 8.10% 8.70% 9.30% Hotel value 625,840 579,481 539,517 504,710 Other Assets 49,000 49,000 49,000 49,000 Total assets 674,840 628,481 588,517 553,710 Total liabilities 429,509 429,509 429,509 429,509 Preferred stock 97,500 97,500 97,500 97,500 Undeclared preferreds 12,400 12,400 12,400 12,400 Additional debt repayment 9,400 9,400 9,400 9,400 NAV 126,031 79,672 39,708 4,901 NAV per share 8.49 5.37 2.67 0.33

Given that full service hotel cap rates are around the high 7% range, Sotherly appears to be a bargain at current prices, contingent on hotel net operating income returning to 2019 levels.

Cap Rate Levels

Select recent transactions among hotels also reflect the strength in pricing. Cap rates have remained quite stable among well-performing properties, akin to those owned by Sotherly.

Two recent transactions by Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), the best performing hotel company in America right now.

August 23rd, 2021 - Apple acquired AC Hotel by Marriot, Portland, ME. The property's operating performance for June 2021 has surpassed June 2019 levels by 10%. The property was purchased for $66.8 million, and the June RevPAR was $217. The hotel contains 178 rooms. The summer season typically produces elevated hotel performance. Thus, the $217 RevPAR is likely modestly inflated relative to annual results. Assuming annual RevPAR of $205 is probably more fair to calculate the cap rate. At average annual RevPAR of $205, the hotel produces $13.3 million in revenue. Assuming a 35% NOI margin, the hotel's annual NOI is $4.7 million. These projections produce a cap rate just under 7%.

September 2nd, 2021 - Apple also acquired the 130 room Hyatt Place in downtown Greenville, South Carolina. The hotel was purchased for $30 million. RevPAR was $121 for June 2019, as occupancy reached a rate of 79%. Assuming annual RevPAR is $121, which may be a bit ambitious due to their high summer occupancy rate, the new hotel should generate $5.74 million in annual revenue. At a 35% NOI margin, the hotel would generate just over $2 million in annual net operating income, which would produce a 6.7% cap rate.

Strong pricing among well-operating hotels confirms that hotel property levels probably have not changed much due to covid. Cap rate compression across nearly all sectors of real estate due to low interest rates and search for yield has contributed to hotels maintaining their pre-covid cap rate levels.

Key Risks

As a small cap stock in a highly volatile sector, Sotherly is vulnerable to key risks that must be noted.

Stable cap rates make it critical that the company's hotel operating results return to 2019 levels. Returning to 2019 operating performance would allow Sotherly to achieve maximum stock price appreciation. Concurrent with favorable cap rate trends, strong portfolio performance is particularly encouraging given they have significant loans maturing post 2021.

Source: Investor Presentation

With cash flow levels trending back towards 2019 levels, the prospects of lenders refinancing at similar interest rates is much more likely. However, should cap rates expand and hotel performance lag 2019 levels, a possibility due to the delta variant, then Sotherly's stock price will likely remain depressed. Sotherly will be less likely to refinance their loans in that case as well, putting the current portfolio in jeopardy.

Sotherly's valuation story drastically changes as a consequence of their high leverage. It is feasible that net operating income returns to, for example, 90% of pre-covid levels, and cap rates expand to the low 8% range. In that case, Sotherly's fair value is probably closer to $1.50 per share, well below where shares are currently trading.

Preferred Stock and Common Dividend Risk

In addition to their massive debt load, Sotherly's preferred stock issuances pose a significant conundrum. With about $97 million in preferred stock outstanding, the company previously paid out over $7 million in annual dividends to preferred shareholders. Since preferred dividends were suspended to preserve liquidity at the start of covid, accumulated preferred dividends total $12.5 million.

This total must be repaid to preferred shareholders prior to the common dividend being reinstated. Sotherly's 7-8% dividend yield was one of its greatest attractions as an investment prior to covid. The $.52 annual dividend rate would equate to a nearly 20% dividend yield at the current stock price of $2.62. Management acknowledged that it has no timeline to reinstate the common dividend on their Q1 conference call.

In addition to paying back preferred shareholders' owed dividends, Sotherly must also attend to the significant amount of forbearance from loan amendments during covid. Lastly, management also took on a significant amount of unsecured debt in late 2020 to ensure that Sotherly would have sufficient liquidity. In late December, management secured $20 million by issuing notes at a 6% interest rate.

Given that Sotherly must repay the principal by 1.47x when the note matures, the effective interest rate on the loan is astronomical. Management recently announced a notes offering plan to repay this debt, which is critical for common dividend reinstatement. Satisfying loan forbearance agreements and repaying preferred dividends could take several years, depending on the hotel recovery trends.

Conclusion

Sotherly's well-located portfolio of low-cost, secondary market southeastern hotels has outperformed its peers. Performance approaching 2019 levels, in concert with stable cap rates, makes Sotherly a deep value given they trade more than 60% below pre-covid highs. Notable concerns exist with respect to high leverage, preferred stock, and how the delta variant could impact travel. The prospects of returning to pre-covid operating results demonstrate the reward outweighs the risk.

Even at a fair value of $5 per share, Sotherly would still trade well below pre-covid levels at a cap rate over 8% based on 2019 hotel EBITDA results. An investment in Sotherly's stock today at current prices could present massive upside potential if the company continues on its current growth trajectory.