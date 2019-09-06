igorbondarenko/iStock via Getty Images

Warren Buffett is the greatest long-term investor in history having compounded shareholder wealth at almost 21% CAGR for 55 years.

Greatest Investors In History: Masters Of Disciplined Financial Science

Name Returns Time Horizon Most Famous For Jim Simons (Co-Founder Renaissance Technologies) 71.8% CAGR 1994 to 2014 (best investing record ever recorded) Pure Quant Based Investing Joel Greenblatt 40% CAGR 21 years at Gotham Capital "Above-Average Quality Companies At Below-Average Prices" George Soros 32% CAGR 31 years Valuation mean reversion, "Reflexivity" = Opportunities can be found by carefully studying the value and the market prices of assets Peter Lynch 29.2% CAGR at Fidelity's Magellan Fund 1977 to 1990 (13 years) "Growth At A Reasonable Price" Bill Miller (Legg Mason Value Trust 1990 to 2006) 22.8% CAGR and beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years 16 years Warren Buffett 20.8% CAGR at Berkshire 55 Years Greedy when others are fearful Benjamin Graham 20% CAGR vs 12% S&P 500 1934 to 1956 (22 years) Margin of Safety Edward Thorp 20+% CAGR over 30 years invented card counting, pure statistically-based investing Charlie Munger 19.80% 1962 to 1975 Wonderful companies at fair prices Howard Marks 19% CAGR Since 1995 Valuation Mean Reversion Anne Scheiber 18.3% CAGR 50 years Turned $5K into $22 million with no formal training, purely with tax-efficient buy and hold blue-chip investing. John Templeton 300% from 1939 to 1943, 15.8% CAGR from 1954 to 1992 38 years Market Cycles Carl Icahn 14.6% CAGR vs 5.6% S&P 500 2001 to 2016 (15 Years) David Swenson 13.9% CAGR at Yale's Endowment (includes bonds and alternative assets) vs 10.7% S&P 500 30 years Alternative Asset Allocation Larry Puglia 12.1% CAGR vs 10.2% CAGR S&P 500 28 years running TROW's flagship blue-chip fund Pure blue-chip/wide moat focus. Geraldine Weiss 11.2% vs 9.8% S&P 500 37 years Best risk-adjusted track record of any newsletter over 30 years according to Hubert Financial Digest, popularized dividend yield theory (the only strategy she employed)

While I don't recommend blindly mirroring the portfolios of legendary investors like Buffett, the holdings of Berkshire can often provide us with good ideas for further research.

Berkshire's stock portfolio has grown to almost $300 billion and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is Buffett's 2nd favorite dividend aristocrat, purchased in late 2020 at a cost basis of about $91. AbbVie isn't just Buffett's 2nd favorite aristocrat, at a $2.3 billion position size, it's Berkshire's 18th largest holding out of over 60 companies.

So let's take a look at the three reasons Buffett likely loves this Super SWAN dividend aristocrat and why AbbVie is one of the best high-yield aristocrats you can safely buy today, even with the market 26% historically overvalued.

In fact, as I'll show in section three, AbbVie has the potential to nearly double in the next five years, potentially tripling the market's returns.

Reason 1: One Of The Highest Quality Companies On Earth

The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 207 point model that includes

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters/Refinitiv and Just Capital

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 77% of the DK safety and quality model

Our focus on safety and risk management is why during the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 6 blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.

There were five, meaning we predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

A company's quality rating determines how large a margin of safety is required for it to be considered a potentially good buy and its risk cap recommendation in your portfolio.

Dividend Kings Safety And Quality Scoring System

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Atrocious, Very High Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Terrible, High Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Poor (very speculative) 0.5% 45% 55% 65% 75% 7 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (speculative) 1.0% 40% 50% 60% 70% 8 Average (Relative to S&P 500) 2.5% (unless speculative then 1.0%) 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 60% to 65% 9 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 10 Blue-Chip 7.5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 11 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 12 Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips) 15% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 13 Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 20% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

How does AbbVie score on one of the most accurate and comprehensive safety models on earth?

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (120 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 - below-average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 -average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4- safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% ABBV 77% 1.0% 2.4%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 18% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 19% to 57% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 58% (58% to 67% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 68% to 77% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 78% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 ABBV 79% Exceptional Dependability 5

Overall Quality

ABBV Final Score Rating Safety 77% 4/5 - safe Business Model 80% 3/3 - wide moat Dependability 79% 5/5 - exceptional dependability Total 78% 12/13 Super SWAN - dividend aristocrat

How high quality is AbbVie? Its 78% quality means it's similar to such legendary companies as

Texas Instruments ( TXN

Amazon ( AMZN ) - also a Buffett stock

Bristol Myers Squibb ( BMY ) - also a Buffett stock

Altria ( MO ) - dividend king

Facebook ( FB

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD

What makes ABBV such a dependable and safe high-yield choice for conservative income investors such as retirees?

For one thing, there's the 48-year dividend streak it inherited from Abbott Labs (ABT).

Management has frequently talked about how ABBV treasures its aristocrat status and plans to keep growing the dividend steadily every year, at a "robust" pace.

Ben Graham considered a 20-year streak without a dividend cut to be a sign of a quality company, and a 20-year dividend growth streak is a Graham standard of excellence.

There's also the strong and steadily improving balance sheet.

ABBV Credit Rating Consensus

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB+ stable outlook 5.0% 20.0 Moody's Baa2 (BBB equivalent) stable outlook 7.5% 13.3 Consensus BBB stable outlook 6.25% 16.0

(Source: S&P, Moody's)

Buffett defines fundamental risk as the probability of losing all your money. According to rating agencies that risk is about 6.25% over the next 30 years.

ABBV Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 3.37 3.21 10.63 2021 2.31 2.11 11.36 2022 2.04 1.53 14.52 2023 2.24 1.37 14.80 2024 1.97 1.05 16.44 2025 1.61 0.53 19.16 2026 NA NA 17.46 Annualized Change -13.75% -30.15% 8.63%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

ABBV took on over $40 billion in debt buying Allergan, and it's been steadily de-leveraging and thus de-risking its business and dividend ahead of the 2023 US Humira patent cliff.

Credit Rating Leverage Guidelines For Pharma

Credit Rating Safe Net Debt/EBITDA For Most Companies 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk BBB 3.0 or less 7.50% A- 2.5 or less 2.50% A 2.0 or less 0.66% A+ 1.8 or less 0.60% AA 1.5 or less 0.51% AAA 1.1 or less 0.07%

AbbVie's steadily falling leverage ratios should result in the company regaining the A-credit rating it had before the Allergan acquisition.

Speaking of the Humira patent cliff, management has been preparing for that since before the 2013 spin-off.

This brings me to the second major reason to consider AbbVie for a spot in your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

Reason 2: Exceptional Management You Can Trust With Your Hard-Earned Savings

ALL BUSINESSES ARE LOOSELY FUNCTIONING DISASTERS, AND SOME ARE PROFITABLE DESPITE IT. At 30,000 feet, the world is beautiful and orderly. On the ground, it’s chaotic and confusing. Nothing ever goes to plan. Surprises lurk around every corner. Things are constantly breaking. Someone is always upset. Mistakes are made daily. Expecting anything less is being out of touch with reality. And remember, just because you’re now aware of it doesn’t change reality. It was that way before, you just didn’t realize it." - Brent Beshore

No company ever made an investor a penny because nothing ever went wrong, but despite something always going wrong. It's skilled, adaptable, and trustworthy management that manages a company's risk profile and leads to steady growth in sales, earnings, cash flows, and dividends.

Turning to management specifically, AbbVie is led by Rick Gonzalez, who joined Abbott in 1977 and held many managerial posts throughout his career at the firm. However, he only recently led the drug group starting in July 2010 after a brief retirement. His relatively short tenure in the key field of drug commercialization and development is a concern, but the execution has been going well under his leadership." - Morningstar

CEO Rick Gonzalez has proven to be one of the best capital allocators in the industry, as seen by AbbVie's incredible track record in beating expectations.

AbbVie has beaten and raised its own guidance in the majority of quarters since the spin-off and in the last three years, it's missed expectations only once.

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus (Humira Patent Cliff) 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus Sales 38% 23% 6% -6% 0% 5% 2% Dividend 10% 10% (official) 8% 3% 5% 0% NA EPS 18% 20% 10% -14% 2% 4% 4% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 60% 8% -11% NA NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 17% 19% 21% -8% -4% NA NA Free Cash Flow 17% 3% 29% -1% NA NA NA EBITDA 23% 24% 9% -8% -5% NA NA EBIT (operating income) 0% 69% 8% -13% 1% NA NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

To prepare for the Humira patent cliff in 2023 and the Imbruvica patent cliff of 2026, management has been steadily diversifying the company which launched with 95% of sales from Humira.

The largest recent acquisition of Allergan for over $60 billion diversified cash flows and opportunistically added products from a firm trading below its fair value. Allergan also opens a new therapeutic segment in aesthetics that doesn’t face the same potential pricing risks as the branded drug segment. Additionally, the 2015 acquisition of Pharmacyclics for over $20 billion looks sound, given that key drug Imbruvica should hit peak annualized sales of close to $7 billion even with some royalties paid to Johnson & Johnson. On the negative side, the failed acquisition of Shire led to a $1.6 billion breakup fee, and the $6 billion acquisition of Stemcentrx looks like a poor judgment on a key cancer drug that looks less effective in late-stage clinical studies." - Morningstar

While not every acquisition has been successful (impossible in this industry), AbbVie's drug pipeline is now one of the strongest in the industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

Management uses risk-weighted estimates for future drug sales, which account for the probability of drug trial failures.

(Source: investor presentation)

Management thinks the replacement for Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq can achieve over $15 billion in sales by 2025.

(Source: investor presentation)

And AbbVie's strong oncology pipeline gives it excellent market position in the fastest-growing and highest margin part of the industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

Botox has a trademark and no patent cliffs, though rivals like Viatris (VTRS) are coming out with generic versions.

(Source: investor presentation)

As you can see, AbbVie has dozens of drugs and new indications for its blockbusters that are expected to help it smoothly get over the Humira patent cliff of 2023 and Imbruvica patent cliff of 2026.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Humira's peak sales of $20.6 billion next year are expected to fall to $5.8 billion by 2026.

That would still make it one of the largest drugs on earth even 4 years into its patent cliff.

Oncology is expected to approximately double by 2026.

Humira replacements Skyrizi and Rinvoq are expected to combine for $13.6 billion in sales by 2026. That's not as bullish as management's guidance, but remember AbbVie's exceptional track record for beating expectations.

Neuroscience is expected to nearly triple.

Women's health approximately double.

In 2026 analysts expect ABBV to have 15 $1+ billion blockbusters.

ABBV Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2020 $81,515 $6,416 $77,577 $2,068 $24,192 $21,976 2021 $70,254 $11,335 $64,179 $2,467 $30,392 $28,028 2022 $66,254 $19,040 $49,657 $2,103 $32,556 $30,545 2023 $64,254 $25,448 $39,370 $1,813 $28,689 $26,836 2024 $54,630 $31,632 $29,154 $1,627 $27,785 $26,753 2025 $48,452 $41,718 $16,068 $1,484 $30,131 $28,432 2026 $66,554 $50,130 $16,424 $1,624 NA $28,363.00 Annualized Growth -3.32% 40.87% -22.80% -3.95% 4.49% 4.34%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

AbbVie is expected to see its net debt position plunge at 23% through 2026, which factors in not one but two major patent cliffs for the company.

Some analysts expect that in 2026 ABBV will make a major acquisition.

possibly as large as $68 billion in cash/debt

possibly larger if it uses stock or does a "merger of equals" with someone like BMY

But the bottom line is that $50 billion in consensus cash by 2026 leaves ABBV would allow for incredible financial flexibility to make major needle-moving deals like Allergan.

And this time it might be able to pay for future deals with cash, avoiding the common stock market plunge when big pharma blue-chips announce debt-funded acquisitions.

On Wall Street, bond investors are considered the "smart money" because they are the most conservative income investors in the world. They are some of the best risk assessors on the planet and here's what they think of ABBV's prospects.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The bond market is confident enough in ABBV's de-leveraging plans to lend to it at about 30 years for just over 3%. And it's not hard to see why.

We have already paid down $12 billion of combined company debt. We expect to achieve $17 billion of cumulative debt paid down by the end of this year, with further deleveraging through 2023. This will bring our net leverage ratio to 2.4 times by the end of 2021. And approximately two times by the end of 2022." - CFO, ABBV Q2 conference call

Management has been walking the walk in terms of executing on its Allergan integration and de-leveraging plan.

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

AbbVie's wide moat can be seen by its historical profitability being in the top 20% of peers.

ABBV Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Operating Margin 93.27 Net Margin 73.57 Return On Equity 97.00 Return On Assets 62.57 Return On Capital 97.76 Average 84.83

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

In the past year, that profitability has been better than all but 15% of its fellow 1,063 major drugmakers, making it the 162nd most profitable drug maker in the world.

That profitability is expected to steadily increase in the coming years, even with two patent cliffs looming.

ABBV Consensus Margin Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2020 36.7% 52.8% 48.0% 38.8% 0.99 2021 38.5% 54.1% 49.9% 39.9% TTM ROC 167.3% 2022 43.3% 54.5% 51.1% 41.5% Latest ROC 137.4% 2023 42.1% 50.9% 47.6% 37.8% 2026 ROC 165.1% 2024 NA 49.3% 47.5% 38.0% 2026 ROC 135.6% 2025 NA 51.1% 48.2% 38.8% Average 150.3% 2026 NA NA 47.4% 37.8% Industry Median 7.6% Annualized Growth 4.68% -1.69% -0.25% -0.45% ABBV/Peers 19.75 Vs S&P 10.43

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

By 2026, after two patent cliffs hit, ABBV's returns on capital are expected to be 150%, almost 20X that of its peers and more than 10X that of the S&P 500. Its free cash flow margins even in 2023, the Humira patent cliff year, are expected to be 42%, among the top 5% of all companies on earth.

ABBV Profit Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales FCF EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $45,804 $16,790 $24,192 $21,976 $17,782 2021 $56,208 $21,655 $30,392 $28,028 $22,424 2022 $59,730 $25,887 $32,556 $30,545 $24,760 2023 (Humira Patent Cliff) $56,340 $23,692 $28,689 $26,836 $21,302 2024 $56,318 NA $27,785 $26,753 $21,398 2025 $59,000 NA $30,131 $28,432 $22,899 2026 (Imbruvica Patent Cliff) $59,898 NA NA $28,363 $22,626 Annualized Growth 4.57% 12.16% 3.52% 5.04% 4.10%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The company's sales are expected to hit new records by 2026, even after two patent cliffs.

ABBV Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $5.17 $12.60 41.0% $13,129 6.73% 18.7% 2022 $5.58 $13.87 40.2% $14,648 7.51% 22.1% 2023 $5.73 $12.02 47.7% $11,114 5.70% 17.3% 2024 $6.01 $12.28 48.9% $11,079 5.68% 20.3% 2025 $5.98 $13.30 45.0% $12,934 6.63% 26.7% Total 2021 Through 2025 $28.47 $77.29 44.56% $62,905.20 32.25% 89.54% Annualized Rate 3.71% 0.80% 2.31% -0.37% -0.37% 9.33%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

AbbVie's dividend is expected to grow at a modest 4% rate in the coming years and its payout ratio remains well below the 60% payout ratio safety guideline for this industry.

The $63 billion in post-dividend retained earnings through 2025 is enough to repay almost all of ABBV's debt or buyback as much as 32% of shares at current valuations.

$4.4 billion in consensus buybacks from 2021 through 2025

2.25% of shares because management is focusing on deleveraging through at least 2023

ABBV historically buys back about 1% of shares each year but the point is that management is expected to have incredible financial flexibility to deal with Humira, Imbruvica, and all future patent cliffs.

3.9% CAGR long-term growth might now sound impressive but keep in mind that Moody's estimates that the long-term growth rate for the industry is 4%.

AbbVie's safe 4.9% yield is far better than the 1.4% average yield for this industry.

The bottom line is that management has been preparing for the Humira patent cliffs since day one.

ABBV has always been priced at 13 to 14X earnings, even when growing as fast as 24% CAGR, indicating the market has always priced in Humira patent cliffs.

And this brings us to one of the strongest reasons that I'm so bullish on AbbVie and you might want to consider adding or opening a position today.

Reason 3: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price With Attractive Medium-Term Total Return Potential

ABBV's historical fair value PE is 13 to 14X because the market has always discounted Humira's patent cliff risk.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all-Years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median P/S 4.08 $129.74 $137.90 $130.15 $130.15 $136.27 5-Year Average Yield 4.66% $111.59 $111.59 $122.96 $128.97 $128.33 9-Year Median Yield 3.46% $150.29 $150.29 $165.61 $173.70 $172.83 9-Year Average Yield 4.01% $129.68 $129.68 $142.89 $149.88 $149.13 Earnings 13.27 $167.46 $184.25 $158.84 $162.96 $176.49 Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 13.27 $179.55 $179.55 NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 12.45 $155.72 $188.60 $173.07 $166.95 NA Free Cash Flow 13.23 $136.82 $176.38 $173.87 NA NA EBITDA 10.13 $165.40 $180.18 $165.69 $157.62 NA EBIT (operating income) 11.80 $186.79 $201.88 $176.42 $177.47 NA Average $147.70 $158.60 $154.16 $153.93 $150.20 $155.25 Current Price $106.12 Discount To Fair Value 28.15% 33.09% 31.16% 31.06% 29.35% 31.64% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 39.18% 49.46% 45.27% 45.05% 41.54% 46.29% 2021 EPS 2022 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE Trough EPS PE $12.62 $13.90 $9.62 $13.51 11.1 7.9 8.8

ABBV is currently trading at just 8.8X trough earnings, far below its historical 13.5 and far less than the conservative 11.1 our fair value model estimates.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $127.47 $108.00 (8.0 PE) 90% statistically likely to be wrong Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 16.75% 1.74% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 20.12% 1.77% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $132.67 $113.20 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 20.01% 6.25% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 25.02% 6.67%

Analyst price targets for a 25% total return in the next year are 100% justified by ABBV's strong fundamentals and very attractive valuation. Morningstar's $108 fair value estimate is 90% likely to be too conservative and even that says you're getting this wonderful Buffett aristocrat at a fair price.

What kind of returns can investors expect in the coming few years?

For context, here's the return potential of the 26% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 6.5% CAGR returns over the next five years.

And here's what analysts expect from ABBV.

ABBV 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

ABBV 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

These forecasts already price in Humira and Imbruvica patent cliffs in 2023, and 2026 respectively.

And ABBV could nearly double over the next five years.

ABBV Investment Decision Score

AbbVie Ticker ABBV DK Quality Rating 12 78% Investment Grade A Sector Healthcare Safety 4 77% Investment Score 97% Industry Biotechnology Dependability 5 79% 5-Year Dividend Return 29.58% Sub-Industry Biotechnology Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 9.75% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy ABBV's 31.69% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average ABBV's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional ABBV's 29.58% vs. the S&P's 9.16% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional ABBV's 9.75% vs. the S&P's 3.81% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

ABBV has nearly 3X the risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 and with more than triple the yield.

A yield that is set to increase by the end of the year when ABBV raises its dividend for the 49th consecutive year.

Risk Profile: Why AbbVie Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

ABBV Risk Profile Summary

Similar to other drug companies, AbbVie faces the risks of new drug failures, reimbursement challenges for new drugs, and drug pricing cuts by large payer groups that are growing increasingly price-sensitive. Further, AbbVie's high concentration of Humira sales makes the company significantly exposed to any new competitive threats to Humira, both from biosimilars and new branded drug competition. Also, AbbVie has taken on significant debt to purchase Allergan, but we expect robust cash flows will help manage the heavy debt load. Overall, we view the firm at a medium uncertainty level. Our uncertainty rating for AbbVie is not materially affected by environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, risks, although we see access to basic services (tied to potential U.S. policy reform on drug pricing) as the biggest potential ESG risk that the firm needs to manage. AbbVie generates 75% of total sales in the U.S. (a high amount relative to peers) so major pricing reforms could weigh on sales and margins. We model in policy changes around reforms to Medicare in our base case as we expect a 50% probability of enactment, and we include other lower probability reforms (such as drug price inflation caps and international reference pricing) in our bear case or ESG point system. For example, AbbVie’s Humira (immunology) generates over 40% of the firm’s total sales, and the drug has significant exposure to the Medicare channel. Additionally, we assume a more than 50% probability of AbbVie seeing future costs related to product governance ESG risks (such as off-label marketing or litigation related to side effects) and model base case annual legal costs at 1.5% of non-GAAP net income (at the midrange relative to peers based on AbbVie’s product portfolio having average exposure to future potential litigation)." - Morningstar (Emphasis added)

ABBV's Risk Profile Includes

drug development risk (management guidance and consensus forecasts are based on probability of approval failure X estimated annual drug sales)

regulatory/political risk (including Medicare bulk purchases, and government reimbursement rates)

patent cliff risk (Imbruvica 2026 patent cliff)

biosimilar competition risk

reimbursement risk (private such as Pharmacy Benefit Managers)

de-leveraging risk (falling each quarter)

M&A execution risk

supply chain disruption risk

talent retention risk

currency risk

Headline risk such as we recently saw with ABBV's 11% single-day plunge are all part of ABBV's risk profile.

The FDA warning is due to a drug from Pfizer, not ABBV. But ABBV's immunology drug, Rinvoq, is a JAK inhibitor and so the market assumed the worst.

While they were not evaluated in trials similar to that with Xeljanz, “since they share mechanisms of action with Xeljanz, FDA considers that these medicines may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial,” the federal agency said in a statement." - Seeking Alpha

The selloff is “unwarranted,” said Piper Sandler, urging investors to buy the stock on weakness. “ABBV is likely to use its own long-term surveillance data to drive future updates to the Rinvoq label,” the analyst Christopher Raymond wrote with an overweight rating. “Bottom line, short term we see limited impact here. Longer term, we do not believe all JAKs will be painted with the Xeljanz brush forever,” he added, referring to Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) arthritis medication on which the FDA decision was based. “Disappointing update, but stock move overdone,” argued J.P. Morgan’s Chris Schott with an overweight rating. Meanwhile, Citi analyst Andrew Baum who maintains the buy rating on AbbVie (ABBV), notes that “the likely commercial impact is far lesser than the share price reaction would suggest.” Rinvoq, an oral once-daily medication approved for adults with rheumatoid arthritis, brought $653M in revenue for AbbVie (ABBV) in 2020 from the U.S. compared to $47M in 2019." - Seeking Alpha

Morningstar's Pharma sector director agrees with the Wall Street consensus.

FDA Issues New Warnings on JAK Drug Class, but We Don’t See Any Major Fair Value Estimate Impacts The FDA’s new warnings for the JAK inhibitor class put moderate pressure on key drugs for AbbVie (Rinvoq, 6% of 2023 sales), Pfizer (Xeljanz, 5% of 2023 sales), and Eli Lilly (Olumiant, 4% of 2023 sales), but we are not forecasting any major changes to our fair value estimates based on the news. Additionally, with strong product portfolios for all three companies, we don’t see the updated JAK warnings as impacting the firms’ moat ratings. Following a large study with Xeljanz in arthritis and ulcerative colitis, the FDA found higher rates of blood disorders, cancer, and death versus an older class of drugs called TNF drugs. As a result, the FDA is requiring updated warning labels for all JAK inhibitors (due to their similar mechanism of action) and limiting approval to following TNF failure. However, we believe most sales of JAK inhibitors already come from patients not responding to TNF drugs (in most indications) given how familiar the prescribing community is with the TNF class. Additionally, the increased risks seem relatively small with Xeljanz in previous studies (albeit still severe side effects), so we expect continued utilization of JAK inhibitors given the high failure rate of TNF drugs (as high as 50% in some studies). Also, next-generation JAK Rinvoq looks safer than Xeljanz potentially due to a more selective mechanism, which should help the drug become the JAK of choice within the class. We had viewed the biggest new potential indication of JAK inhibitors in atopic dermatitis, which now looks less promising. With Rinvoq, Olimiant, and Pfizer’s pipeline drug abrocitinib seeking approval in atopic dermatitis, we continue to expect U.S. approval for the JAK drugs in atopic dermatitis following delays at the FDA. However, we now view the drugs as gaining less market share against Sanofi’s Dupixent, which has an excellent side effect profile and appears almost as effective as the JAK drugs." - Morningstar

In other words, if you are not comfortable with inevitable bad news from the FDA you shouldn't own any healthcare stock.

How do we monitor such a complex risk profile which all drug companies have?

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.

ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"

it's total long-term risk management analysis

ESG is just normal risk by another name." Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar

S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AMBest (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.

If you want to know about how political, regulatory, or any complex risk (such as headlines that move stock prices in the short-term) affect a company's long-term business prospects, that's where ESG risk scores are useful.

ABBV Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 78.0% BBB, average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 85.4% 27.4/100 Medium Risk Reuters /Refinitiv 93.9% Excellent S&P 81.0% Very Good Just Capital 76.5% Good Consensus 82.9% Very Good FactSet Qualitative Assessment Below-Average Negative Trend

(Sources: S&P, Morningstar, Reuters, Just Capital, FactSet Research)

(Source: Morningstar) - 20 metric model

96th industry percentile

51st percentile among almost 14,000 globally rated companies

(Source: Reuters/Refinitiv) - over 500 metric model

(Source: Just Capital)

77th industry percentile

72nd percentile among major US companies

Just Capital's risk management scores are based on

weightings determined by an annual survey of 110,000 Americans

asking what they consider most important for company risk management

and then using publicly available data to generate risk management scores for nearly 1,000 large US companies

How We Monitor ABBV's Risk Profile

22 analysts

2 credit rating agencies

6 total risk rating agencies

28 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow because that's the essence of discipline financial science, the math behind getting and staying rich on Wall Street.

Bottom Line: AbbVie Is One Of The Best Buffett Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

Warren Buffett's success is impressive, but his mastery of disciplined financial science and the lessons that can teach us is far more useful to regular investors today.

Buffett's focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always is the cornerstone of the Dividend Kings blue-chip Phoenix strategy.

A strategy that I've personally used to achieve 24% CAGR returns with my $1.25 million retirement portfolio, and 17% CAGR returns on ABBV, even with the recent correction.

My Personal ABBV Total Returns

Today AbbVie is a classic Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price".

In fact, at a 29% discount to trough fair value, which factors in the Humira patent cliff of 2023, AbbVie represents one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.

If you're seeking a safe and growing 4.9% yield and the potential to double your money in the next five years, then consider buying AbbVie today.

In a market that's 26% overvalued, and full of speculative manias, AbbVie represents one of the best ways to make your own luck on Wall Street, and potentially secure the rich retirement of your dreams.