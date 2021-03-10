Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has seen its valuation rise rapidly, as the market has been convinced to benchmark the stock against e-commerce giants rather than traditional retailers. With Amazon (AMZN) sporting a forward P/E of 63.8, COST’s forward P/E of 42.2 looks plausible. WMT is also building out e-commerce, but trades at a forward P/E of 22.7. The challenge for investors is how to balance the fast-growing e-commerce business with COST’s brick-and-mortar retail in determining a valuation.

Recent data showed a slowing in e-commerce growth rate, primarily due to customers visiting physical stores more often as concerns about COVID have diminished. Granted, COST can still do well as business shifts from online sales to foot traffic, but even great companies can get too expensive.

Price history and basic statistics for COST (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Costco is an impressive company and I wrote an enthusiastically bullish article on March 10th, about 6.5 months ago. Since then, COST has gained more than 41% vs. 14.6% for the S&P 500 over the same period. My one concern in March was COST’s valuation, with a forward P/E of 31.9 at that time. This was comparable, and slightly higher, than the forward P/E for MSFT (31.4) and for GOOG (30.4). Today, MSFT has a forward P/E of 33.9 and GOOG has forward P/E of 27.98. Both have markedly lower forward P/E than COST.

Performance of COST vs. S&P 500 since my analysis on March 10, 2021 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In addition to a stock’s fundamentals, I rely on two forms of consensus outlooks. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target. The analyst consensus price target has been shown to have meaningful predictive value, as long as the dispersion among the analysts is not too high. The second form of consensus outlook that I use is derived from the prices of options on the stock.

The price of an option represents the market’s consensus estimate for the probability that the price of the underlying stock will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing calls and puts at a range of strike prices and a common expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic outlook for the price returns of the stock that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, I have written an overview post, including links to the relevant financial literature.

With the large gains in COST over the past 6.5 months, along with the consequent increase in the forward P/E, I am revisiting my analysis.

Wall Street Analyst Consensus Outlook for COST

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook using the views of 17 ranked analysts who have published ratings and 12-month price targets within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish (as it was when I analyzed COST in March) and the 12-month price target is 3.4% above the current price. The individual analyst price targets exhibit considerable dispersion, with the lowest at 15% below the current price and the highest at 15.9% above the current price. In March, the consensus 12-month price target was 20.3% above the share price at that time.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for COST (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus is calculated using the views of 33 analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is 1.3% below the current share price. In March, the 12-month price target was 21% above the share price at that time.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for COST (Source: Seeking Alpha)

COST’s shares are 41% higher than they were when I last analyzed the stock. The consensus 12-month price targets, back then, were 21% above the share price at that time. With the stock 41% higher over only 6.5 months, the consensus price targets have risen sufficiently that they match the current level. This shows that the analysts have dramatically boosted their price targets over this 6.5-month period. Even so, the shares are within a couple of percent of being fully priced, based on the consensus outlook.

Market-Implied Outlook for COST

I have analyzed call and put options on COST, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to generate the market-implied outlook for the next 3.9 months (from now until the expiration date). I have also analyzed options expiring on June 17, 2022, to build the market-implied outlook for the next 8.7 months. I chose these two expiration dates to provide a view into early 2022 and to the middle of 2022. In addition, options expiring in January and June tend to be more liquid than many other expiration dates.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and price return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for COST for the 3.9-month period from today until January 21, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook for the next 3.9 months is generally symmetric, although the highest probabilities are slightly tilted towards positive returns. The peak probability corresponds to a price return of +4% over the next 3.9 months. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 22.7%.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for COST for the 3.9-month period from today until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive returns are consistently higher than for negative returns of the same magnitude (the solid blue line is above the dashed red line for a wide range of the most probable return outcomes). Only in the tails (returns outside of +/-20% over the next 3.9 months) are the probabilities of negative returns higher than for positive returns, but the overall probabilities of these outcomes are very small. This is a bullish outlook for the next 3.9 months.

The market-implied outlook to mid-2022 (generated using options expiring on June 17, 2022) is less bullish, heading towards neutral. The probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude are very close to one another. Theoretically, the market-implied outlook tends to have a tilt towards negative returns because risk-averse investors pay more than fair value for put options to limit losses. A market-implied outlook with matching probabilities of positive and negative returns is, for that reason, interpreted as slightly bullish. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 24%.

Market-implied price return probabilities for COST for the 8.7-month period from today until June 17, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook for COST is bullish into early 2022, shifting to neutral with a slight bullish tilt for the period to mid-year. The annualized volatility is quite modest.

Summary

As I am completing this post, COST has reported quarterly earnings, beating expectations on earnings and revenue. The high trailing and forward P/E for COST are a significant concern, nonetheless. While the Wall Street consensus rating for COST continues to be bullish, the consensus 12-month price target is only around 2% above today’s closing price. The analyst consensus is that there is almost no upside left. The market-implied outlook to early 2022 is bullish, shifting to neutral-to-slightly-bullish for the view to mid-2022.

In considering the valuation and that the stock is essentially fully priced for 12 months of growth (on the basis of the analyst consensus), I am changing my rating on COST to neutral, even though the market-implied outlook indicates the potential for additional upside to early 2022.