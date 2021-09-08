skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO), a leading global healthcare supplier involved in the development, manufacture, and distribution of private lab and branded OTC ("over the counter") pharmaceuticals and nutritional products, recently announced the acquisition of HRA Pharma for a $2.1 billion consideration. While the deal completes the company's long-signaled guidance for a major deal in the pipeline and looks strategically and financially attractive, I remain concerned about PRGO's longer-term organic growth trajectory. In addition, leverage is also a key overhang, with its Irish tax liabilities still outstanding. At current valuations, I would stay on the sidelines.

A Closer Look at the HRA Pharma Transaction

Perrigo has outlined its proposed acquisition of HRA for c. €1.8 billion (equivalent to c. $2.1 billion) with the transaction expected to close in H1 '22. For context, HRA is a global consumer self-care company with the following category-leading brands– Compeed (70+% market share in EU blister care), ellaOne (50+% market share in EU women's health), and Mederma (c. 45% market share in scar care in the US). With management noting the transaction consideration represents a fiscal 2022 EV to adjusted EBITDA multiple of c. 18x, this implies an impressive (adjusted) EBITDA generation of c. $117 million in fiscal 2022.

The deal will be funded out of the existing cash balance and cash flows – considering the company ended its latest quarter with cash on hand of c. $318 million and subsequently received c. $1.35 billion in net proceeds from the Rx sale in July, with an additional c. $412 million to be received related to its recent arbitration win against Alychlo, I see limited funding hurdles at this juncture.

Nonetheless, the addition of HRA's liabilities should still push Perrigo's net leverage to c. 4x in the upcoming fiscal year, with this number likely to move higher as the company addresses its pending Irish tax litigation. And while the company does not require incremental debt for this deal, PRGO could still opportunistically consider new debt financing going forward as it looks to build on its exposure to European markets.

HRA Acquisition Likely to be Growth and Margin Accretive

HRA offers compelling growth potential - prior to the pandemic, the company had posted double-digit % growth for several years, with adjusted operating margins approaching c. 30%. With the COVID-19 impact gradually fading, management has guided to growth recovering in fiscal 2022, with projections for mid-teen % annual growth over the upcoming years on the back of additional launches in adjacent categories and increased Rx-to-OTC switching. I would also note that this projection does not factor in any top-line synergies despite HRA adding several attractive franchises that should improve the longer-term growth outlook.

Encouragingly, PRGO has also guided toward HRA contributing fiscal 2023 revenues of c. €400 million, with the business expected to grow in the mid-teen % range going forward. And from a margin perspective, the guided c. 30% operating margins for the business and c. $30 million in synergies post-acquisition signal plenty of upside to the current targets. In turn, this translates to a highly accretive deal outcome to the tune of c. $1.00/share in fiscal 2023 EPS, implying PRGO is well on track to achieving its previous adjusted EPS target of $3.65-3.95 (post-synergies). As a result, I see upward revisions to the medium-term earnings guide in the upcoming quarters.

Key Concerns Remain About the Longer-Term Outlook for the Core Business

While the transaction will likely improve PRGO's financial outlook, including growth and margins over the upcoming years, it remains unclear if the company will be able to sustain these improvements over the longer term, especially considering its recent struggles with organic growth. Furthermore, rising input costs continue to negatively impact margins in its most recent quarter despite PRGO already extracting price concessions from its customer base. And with management not yet able to roll out investments significant enough to stimulate growth in the core revenue base, I see challenges to the longer-term growth trajectory.

On the other hand, the HRA transaction should help as it looks set to be a highly accretive short-term deployment of capital considering it is likely to offset c. 75% of the earnings power lost through the Rx divestiture while also providing a more stable growth outlook than the divested generics business. However, another key concern remains unaddressed - at c. 4x net debt/EBITDA, the post-close leverage ratio is a risk in light of potentially meaningful Irish tax liabilities ahead.

Recall that PRGO has guided toward net leverage of c. 4x in fiscal 2022 before coming down to c. 3.5x in fiscal 2023 and sub-3x by fiscal 2024. As any payments related to the Irish NOA could considerably alter this plan, I am cautious about the credit rating implications, especially with S&P already downgrading PRGO's ratings by two notches to BB.

Final Take

Overall, I view the HRA acquisition as consistent with the broader goal of redeploying cash from its Rx divestiture to strengthen its consumer franchise. Notably, the transaction accelerates top-line growth for the business and supports medium to longer-term margin expansion. While PRGO also appears poised for a revenue recovery for the rest of the fiscal year (helped by easy Y/Y comparables), both near- and longer-term growth trends remain unclear, especially with the $500+ million new product pipeline offering limited visibility. Another key concern I have is on leverage levels, which remains a risk with Irish tax liabilities still outstanding. As such, I would stay on the sidelines at current valuations.