Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) paid out an approximately $0.48 per unit distribution for Q2 2021 and looks capable of paying out an average of approximately $0.60 per unit during the next two quarters due to strong commodity prices. At current strip prices it may be able to pay out a similar $0.60 per quarter distribution during 2022 as well.

Beyond 2022, a $0.50 per quarter distribution may be more sustainable assuming $65 WTI oil and $3 natural gas and limited production growth from current levels. Such a scenario would put Dorchester's estimated value at $19.00 to $19.50 per unit, while longer-term $70 oil and $3.50 natural gas could boost its value to around $22.

Q2 2021 Results

I had previously modeled that Dorchester Minerals could generate nearly $2 per unit in distributable cash flow at $65 WTI oil and that assessment appears fairly accurate.

Dorchester's Q2 2021 distribution ended up at $0.480528 per common unit, which works out to approximately $1.92 per unit per year. Dorchester's Q2 2021 distribution was based mostly on oil sales from March 2021 to May 2021, (when WTI oil averaged approximately $63) and on natural gas sales from February 2021 through April 2021.

Dorchester noted that it has now distributed over $1 billion to its partners over its lifetime.

Estimated Future Distributions

Dorchester's Q3 2021 distribution (paid in November) will be mostly based on oil sales from June 2021 to August 2021 and natural gas sales from May 2021 to July 2021. WTI oil prices during this period averaged a bit over $70, while gas prices started increasing towards the latter part of that period. I estimate that Dorchester's distribution for this period will end up at around $0.55 to $0.60 per common unit.

Dorchester's Q4 2021 distribution (paid in February 2022) will be primarily based on oil sales from September 2021 to November 2021 and natural gas sales from August 2021 to October 2021. These periods aren't over yet, but based on actual prices to date and strip prices, WTI oil is averaging in the low-$70s, while natural gas prices are above $4.50. This could result in Dorchester's distribution for this period ending up at around $0.60 to $0.65 per common unit.

Current strip prices for the following year (oil prices for December 2021 to November 2022 and natural gas prices for November 2021 to October 2022) also look pretty strong currently with WTI oil at around $70 and natural gas prices above $4. This is a scenario that could support a $0.60 per common unit quarterly distribution even if Dorchester's production growth remains modest.

Notes On Valuation

I've previously estimated that a long-term WTI oil price of $65 and approximately $3 natural gas would result in an estimated value of around $18.50 to $19.00 for Dorchester's units. The higher expected near-term (for the rest of 2021 and 2022) commodity prices bump up Dorchester's estimated value slightly (to around $19.00 to $19.50 per unit) assuming $65 WTI oil and $3 natural gas beyond 2022.

A $5 change in long-term oil prices would result in Dorchester's forecasted annual distribution changing by close to $0.20 per unit. A $1 change in long-term gas prices would have a roughly $0.15 impact on its estimated annual distribution. Thus at long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 natural gas it may be able to consistently generate around $2.25 to $2.30 per unit in distributable cash flow per year without much production growth. This scenario would make Dorchester's units worth an estimated $22 per unit.

Conclusion

Over the next few quarters, Dorchester may be able to pay distributions that are the highest it has paid since 2008. At current strip prices, Dorchester could pay a quarterly average of $0.60 per unit between Q3 2021 and the end of 2022. Longer term I am still assuming slightly lower commodity prices (such as $65 WTI oil). At that oil price, Dorchester's estimated value is around $19 to $19.50 per unit, while it should be able to sustain distributions of around $0.50 per quarter.