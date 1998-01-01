Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Introduction

Growing up, I heard Utility stocks were for grandmothers and widows. Or they were told to buy AA-rated or better bonds and just sit back and clip the coupons. Steady 5%+ income, very low risk. That was back in the days when the US government or state regulators set billing rates that guaranteed each company a set ROI. With climate change and near-inflation yields, is that still true or should I tell my grandmother to sell?

S&P divides the market into 11 sectors. Utilities, which comprise about 2.5% of the US Large-Cap market, is the third smallest sector. This article will review some factors for investors to consider as to whether the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) should be part of your asset allocation even if you haven't reached the retirement stage of life or have grandkids running around.

Utilities are still heavily regulated by state utility commissions. The authorized rate of return on equity, which is set by the utility regulator, is typically in the range of 9% to 11% in the US, and is based on the amount of equity invested in buying capital assets (less depreciation taken over time) called equity rate base. A growing rate base is critical to the future growth of the company.

Based on risks associated with climate change and unfriendly regulatory bodies, I give XLU a Bearish rating. This is one sector where picking individual stocks makes a lot of sense.

Reviewing what XLU is about

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across utilities sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Utilities Select Sector Index and the S&P 500 Index. XLU started in 1998. Source: Seeking Alpha

XLU has accumulated $13b in assets and currently yields about 3%. SSGA Funds Management charges 12bps in fees, slightly high for a passively-managed index ETF.

I will start by covering the rules used by the Utilities Select Sector Index. Basically, the Index includes every US company that is assigned a Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) code of 55. The Utilities Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: electric utilities; water utilities; multi-utilities; independent power and renewable electricity producers; and gas utilities.

Index Rules

Important facts about the Index include:

The rebalancing reference date is the second Friday of March, June, September, and December. If any company's weight is greater than 24%, the company's weight is capped at 23%. Excess weight is then distributed across the index's other components. The sum of the companies with weights greater than 4.8% cannot exceed 50% of the total index weight. Companies are ranked in descending order of their market cap. The first company that causes the 50% limit to be breached has its weight reduced to 4.5%. - Source: spglobal.com Methodology PDF

The market-cap restrictions that this Index has are becoming more common in major indices, especially ones with a small number of stocks.

Source: spglobal.com Factsheet PDF

We will look at some of these ratios later to see where they are in historical terms.

Source: spglobal.com Factsheet PDF

XLU's market-cap allocation slightly favors Large-Cap over Mid-Cap, with no Small-Cap stocks included. The ESG Carbon data needs to be compared to other sectors to gain a better understanding but this sector is one of the top ones facing changes if Congress passes Climate Change legislation or the current Administration's regulators pass "guidelines" themselves.

Holdings and Dividend review

Source: ssga.com Factsheet PDF (as of 6/30/21)

Power companies of some energy source make up 97% of the Index. The Multi-Utilities Industry in the Utilities Sector includes utility companies with significantly diversified activities in addition to core Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and/or Water Utility operations. Investors looking for Water Company exposure, need to use/buy a water-focused ETF, like First Trust Water ETF (FIW), realizing that most water ETFs own stocks across the water pipeline. Investors looking for pipeline companies need to look elsewhere too, as they are under the Energy GICS code (10).

This is a current list of every stock in the Index and XLU.

Source: sga.com 9/21/21

The largest holding, NextEra Energy (NEE), has twice the weight of the next stock held, representing over 1/6th of the total ETF. The Top 10 are over 60% of the ETF. While nice, the above list tells little other than the sub-sector the company plays in and its portfolio weight. I used the Seeking Alpha Portfolio feature to get some relevant data points.

Source: seekingalpha.com Portfolio; consolidated by Author

With few exceptions, Seeking Alpha contributors and Wall Street analysts like this sector. The Seeking Alpha grading system not so much as 23 (out of 28) companies rated below "B" in both Value or Growth. On the positive side, dividend Safety and Growth ratings were much higher, where 21 of the 26 rated companies scored at least a "B".

Source: seekingalpha.com XLU DVD

Over the last ten years, dividends have grown about 4% annually, but as the chart shows, there are variations by quarter, and the growth rate has slowed. Most utilities are facing higher costs as climate activists are getting state regulators to force their energy mix away from coal, and in some cases nuclear too. Decommissioning a power plant is costly and some still have useful life in them, causing write-downs to occur. When a plant is decommissioned, it leaves the rate base that company is allowed to claim when rates are set. Then capital expenditures are required to replace the "retired" generation capacity. None of that bodes well for future earnings, thus higher dividend payouts are harder to achieve.

Even so, Seeking Alpha grades XLU dividend paying ability as A+.

Source: seekingalpha.com DVD scorecard

Trying to value Utility stocks

Data by YCharts

The five stocks shown represent over 45% of XLU. I chose these four factors to try to determine if Utilities stocks are over-/under-valued today. I will say upfront, this is not an area of expertise for me.

EPS: The chart shows little growth over the period shown. Without more earnings, unless other costs drop, there is less money for dividends.

Price/Book: There seems to be some increase in the P/B ratios. Here an increase is not a positive indicator as it means stocks are more expensive.

ROI: This chart shows a definite downward movement over time. This could indicate regulars are less prone to approve rate increases or inclusion of certain assets in the base used to set the ROI.

Price/Cash Flow: This ratio also shows a slow deterioration in value. Lower cash flows hinder the ability to increase dividends.

Comparing Companies' electricity generating fuels

Before I do that, I found these two charts of interest. The first shows current energy sources used to generate electricity in the US. The second, planned or current additional capacity being built by fuel source. The additional plants equal about 10% of the existing capacity, some of which will need to be retired in the coming years as permits are not renewed or the plant reaches its maximum life span.

Source: publicpower.org

The new capacity chart is important to keep in mind when reviewing the next table as it reflects where the regulators want electricity generation to come from. Utilities still heavily invested in coal plants should suffer the most. Unless opinions on nuclear change, that source is the second one in danger of not having permits renewed. The next table shows my best estimates of how each company generates its electricity, as finding data was difficult.

Source: One per company; compiled by Author

Portfolio Strategy

For investors okay with using an ETF for sector exposure, I compared XLU against the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) two of the more sedate sectors, plus the investment-grade corporate bond ETF, the PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CORP), since I mentioned owning AA-rated bonds at the start of this article.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

While providing more yield, XLU also had better CAGR, a mid-level StdDev, which resulted in producing the best Sharpe and Sortino ratios. CORP yields like the other sectors and provided the smoothest ride since 2016. Conservative yield investors would be okay owning XLU.

Data by YCharts

Here I compared XLU against the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) on three measures important to investors. As expected, XLU vastly underperformed the whole market. For income investors, it delivered on that front. What was a surprise is the rolling volatility of both ETFs shows no real distinction; something our risk-averse widows would be surprised to find out.

Based on risks associated with climate change and unfriendly regulatory bodies, I give XLU a Bearish rating. This is one sector where picking individual stocks should make a lot of sense, despite the next chart. Investors apparently do not seem to care what the generation mix is. Granted, without delving deeply into each company, there could be other reasons for the results on the next chart.

Data by YCharts

I picked these four as they have some of the most extreme coal usage (Ameren Corp. (AEE), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)) or the highest use of renewables (Edison International (EIX), AES Corp. (AES)). I would think if investors cared, AES and EIX would be the best performers over the last five years when in reality, EIX the worst of these four. The learning here is investors need to focus on factors beyond the current generating mix. Knowing which states they operate in and the ROIs allowed is important and hopefully disclosed in the company's Annual Report.

Final Thoughts

XLU's 3% yield beats the very safe short-duration ETFs. While much lower than preferred stock funds, inflation and higher interest rates, which would hurt bond and preferred stocks funds, should aid these companies when they appear before the Utility Commission boards at rate setting times.