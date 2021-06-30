Daniel Rodriguez Tirad/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

After event limitations in 2020 due to COVID, I believe Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONK) (NASDAQ:FWONA) (OTCQB:FWONB) will be able to drastically improve their top line during the 2021 season. Not only do I believe F1 will rebound from COVID, but also continue to expand revenues and margins into the future.

In my opinion, future earnings growth will be driven by two key factors while being supported by their current moat. Fan growth through social media platforms, Netflix (NFLX), and other outlets like F1 Fantasy will be vital to boosting both race promotion and broadcasting revenues in my opinion. By potentially boosting fans over time, I also expect advertising revenues to follow suit and expand naturally. On top of general fan growth, I believe expanding fans specifically in international markets (outside of Europe) will be a key for Formula 1 to grow revenue more rapidly and expand margins in the process.

As F1 may look to expand their fan base across the globe through social expansion, I believe the 100-Year Agreement between Formula 1 and the FIA provides a moat necessary for F1 to more freely capture this potential growth.

Background

Formula 1, The Sport

Founded in 1950, Formula 1 is the highest league for the international motor race-based competition with single-seat Formula 1 cars.

Source: Motor Authority

The Formula 1 league is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile [FIA] and typically consists of a nine-month-long competition between teams competing for the Constructors' Championship. Currently, in Formula 1 there are 10 teams and 20 drivers, and while the teams compete for the Constructors' Championship, the drivers compete individually for the World Drivers' Championship. The current constructor standings for the 2021 season are below:

Source: Formula 1

Typically, teams and drivers compete for points across 22 different events over the 9-month season. Drivers score points by finishing top 10 in a race, along with 1 point being awarded for the fastest lap. Driver points are directly added to the Constructors' total points for the season. The driver with the most points at the end of the F1 season is crowned the World Champion.

Source: The Sport Rush

Liberty Media

Liberty Media Corporation is a global media and entertainment company that owns interests in other media companies. Liberty's principal subsidiaries are Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) & Live Nation Entertainment (LYV): (LSXMA), Atlanta Braves (BATRA), and the Formula 1 Group. Formula 1 trades on the Nasdaq Exchange under the title Series (A, C) Liberty Formula One Common Stock (FWONA), (FWONK).

The Formula 1 Group makes money through race promotions (hosts paying to promote the events), broadcasting, advertising & sponsorships, and other revenue (primarily the Paddock Club race-based corporate hospitality program and commercial revenues from Formula 2 and 3).

Thesis Support

Digital Social Growth

The core of Formula 1's success revolves around its fan base. I believe by continuously expanding this fan base in Europe and internationally, F1 will be able to drive top-line higher because of the demand for the sport. To achieve this fan base expansion moving forward, I believe F1 will have to continue leveraging their digital platforms.

Source: F1 Digital Fact Sheet 2020

Between the segments listed above, F1's digital presence in 2020 grew drastically. While I do believe digital traffic was heightened because of COVID, I think future growth in core digital segments will continue driving the global fan count higher.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From F1 Digital Fact Sheet & Black Book Motorsport

(Numbers highlighted in grey in '2021' column are forecasted by author.)

ESPN viewership (a better depiction of U.S. viewership) increased drastically from 2020 to this current season we're in. After growing 36% in 2020, I expect social media growth to increase by over 11% by the end of 2021 (currently 37.68 million followers across Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Instagram, and YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL) as of 9/22/2021). Instagram (the largest following by platform) has already grown 28% from the end of 2020 and the numbers above don't represent the potentially millions that follow individual drivers or teams who don't also follow the official Formula 1 page. After expanding fantasy F1 players by 44% in 2020, I'm projecting for growth to continue as more fans learn about the sport and the ability to interact more directly with it.

While I could not find specific data on Netflix's "Drive to Survive" viewership, I wanted to mention it because of the importance I believe it brings to the sport. Prior to the Netflix series being released, I knew very little about F1. After watching the first season I became much more interested in Formula 1 altogether, joined fantasy leagues, and began watching races more regularly. With 209 million paid subscribers as of June 30, 2021 and what I personally believe is an efficient discovery algorithm, I believe Netflix will be key in driving future fan growth, especially internationally (141 million paid subscribers between U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific).

By increasing a digital social presence, I believe Formula 1 will be able to capture new fans and create a more loyal fan base as social platforms may drive more interactiveness. Through potentially more interaction and a higher fan base globally, I believe F1 will see direct increases to core revenue segments like Race Promotions, Broadcasting, and Advertising & Sponsorships.

International Expansion

By expanding internationally, F1 has the ability to grow the event calendar potentially increasing all revenue segments as a result. Along with general top-line growth, spreading events across other countries I believe will create a special atmosphere for fans as events outside of Europe are rarer. With most events taking place in Europe, the 2021 season had seven races occur on other continents.

Source: F1 Fact Sheet

Through the potential increase in fans at events because of this rarity effect, F1 may have the ability to charge higher race promotion fees to track owners and in turn generate higher revenues and margins.

In Q1 '21, F1 announced a 10-year agreement to host the Miami Grand Prix in 2022, secured a three-year extension for the Japanese Grand Prix, and a two-year extension for the Canada Grand Prix. All three of these agreements could drive growth outside of Europe.

Moat

As Formula 1 looks to expand their fan base and expand events globally, I believe the agreement they have in place with the FIA provides them the stability to focus on growth prospects. The FIA is the governing body for world motorsport and owns and regulates the technical and safety aspects of the World Championship. Formula 1 is granted exclusive commercial rights to the World Championship until the end of the year 2110. This agreement is also known as the "100-Year Agreement." Because F1 has the exclusive rights to this deal for the next 89 years, they don't have to worry about direct competition for commercial rights to the World Championship and may focus instead on future growth.

Financials

Model

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Liberty Media 10-K

I believe Formula 1's revenue will reach $2.919 billion by the end of FY '25 mainly driven by possible digital social expansion. I also believe gross and operating margins will expand over the next 4.5 years due to potential international growth. Lastly, I believe the number of events per season will increase to 23 (as that is what they originally had planned for 2021 before dropping a race) and eventually reach 24 races by the 2025 season as the sport may look to add more Grand Prix around the globe.

Valuation

Below are NTM EV/S and EV/Gross Profit charts for Formula 1:

Source: Koyfin

Based on how I view the charts, Formula 1 has been trading in an NTM EV/S channel between 4.5x and 7.5x since late 2017, putting the median at 6.0x. In the same time frame, Formula 1 has been trading between roughly 20.0x and 60.0x NTM Gross Profit, with a median of 40.0x. Based on both median multiples for NTM EV/S and EV/Gross Profit, Formula 1 currently trades at discounts to both.

Based on historic valuation ranges, I have calculated 2025 price targets for F1 with bear, base, and bull case multiples for both NTM EV/S and EV/Gross Profit multiples and the respective earnings projections.

Price Targets

Revenue-based PTs are calculated by multiplying revenue of $2.919 billion by the EV/S multiples of 7.5x, 6.0x, and 4.5x subtracting net debt of $2 billion and dividing that by my projected 2025 diluted shares outstanding of 232 million. % Return and CAGR columns use a present value share price of $50. CAGR is using an n=4.5 years. Gross profit-based PTs are calculated by multiplying gross profit of $963 million by the EV/GP multiples of 40x, 30x, and 20x subtracting net debt of $2 billion, and dividing that by my projected 2025 diluted shares outstanding of 232 million. % Return and CAGR columns use a present value share price of $50. CAGR is using an n=4.5 years.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Liberty Media 10-K & Koyfin

The reason I took what may look like more conservative gross profit multiples relative to history is that I forecasted gross profit to grow faster than revenues due to potential margin expansion. Because of this potential growth, I predict that specific multiple to contract over time to what I believe are more normalized levels. I also believe the much higher gross profit-specific price targets reiterate the importance of possible international growth and margin expansion.

Risks

I believe the major risk with Formula 1 has everything to do with potential fan growth slowing or deteriorating. The main driver I potentially see causing this theoretical slowdown revolves around competition. In recent history, F1 has been dominated by teams like Mercedes and Red Bull whose top drivers consistently compete for World Championships. I think when a sport becomes more predictable, the entertainment aspect can dissipate and fans may be pushed away.

A possible mitigant to this risk lies within the rule changes made for the 2021 season that will be carried forward in the future. First, the new F1 car was not only redesigned for cosmetic purposes but also to increase the downforce cars experience when tailing another opponent. By creating a design that allows more airflow coming off the back of the leading car, drivers can race much closer together, creating a potentially more competitive environment.

Source: Formula 1

On top of car design, F1 also has created a cost cap of $175 million per team, per year, for any costs that apply to on-track performance. I believe this will increase competition drastically as teams with financial resources limited to others may have an easier time engineering a car competitive to the rest of the field.

Summary

After being introduced to F1 through the Netflix series a few years prior, I became very interested in the sport. After following certain teams and drivers for some time, I wanted to dive deeper into the qualitative and financial aspects that drive F1 as a business. From a stock perspective, I still believe the market is not only underappreciating the rebound coming off the 2020 COVID season, but also the potential for rapid earnings growth moving forward. Through digital social growth and international expansion, I believe top-line growth and earnings expansion may lead to solid returns for shareholders in the future.

Go Red Bull.