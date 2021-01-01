adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) appeared to have broken out. The stock was stuck for months going sideways, but then it got loose. The stock shot up by 28% as the release of the Q2 report came closer. However, the stock reversed course once the Q2 report was out, even though the numbers showed strong gains in revenue and earnings. Why will be covered next.

The Q2 FY2021 quarterly report came in mixed

As mentioned in a previous article, recent earnings reports from OIIM have not delivered what the market was looking for. In fact, the stock has not been the same ever since the first earnings report of 2021 was released. The stock surged heading into 2021, but the release of the Q4 FY2020 report early in the year triggered a decline from which the stock has yet to recover from.

The Q4 FY2020 and the one that came after showed significant improvements in the top and the bottom line, but they were not as good as hoped for. While the Q4 FY2020 and Q1 FY2021 reports had their strong points, they failed to meet expectations in one way or the other. The Q2 FY2021 report followed in the footsteps of the previous two.

Like its predecessors, the Q2 FY2021 report had its strong points. For example, revenue increased by 12.8% QoQ and 51.6% YoY to $26.2M, beating expectations. OIIM has spent a lot of resources on diversifying its revenue stream and those efforts seem to be paying off. The lithium-ion battery management business, for instance, was a bright spot in Q2, having now grown at a CAGR of about 30% over the last five years. OIIM is no longer the one-trick pony it arguably used to be.

GAAP EPS increased by 900% YoY to $0.10 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 300% YoY to $0.12. The main difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP numbers is that the latter excludes stock compensation expense of $442,000. Recall that revenue stayed flat in Q1 FY2021 compared to Q4 FY2020, but a sequential increase of $1.35M or 16.4% in operating expenses caused earnings to drop in the former versus the latter.

In contrast, operating expenses rose by a lesser amount in Q2 FY2021. Q2 operating expenses increased by 6.1% QoQ or $584,000 and 7.1% YoY or $678,000 to $10.2M, which combined with faster top-line growth paved the way for big gains in the bottom line. On the other hand, the Q2 FY2021 earnings were not as good as the ones in Q4 FY2020, despite the increase in the top line, due to the increase in operating expenses.

Note that Q2 FY2020 ended with an operating loss of $675,000, but a net gain of $1.06M on long-term investments helped OIIM end the quarter with a GAAP net income of $380,000 or $0.01 per share. Without this gain, Q2 FY2020 would have ended in the red and the YoY gains in Q2 FY2021 would be even bigger. The table below shows the numbers for Q2 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $26.205M $23.236M $17.284M 12.78% 51.61% Gross margin 51.5% 51.6% 51.2% (10bps) 30bps Income (loss) from operations $3.281M $2.368M ($0.675M) 38.56% - Net income (loss) $3.161M $2.482M $0.380M 27.36% 731.84% EPS $0.10 $0.08 $0.01 25.00% 900.00% (Non-GAAP) Net income (loss) $3.6M $2.5M $0.8M 44.00% 350.00% EPS $0.12 $0.09 $0.03 33.33% 300.00%

Source: OIIM Form 6-K

However, like the reports that preceded it, the Q2 FY2021 report also had its weak points. While revenue and earnings showed big gains in Q2, Q3 guidance was a different story. Guidance calls for Q3 FY2021 revenue of $26.2-27.7M, an increase of 2.4% QoQ and 20.9% YoY at the midpoint. Not bad, but that’s much less than what OIIM managed to achieve previously. At the low end of guidance, revenue could even stay flat QoQ.

Part of the reason why the pace of growth seems to be slowing down is because comps are turning against OIIM. Revenue jumped from $17.3M in Q2 FY2020 to $22.2M in Q3 FY2020, a sequential increase of 28.3%. Q3 FY2021 has to deal with a higher base than what the preceding quarters had to face. Comps will continue to be difficult in the quarters that follow next.

Furthermore, operating expenses won’t be as much of a tailwind in Q3. As shown earlier, operating expenses did not rise as fast in Q2 as they did in Q1. The increase in Q2 operating expenses was much less than the increase in Q2 revenue, which drove earnings growth in Q2. This will change in Q3. Operating expenses increased by 7.1% YoY in Q2, but in Q3, they’re expected to increase by 20.7-22.1% YoY.

Top-line growth does not seem to be growing fast enough to offset the increase in operating expenses. Revenue has increased by 12.8% since the start of the year, whereas operating expenses have increased at a faster pace with 23.5%. Higher expenses mean less income, especially if top-line growth is not increasing fast enough to offset the higher cost of doing business.

Q3 FY2021 (guidance) Q3 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $26.2-27.5M $22.2M 20.95% R&D expenses $4.7-5.2M $4.1M 20.73% SG&A expenses $5.0-5.5M $4.3M 22.09%

In addition, there are concerns that inventory building has inflated the numbers from OIIM like they appear to have done at other semiconductor companies, even though management does not believe inventories have increased. From the Q2 earnings call:

“We monitor that issue very closely, and it's always a concern. One of the things we mentioned in the call is that we focus on major customers. So we deal directly with major customers. We do not have distribution channels that typically build up a lot of inventory. And one of the things we do with the major customers is we monitor their forecast and usage very closely so that we avoid to the maximum extent any buildup of significant inventories, and we will continue to do that. So at this point, we do not see a major downside risk to ourselves due to any customer holding significant amounts of inventory.”

A transcript of the Q2 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

The stock gets send back

The stock was rallying in the lead up to the release of the Q2 report, but the stock reversed course once the market got their hands on it. The stock was once up 15% in early 2021, but it’s now down 38% YTD. The chart below shows how the stock has resumed its downtrend after threatening to break out in late July. The stock seems to be trending lower with lower highs and lower lows. Note the presence of resistance with what appears to be an upper trendline, which the stock has been unable to penetrate. There’s also what appears to be a lower trendline for support. The stock is in danger of falling below support.

Source: finfiz.com

It’s worth reminding that the recent drop was preceded by a huge rally that saw the value of the stock appreciate by as much as 1000% from the COVID-19 lows in March 2020 to the intraday highs in early 2021. The stock has still quintupled in value, even after the recent drop. On the other hand, there’s also a lot of room for the stock to fall further since the stock has come such a long way. The chart below shows the huge rally in 2020 and how the stock has given up a big chunk of its gains in 2021.

Source: finfiz.com

The stock looks like it wants to fall further, but there is some hope out there. Valuations are way down with the stock roughly 50% off its highs of the year. The table below shows the multiples OIIM now trades at. For instance, OIIM has an enterprise value of $125M, which is roughly equal to 10 times EBITDA. With multiples going lower and lower, the odds rise that bargain hunters will swoop in to buy the stock.

OIIM Market cap $161.85M Enterprise value $125.46M Revenue ("ttm") $94.91M EBITDA $12.52M Trailing P/E 13.61 Forward P/E 11.61 PEG ratio 0.98 P/S 1.71 P/B 1.76 EV/revenue 1.32 EV/EBITDA 10.02

Source: Yahoo Finance

Investor takeaways

It was the release of a quarterly report that got the stock into trouble in 2021. OIIM has not been the same since the first report of 2021 was released and the latest report has not been able to alter the trajectory. On the contrary, the Q2 FY2021 report snuffed out an attempt to rally. OIIM has released three earnings reports in 2021 and all three have failed to meet expectations in one way or the other. They all had their flaws.

While the Q2 report showed big QoQ and YoY gains in revenue and earnings, they were negated by some troubling signs. Specifically, operating expenses are going up at a faster pace than sales. Earnings could actually shrink if this continues. OIIM will be going up against tough comps in the next several quarters, which means OIIM will have a difficult time to make the quarterly numbers as nice as they have been in the recent past.

The chart patterns do not look encouraging. The stock has moved lower in 2021 with lower highs and lower lows. The stock could be on the verge of falling below what has been support for a long time. There’s also a lot of room for the stock to decline due to the big move up in 2020. It is said that the trend is your friend, and the current trend does not favor longs.

It’s tempting to go long after the stock is 50% off its highs, but that could be like trying to catch a falling knife with the charts the way they are and the company likely heading for declining earnings. There may still come a time to go long OIIM once again, especially if multiples continue to move lower, but now does not seem to be that time.

I was long OIIM, but I am now neutral on OIIM. The stock is oversold, and it may bounce due to this. OIIM is not without strengths after all. However, the stock is unlikely to sustain a move up if earnings shrink. The jump in operating expenses is most concerning. OIIM needs to find a way to keep operating expenses from marching forward and get them to retreat. If it doesn’t and operating expenses are left unchecked like they basically have been in 2021, the stock has ways to go before the bottom is in.