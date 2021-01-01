Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is the best performer in our model growth portfolio - we are up 185%, and we invested in UPST last June. As I often say, sitting on triple-digit returns is not as easy as it sounds because, at the back of our minds, we do not want to commit the cardinal sin of waiting too late to book our returns. On the other hand, we do not want to sell too early as well. As Peter Lynch often said, not letting your one baggers become multi-baggers is one of the most common mistakes committed by retail investors, so as an investor myself, I always look for one or more convincing reasons before pulling the trigger to sell one of my best picks. That being said, I remain (at least I try to) very objective and open-minded, and I most certainly welcome articles from authors who do not share my views on a company - this is exactly why I loved the bearish thesis published by fellow SA contributor Money Investor.

Below are some of the most important points highlighted in the bearish report for Upstart.

Upstart is expensive. Banks do not want to pay hefty fees to Upstart for much longer. Upstart's tech can be easily replicated.

In the remainder of this analysis, I will discuss these important points highlighted by Money Investor along with my analysis of the company to determine whether we need to take any actions today. To learn more about my investment thesis for Upstart, please refer to my previous articles here and here.

Upstart is expensive, but that does not mean I am ready to sell

Upstart seems quite expensive at a market capitalization of $27 billion (at a stock price of $290), which is something I acknowledge. The stock price has continued to hit new highs in the last couple of trading sessions, so Upstart is valued at a forward price-to-sales ratio of more than 34 today, in comparison to just 3.69 for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), 8.93 for Facebook, Inc. (FB), and 6.73 for Apple, Inc. (AAPL). Comparing Upstart with these tech behemoths, however, is not going to give us any meaningful data because all these companies have been around for so long and are no longer young companies with decades of growth ahead of them. I do believe Facebook is still a growth company, but you can't possibly claim that Facebook is a young company anymore.

Let's do some more comparisons.

Upstart is predominantly a tech company, so we can compare Upstart's valuation with that of a few red hot tech companies just to get an idea about what we are dealing with here. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 83.60 and Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) trades at a forward P/S ratio of 34.16, so Upstart is not necessarily trading at a P/S ratio that we are not accustomed to seeing in recent times. Then again, can we really compare Upstart with the likes of Snowflake and Palantir as well? The simple answer is, no. The likes of Snowflake and Palantir will benefit from repeat sales, whereas Upstart is likely to continue to incur customer acquisition costs for each and every loan approved on its platform. To put it more simply, recurring sales are very unlikely for a Fintech company such as Upstart.

After taking all this into account, it's not difficult to see that Upstart is expensive. The big question, however, is whether Upstart is overvalued? There is a big difference between an overvalued stock and an expensive one. I expect Upstart revenue to more than double to $2.15 billion by 2025, or in just over 4 years. We are long-term investors, so it makes sense to use a price-to-sales ratio in line with our investment time horizon, so Upstart is currently valued at less than 10 times its expected 2025 sales. Now, that's not something to be very excited about, I know, but the point I'm trying to make is that the lofty forward sales multiple we are seeing today hardly takes into account the future growth expectations, which is exactly why I refrain from using trading multiples to value high growth companies - it simply does not make any sense, in my opinion. Although I agree with the fact that Upstart is expensive, that is not a good enough reason for me to book my gains just yet.

Let's move forward.

3 reasons why banks will continue to partner with Upstart

Banks, sooner rather than later, will try to develop their own AI models to avoid paying referral fees to Upstart, and I have identified this as a massive risk to Upstart's model. Money Investor explained this risk flawlessly, so here's an excerpt from the bearish thesis for Upstart.

In Q2 2021, per the company's 10-Q, Upstart earned about $187M in fees on about $2.8B in originations. This equates to a 6.7% (risk-free) fee that Upstart is collecting from primarily originating, and also servicing, these loans. I believe a major negative against Upstart is the assumption that this "fee" will never compress. Name any type of service, where profits were high and new competitors entered the market, that did not see profitability compression. The examples would be few and far between. In the valuation section below we will model out scenarios that assume no fee compression and those that do assume fee compression. Additionally, investors assume that other players in the banking industry will be content to watch Upstart sit back and collect this massive fee while taking on effectively no credit risk. Lending, or net interest margin for banks, is generally a minimal margin business when considering the spread between loans and the cost of funds to issue those loans. Said another way, Upstart investors are expecting banks and other institutions to forgo what is likely the most lucrative (and almost risk free) part of the loan issuance funnel.

In every industry, competition builds up as profitability increases, so it would be natural to expect Upstart to face stiff competition in the coming years. On the other hand, it makes sense to assume that big banks will not want to let Upstart get away with seemingly risk-free profits. However, I believe there are 3 reasons why Upstart will continue to attract customers.

First, I do not believe it's fair to assume that banks can simply spend a few hundred million dollars and replicate what Upstart is bringing on to the table. Upstart has spent more than 8 years feeding its AI models more than 15 billion points of data, so assuming that a bank can replicate this success just because it has money to spend is not an assumption using which I want to make investment decisions.

Second, I believe we should not forget about the smaller banks in the U.S. that will be more than willing to partner with Upstart. To be honest, Upstart's target market is Americans who do not have access to prime credit, so the company is trying to form partnerships with regional and community banks - not the likes of Bank of America (BAC). Although billion-dollar banks might eventually develop an AI model to compete with that of Upstart's, it's very unrealistic to assume that every bank in the United States will eventually build such advanced models. As of 2020, there were 5,177 commercial banks and savings institutions in the United States, so focusing on the capabilities of large banks might lead to not-so-ideal conclusions regarding Upstart's potential.

Third, I believe banks have an ulterior motive when partnering with Upstart to approve personal loans to customers introduced by the FinTech company. Upstart's AI model has been very successful (more on this later) in bringing default rates lower, and its model has been very effective in identifying potential borrowers who are likely to never miss a repayment obligation despite a lack of documented credit history. When these customers are passed on to banks, these banks will certainly try to build a long-lasting relationship with these customers by introducing them to many savings products and credit products, so a bank will continue to juice these customers in the long run. That is why banks are willing to pay high fees to Upstart - not just to approve a single personal loan and forget the customer altogether. The possibility of landing a recurring revenue stream for a one-time fee is why banks have decided to partner with Upstart.

Based on these reasons, I believe banks do have an incentive to maintain a healthy partnership with Upstart, especially the likes of regional and community banks.

Replicating Upstart's tech is not going to be easy

Upstart has a simple product, and because of this simplicity, it is easy to assume that any tech company could replicate this. Another factor that stands out about Upstart is that there are multi-billion-dollar banks eyeing the FinTech industry who are willing to go to great lengths to penetrate into this sector without letting a newcomer dominate this booming sector. As an investor, I myself thought about these risks, and I immediately understood that there are companies who continue to defy the odds because of the quality of their product or service. Below are a few recent examples that highlight the importance of not ignoring the potential of newcomers that are trying to disrupt billion-dollar industries.

Bumble (BMBL) could never have been a success according to this thinking because Match Group (MTCH) was already catering to the online dating needs of the global population. But, in reality, Bumble indeed became successful.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) could never have been successful according to this thinking because Yahoo was already serving the same market. But, guess what, Google indeed became successful.

It would have been irrational, according to this thinking, for Huawei to come up with Android smartphones long after Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) had done the same. But, guess what, Huawei quickly grabbed market share to become one of the fastest-growing smartphone makers in the world.

It would have been impossible for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) to retain its market leadership according to this thinking because there were many other entertainment giants with deeper content libraries at the time Netflix launched its OTT services, but we know what happened.

The point I am trying to make is that product quality plays a massive role in determining the success of a company, and reaching investment decisions based on the belief that existing players will not sit and wait could result in many missed opportunities, in my opinion.

As you can see from the below chart, Upstart caters to a wide variety of consumers in comparison to its closest peers, and the company has a better expected average loss ratio at each of these weighted average FICO levels, which confirms that Upstart's Machine Learning model is superior to that of its competitors. Although competitors such as SoFi can take market share from Upstart, this company does not have enough expertise to even offer personal loans to as diverse a community as Upstart at the moment.

Source: Harvard/ Morgan Stanley

Despite the lower average weighted scores from Upstart borrowers, even at the lowest end of the spectrum of 600-670 scores, the estimated average annual loss is just under 10% on average, compared to their competitors who face higher annual loss rates higher than 15% on average. The theory behind this trend is that most personal lenders undervalue new applicants with low creditworthiness under standard variables and fail to understand the economic potential of their users.

The question is, how easily can a competitor or a bank replicate Upstart's model? I am not an AI expert, so what I did was I consulted a few AI experts and presented them with one simple question: how easy do you think it is for a competitor to replicate Upstart's Machine Learning algorithm if they were given access to the same set of raw data? In answering this question, all the AI experts unanimously agreed that it might take anywhere between a year or a decade for a competitor to come up with an effective AI model comparable with Upstart. More interestingly, all these AI experts claimed that coming up with just the model will not level the playing field because, apparently, these algorithms are built in a way to become more efficient and effective with the new data that are available to be used in the models. Because Upstart has a headstart, the company can feed new data on repayment trends, borrowing trends, and creditworthiness trends at a higher frequency than its competitors, which could result in permanent first-mover advantages to the company.

Here's what the company has to say about its AI model.

Our AI models are central to our value proposition and unique position in the industry. Our models incorporate more than 1,600 variables, which are analogous to the columns in a spreadsheet. They have been trained by more than 9 million repayment events, analogous to rows of data in a spreadsheet. Interpreting these almost 15 billion cells of data are increasingly sophisticated machine learning algorithms that enable a more predictive model. These elements of our model are co-dependent; the use of hundreds or thousands of variables is impractical without sophisticated machine learning algorithms to tease out the interactions between them. And sophisticated machine learning depends on large volumes of training data. Over time, we have been able to deploy and blend more sophisticated modeling techniques, leading to a more accurate system. This co-dependency presents a challenge to others who may aim to short-circuit the development of a competitive model. While incumbent lenders may have vast quantities of historical repayment data, their training data lacks the hundreds of columns, or variables, that power our model. For more details regarding the variables, training data, and algorithms in our models, please see “Business—Evolution of Upstart’s AI Model.” Despite their sophistication, our AI models are delivered to banks in the form of a simple cloud application that shields borrowers from the underlying complexity. Additionally, our platform allows banks to tailor lending applications based on their policies and business needs. Our bank partners can configure many aspects of their lending programs, including factors such as loan duration, loan amount, minimum credit score, maximum debt-to-income ratio and return target by risk grade. Within the construct of each bank’s self-defined lending program, our platform enables the origination of conforming and compliant loans at a low per-loan cost. Our platform benefits from powerful flywheel effects that drive continuous improvements as our business scales. Our platform benefits first from increasingly sophisticated models, variable expansion and rapid growth of training data. Upgrades to our platform allow us to offer higher approval rates and lower interest rates to consumers, which increases the number of borrowers on our platform. Upgrades to our platform also lead to better borrower selection, which lowers losses and lowers interest rates to borrowers. The flywheel effect created by self-reinforcing AI increases the economic opportunity that can be shared by borrowers and lenders over time.

Based on my findings, including the explanations offered by the AI experts I consulted with, I am confident that replicating Upstart's AI model is easier said than done.

Takeaway

I enjoyed reading a bearish thesis on Upstart, and it actually helped me understand the company better. I do not agree with the findings of the author of this bearish article on some key points, however, which is why I have decided to remain invested for the time being. I know many members followed me into Upstart last June, so if you are thinking about booking your gains today, I certainly do find that a rational decision as well, given Upstart is trading well above my 12-month target price of around $192. If I find a better opportunity for our model growth portfolio, I will not hesitate to book our gains at these prices as well. In the absence of a new opportunity, I will remain invested in Upstart for the time being.