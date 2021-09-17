DuxX/iStock via Getty Images

About

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, incorporated in February 2012 as Alphaeon Corporation with change of company name in December 2019. AEON claims to be the "only company exclusively dedicated to the use of botulinum toxins for the treatment of debilitating medical conditions" with their therapeutic-only focus. Botulinum toxin or Botox is the ubiquitous aesthetic medication used by innumerable people around the world to smoothen wrinkles, albeit not realizing that it actually works by temporarily paralyzing muscle activity at the area of application. AEON seeks to utilize this toxicity for therapeutic application in a broad range of debilitating medical conditions. The Company on 9/17/2021 filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC to raise $75 million from an initial public offering (IPO) of shares of its common stock, and has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "AEON."

Key People

At the helm of AEON are key people historically involved with the development of Botox. President & CEO since May 2019, Marc Forth was SVP at Allergan and fully responsible for the commercialization of their products, especially Botox, for all therapeutic applications. Vice President - Operations & Regulatory since June 2019 - Del Stagg, PhD, has been instrumental in the U.S. and international marketing approvals for several biologics, including therapeutic and aesthetic indications for Botox in his stint with Allergan, and the aesthetic indication for Jeuveau in Evolus (EOLS). Chief Medical Officer since June 2021, Chad Oh, MD, facilitated the development of small molecules and biologics (including vaccines and botulinum toxin Type A) for therapeutic indications and led multiple submissions to U.S., European and Asian regulatory authorities, including over 30 IND submissions, 20 505(B)(2) submissions, three NDAs, and one BLA, while in senior leadership positions at Revance (RVNC), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Medimmune/AstraZeneca (AZN) and the Weinberg Group.

Technology & Pipeline

AEON is developing ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions. ABP-450 contains a proprietary 900kDa botulinum toxin type-A complex produced by the bacterium clostridium botulinum, the active part being the 150 kDa component, and the remaining 750 kDa of the complex comprising accessory proteins that help with the function of the active portion of the botulinum toxin. Injection of therapeutic doses of the botulinum toxin "blocks peripheral acetylcholine release at presynaptic cholinergic nerve terminals by cleaving SNAP-25, a protein integral to the successful docking and release of acetylcholine from vesicles situated within the nerve endings leading to denervation and relaxation of the muscle."

The botulinum toxin complex used in ABP-450 has been approved in the United States, the European Union and Canada for an aesthetic indication, based on a Phase 3 head-to-head study, which showed non-inferiority of ABP-450 to Botox at 20 units. The study was conducted by an aesthetic partner of the Company's strategic partner, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Korea. Daewoong also completed head-to-head studies showing non-inferiority of ABP-450 to Botox at various doses ranging from 20 units to 360 units.

AEON licenses ABP-450 from Daewoong with exclusive development and distribution rights for its therapeutic indications in the U.S., Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. Daewoong has a facility in South Korea purpose-built to comply with FDA and EMA regulations for producing ABP-450.

ABP-450 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of cervical dystonia, with top-line data expected early-2022. ABP-450 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical study for the preventive treatment of migraine, with top-line data expected late-2022. The clinical development pipeline gained steam with the onboarding of Dr. Oh.

Financials

The Company has filed for the IPO but not yet announced the number of shares offered or the price per share. With regard to the ABP-450 technology, the Company was directly and indirectly involved in a litigation in recent years with Medytox, Inc., a Korean company, which alleged that Daewoong stole their botulinum toxin bacterial strain and that Daewoong misappropriated their trade secrets, including the process used to manufacture ABP-450. Effective June 21, 2021 (refer page F-32 of S-1 filing), the Company and Medytox entered into a settlement and license agreement pursuant to which Medytox agreed to dismiss all claims against the Company and to file appropriate documents in the related Korea Litigation, and cause related actions in support of the terms of the settlement. AEON issued 26,680,511 shares of the Company's common stock to Medytox, and agreed to ascertain that post-IPO, shares issued to Medytox would represent at least 10% of the Company's total outstanding shares, and agreed to the payment of single-digit royalties on the net sales of licensed products for 15 years. The Company recognized $29.0 million as litigation settlement and license expense in the six months ended 6/30/2021. The Company will recognize royalties on the related net sales obtained in the future as cost of sales.

The Company anticipates that its cash and cash equivalents balance of $10.6 million as on 6/30/2021, together with the net proceeds of the IPO, will be sufficient to fund their operating plan through 3Q-2022.

Risks

Since its formation in 2012, the Company acquired numerous controlling and non-controlling ownership interests in several different businesses that have since been disposed of and now has no interest in. This included full ownership of Evolus prior to its IPO in February 2018. Until September 2020, the Company also operated a finance company to provide introductory financing services to patients. Since then the Company did "Divestiture Transactions" to now focus exclusively on developing ABP-450 for debilitating medical conditions. However these divestiture and other transactions have as of 6/30/2021 landed the Company with an accumulated deficit of $403.1 million.

AEON is an "emerging growth company," and a "non-accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company," and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting and compliance requirements.

The Company is completely dependent on third-party license and manufacturing.

Bottom Line

With the Botox IP related litigation seemingly resolved, AEON looks set to script the Botox therapeutics story. But it remains to be seen if all this is just like what Botox does - temporary smoothening of the wrinkles!