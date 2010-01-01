radvanyifx/iStock via Getty Images

The market was already over pricing the value of Nike (NYSE:NKE) heading into their FQ1'22 results despite known supply chain issues with Vietnam factories closed due to COVID-19. Investors probably can't be blamed for looking past these issues after the athletic footwear company had soared past expectations in prior quarters. My investment thesis is ultra Bearish on the stock priced for perfection, now facing an obvious period of prolonged weakness.

Another Big Quarter

Following a May quarter where Nike beat analyst estimates by a shocking $1.3 billion, the market had high hopes for the August quarter. The company mostly delivered on those expectations with a solid EPS beat and reported revenues growing 16% YoY. Nike did miss revenue estimates by $220 million, but the number wasn't too far off considering the known issues with Vietnam factories closed for a couple of months and BTIG warning about a revenue miss.

On the FQ1'22 earnings call, CFO Matt Friend confirmed an impact from the supply chain issues:

Consumer demand for Nike, Jordan and Converse, remains incredibly high, and our first quarter financial results would have been even stronger, if not for supply chain congestion, resulting in lack of available supply. Despite these headwinds, retail sales still grew double digits versus the prior year, including a record-setting back-to-school season in North America.

For some perspective, Nike had already eclipsed the revenue peak from prior to the covid shutdowns. At this point, any growth is truly impressive for an athletic footwear company generating over $44 billion in annual revenues.

Data by YCharts

Nike Direct sales continue to surge as the company uses online sales to bypass wholesalers and improve margins. As well, the online business helps reduce the impact of covid keeping consumers away from retail stores.

Digital sales surged 25% currency-neutral during the quarter with North America sales up 40%. As mentioned above, sales were already up from the pre-pandemic levels, so any additional sales are due to a massive surge in the business. The digital sales focus paid off considering the Wholesale segment only grew sales 5% with consumers around parts of the country still reluctant to return to retail stores.

The digital sales fueled a 170 basis point boost in gross margins leading to Nike beating analyst EPS estimates by $0.04. The revenue miss didn't hold back profits as the company was able to sell more full priced products.

Supply Chain Finally Can't Keep Up

The biggest concern heading into the quarter was a potential lack of inventories heading into the holiday season. Nike reported inventories ended the quarter flat at $6.7 billion. North America inventories were up 12% with other global segments caught with lower inventories. For a company with sales surging, flat inventories just aren't enough to keep up with holiday demand, especially considering a lot of the inventory is still in transit.

While the supply chain issues are near unavoidable on the part of Nike, the stock is priced for perfection that the company won't deliver. Prior to earnings, the stock traded at 38x forward earnings.

Data by YCharts

The company delivered the boom to the market within the financial guidance for the holidays due to factory closures in Vietnam and Indonesia along with elongated transit times. Again, per CFO Matt Friend on the FQ1'22 earnings call:

Our experience with COVID-related factory closures suggest that reopening and ramping back to full production scale will take time. Therefore, we're revising our short-term financial outlook to incorporate the following factors: 10 weeks of production already lost in Vietnam since mid-July; factory reopening to occur in phases beginning in October with a ramp to full production over several months; and elevated transit times, consistent with where we are now operating today.

The new guidance for FQ2'22 and FY22 are as follows:

FY22 revenue to grow mid-single digits versus prior guidance of low double-digit growth. Consensus was 11.8% growth.

FQ2'22 revenue growth flat to down low single digits. Consensus was 10.9% growth.

In essence, Nike just cut FY22 revenue growth rates in half from nearly 12% to somewhere closer to 5% to 6%. Analysts had forecast revenues reaching $49.8 billion, up from $44.5 billion last year. The updated forecast is cutting anywhere from $2 billion to $3 billion off the original revenue targets for the year.

The athletic footwear company expects earnings to remain solid with a higher level of full priced items boosting gross margins and offsetting higher transit costs. Nike is maintaining operating expense growth at a clip of over 15% for the year. The company will be hard pressed to absorb these costs after not hitting revenue targets, but the business will be set up for future growth objectives. In the end, operating income should roughly match FY21 levels.

The issue is the massive valuation multiple for a stock facing tough growth comps this year and a meager holiday season. The stock shouldn't have traded at an aggressive forward EPS multiple and could fall hard with this cut to EPS targets on top of a multiple contraction.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the holiday season is now toast for Nike. Once the Vietnam factories come back online, the company won't be able to ship this product to the U.S. for the holidays with transit times reaching 80 days now.

The athletic apparel company will be hard pressed to top the $3.56 per share earned last year, much less the current $4.18 EPS target. Even at a compressed P/E multiple of 30x FY22 EPS targets matching FY21 levels, the stock would only be worth $107. Nike is a clear avoid with so many supply chain issues and a stock already priced for perfection.