Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a consumer goods giant which does not need any introduction. Their portfolio of brands, featuring among others Pampers, Downy, Tide, Bounty, Dawn, Mr. Clean, Charmin and Crest is well known across the globe. The company has been a powerhouse in its segment for a very long period and is still performing well. But, also considering its size, very quick growth is probably something of the past for PG and it can be argued that its stock has become like a bond, especially with today's prices.

In this article, I will analyze whether Procter & Gamble can be a worthwhile stock to invest in for dividend investors. Though the stock has performed well during the last couple of years and the dividend growth was quite ok for a company of its size, there are some uncertainties and risks for the future. I will take a pure macro view in my article: I will not go into detail with regard to specific products or markets, but I will try to analyze the free cash flow potential and the resulting possible dividends for PG as a whole. The initial parts of this article will be dedicated to providing graphs and information about the company, its dividends and financial prospects. In my analysis, I will try to use these as inputs to give an estimate of the financial future of PG.

Dividends

The dividend is probably one of the main reasons why most PG owners hold their shares: though the yield has been reduced to a mere 2.4% at the time of writing of this article, this was mostly due to a runup in stock prices and PE expansion. The stock has a forward price-to-earnings of 24, which is quite high for a consumer goods company.

With regard to dividends, PG paid and increased its dividend like clockwork, even during the pandemic crisis, as you can see in the small chart below:

Procter & Gamble monthly dividend since 2011 with percentage increase since the year before (Source: own work)

When we put the (yearly) dividend payments in a graph, this looks even better, with only a tiny increase in 2016 but all other dividend increases look quite healthy:

Procter & Gamble dividend per share over the years (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The fact that PG shares only yield relatively little nowadays can mostly be attributed to a runup in share prices. As can be seen in the following graph of the share prices of PG during the last 10 years, the shares have more or less doubled after their dip in 2018:

Data by YCharts

Payout ratio

For dividend investors, the payout ratio is an important metric for a couple of reasons: you can use it to estimate whether a company will be able to continue growing its dividend in the (near) future, and you can also see whether there is some 'slack' available for perhaps a takeover or share buybacks. As we can see in the following graph (of which the y-axis is a little bit messy due to the large peak in 2019), the payout ratio of PG is usually around 60%, with a couple of years higher than that. At the moment, the current payout ratio of 58% looks very healthy to me. This means that PG can probably continue to increase its dividend for a couple of years, even if earnings remain constant. Of course, we'd rather have increasing earnings too, since that is the surest road to a quicker increasing dividend (considering margins do not drop).

Procter & Gamble dividend payout ratio over the years (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Lackluster revenue since 2012, increasing again since 2016

Here, we arrive at one of the weak points of PG. The revenue per share has almost not increased since 2012 and has actually shown a major dip in 2016. This is in spite of continuing share repurchases (more about this later). This means that most of the earnings growth of PG has come from increased margins and not from more sales. This can be problematic long term since as a consumer goods company, PG can only increase margins and become more efficient to a certain extent. Nevertheless, it is good to see that their revenue has started climbing again since 2016.

Procter & Gamble revenue per share over the years (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share

Earnings per share of PG have been fluctuating more than their revenue has. But as can be seen in the following graph, there is a clear upward trend with a large dip in 2019:

Procter & Gamble basic earnings per share over the years (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Share repurchases

Since we are interested in most statistics on a per share basis, it is important to also look at the number of shares which PG had outstanding over the last couple of years. This can be seen in the following graph:

Procter & Gamble average number of shares outstanding over the years (Source: Seeking Alpha)

As a matter of fact, the company has almost continuously repurchased its own shares, which is good for existing shareholders since it decreases the number of shares and can indirectly increase the share prices and increase the dividend long term, if enough shares are repurchased. With a rate of $3B per quarter, this is a factor which should not be ignored since $3B buys them about 20M shares per quarter for the current market price of around $145. Of course, one can argue whether it's wise for a company to purchase its own share when the stock prices are high, but that's a different discussion.

Procter & Gamble value of share repurchases by quarter (Source: YCharts)

Since 2012, which is 9 years ago, PG reduced its shares by a total of 11.6%, which translates to an average reduction of 1.2% per annum.

Analysis

We have seen a couple of interesting facts in the previous graphs, which I will list below to start my analysis:

PG has increased its earnings per share during the last decade, although this metric fluctuated quite a bit.

During the last decade, revenue looks to have been PG's Achilles' heel. This was more or less constant when we look at the last decade while showing a clear bottom in 2016. In my analysis, I will consider two different scenarios: increasing revenue at an average rate like what happened since 2016 and flat revenue.

Dividends have increased quite healthily, but please keep in mind that if a company is healthy, dividends are a result of the profitability, it is a metric which will (usually naturally) increase in case profitability and cash flow increase.

Share numbers have decreased because PG bought back its own stock. I will consider this in my analysis.

The metrics with which I will work in my prediction about future dividends are in short:

2 scenarios: flat revenue and increasing revenue

An average payout ratio of 60%

A very slight margin increase of 1% per annum

Share repurchases at the same rate at which they happened during the last decade

Scenario 1: constant revenue

Source: Author

Scenario 2: increasing revenue

Source: Author

It should be clear that scenario 1 is more or less a worst-case scenario since I do expect revenues to increase in the future. Scenario 2 looks to be more rosy since I took a rate of revenue increase which was comparable with the period of 2016-2021, when it increased at almost 5% per annum on average. Since 2016 was a dip from which PG recovered, it can be expected that future revenue will increase a bit more slowly.

In scenario 1, the margin increases and the reduction in the number of shares lead to dividend increases of eventually 2.25%, with a constant payout ratio of 60%. If we include the revenue increases of scenario 2, the dividend increases will be more than 7%.

What is interesting is that in scenario 1, even with flatlining revenue, PG can afford to increase its dividend by more than 2% per annum while continuing its payout ratio of 60%. This is assuming that the slight margin increases of 1% per year will continue, which I view to be a bare minimum in case of constant revenue. Of course, if the revenues of PG will stop growing, the stock price might tank as well, which means that the short-term expected returns of investors will be severely impacted.

Scenario 2 might look a bit too rosy. Even with PG recovering, it might not be realistic to expect a 5% organic increase of revenue coupled with a margin increase of 1% per annum until far into the future, considering the size of the company. Nevertheless, this is a positive scenario which is not impossible.

To try to find a balance between scenario 1 and 2, I tried to find a middle ground. In scenario 3, I will consider an increasing revenue which will start at 5% per annum but slow by 10% every year (so the second year will be only 4.5% of growth, third year 4.05%, and so forth).

Scenario 3: increasing revenue, but slower

Source: Author

In this scenario, the dividend increases slowly until they reach about 5% per annum. Although reality will probably look different, I view an annual increase of 5% as more realistic considering all the input data which I used when creating the different scenarios. As we saw in the past of PG, dividend increases are usually not constant for many years in a row but can be increased quicker during years with good results and outlook than during more difficult periods. Using these numbers, I expect that the average dividend increases of PG will likely be somewhere between 3% and 5% during the coming years.

It has to be noted that I took the basic EPS and the basic number of outstanding shares in my calculations. If we take the diluted EPS and number of shares, the numbers will look a bit different, but I believe that more or less the same conclusions can be drawn. Also, note that with increasing revenue I mean increasing in an organic way. If PG takes over another company, they will also increase their revenue, but this changes my whole equation.

Takeaway

Procter & Gamble is a consumer goods stalwart, which is why the stock is often bought by dividend investors. I tried to make an analysis of the dividend growth which investors could expect during the upcoming years, based on 3 different scenarios.

Based on my analysis, I expect that Procter & Gamble will be able to increase their dividend with an average of between 3 and 5 percent per annum during the coming years.

With the current, relatively high stock price in mind, one can make a very valid comparison between the PG stock and a bond. It goes without saying that PG stock is a more risky investment than a (safe) bond, but since bonds do not increase their payout every year, on the long term, I personally prefer PG stock as a bond replacement in my portfolio.

Please keep in mind that this is a macro discussion. Usually, in these types of analyses, it is more interesting to view how the different variables influence one another than look at the results in isolation. Also, anything can happen with the company itself, its products, its supply chain or its management. I tried to make sense of their financials and what to expect in the coming years when my metrics hold. I believe for companies like PG, which are very large and mature, this is a viable method.

Thank you for reading! Please let me know in the comment section what you think about Procter & Gamble.