bankrx/iStock via Getty Images

This September, I have been discussing the exchange-traded funds focused on two interconnected themes: small-caps and value. The small-cap universe is rich with value opportunities due to the 'size discount,' so it explains why the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) scores nicely against the number of factors used in the Quant Value grade.

Today, I would like to discuss another ETF that follows relatively similar principles but with an overall different approach to stock selection, the Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AVUV), an actively managed investment vehicle with total returns far above the S&P 500 (IVV) this year.

ETF grades discussion

Before we proceed to the analysis of AVUV's approach to portfolio management, I should address its Seeking Alpha ETF grades.

First things first, two important weaknesses can be spotted from the summary. They are high risk, as well as weak dividends. More specifically, annualized volatility and standard deviation are elevated, so if compared to the U.S. equities asset class medians, AVUV scores poorly.

Dividends are another Achilles' heel, but I would not say that something dramatic is happening. First, AVUV has only one year of consecutive dividends payments simply because it was incepted in September 2019. I have no reasons to doubt that the fund will continue paying dividends going forward. The distribution yield (~1.1%) here is on par with the class median, but as we know from the prospectus, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation, not high-yield opportunities.

Turning to advantages, AVUV has a lot to be proud of here. Seemingly, investors love it. At least, the Asset Flows indicators including AUM changes and trading volumes are solid. Since its inception in 2019, the fund has amassed around $1.5 billion in AUM, mostly thanks to massive inflows this year. I consider capital rotation the main driver.

Apart from that, the fund boasts solid Momentum; interestingly, the A grade did not change in the previous three and six months, as the fund has been proactively utilizing the tailwinds stemming from the capital rotation (and despite the fact it has partly lost steam). And finally, AVUV has an expense ratio of just 0.25% (the management fee only). For an actively managed fund, that's indubitably cheap.

Investment strategy

AVUV is actively managed, and its stock-selection rules are not set in stone.

It does not have an underlying index that is constructed with strict rules in mind. From the prospectus, we know that the fund managers favor stocks that are undervalued, have a small size, and exhibit profitability characteristics.

Another way of saying, they are mixing size and value factors while not compromising on the quality in order to avoid value traps. Since AVUV has trounced the benchmark and the U.S. blue chips (IVV) YTD, it seems this approach works well.

We do not know what are the exact methods the portfolio managers use to separate the wheat from the chaff. In the prospectus, Price/Book is mentioned as a value indicator used, but there are also other ingredients the fund did not shed light on. Let me quote AVUV at some length:

Value companies may be defined as those with lower price relative to book value ratio or other fundamental value. High profitability companies may be defined as those with higher cash based operating profitability.

Also, inside this document, I did not find any clarifications on what profitability metrics are actually used, and what is the algorithm for identifying players with the weakest profiles.

However, in the footnotes on its website, Avantis Investors gave the following definition:

Invests in a broad set of U.S. small-cap companies and is designed to increase expected returns* by focusing on firms trading at what we believe are low valuations with higher profitability ratios**. ... **Profitability-to-Book: The profitability-to-book ratio is used to measure a company's profitability relative to its book value. A company's profitability is generally calculated by subtracting operating expenses from its gross profit. Book value is generally a firm's reported assets minus its liabilities on its balance sheet.

Anyway, it's not clear if stocks are compared within the sector/industry groups or in the whole universe, etc.

Its benchmark is the Russell 2000 Value Index, the one being tracked by the IWN ETF that I have covered recently. Another way of saying, AVUV uses this Russell index as a starting universe, eliminating potential laggards and assigning more weight to stocks it deems winners to beat the benchmark. However, its stock-selection universe is not limited to the index, like in the case of its energy sector investments I will discuss below.

Deeper delve into the portfolio

As of September 22, the Avantis ETF was long 672 stocks. That is more than two times lower if compared to IWN that had 1,434 stocks in the portfolio. Stocks from IWN have around ~64% weight in AVUV.

What investors should understand in the first place is that essentially, AVUV is not a small-cap ETF, its portfolio is rather a small-cap/mid-cap mix tilted toward medium-size players. In fact, approximately 70% of its net assets are allocated to stocks with market values in excess of $2 billion.

The fund does not compromise on risk dispersion and diversification; with the key ten holdings having just 8.4% weight, it is anything but top-heavy.

Dissecting its portfolio, I found out that a large share of its investments, 120 stocks with ~23.5% weight, are not the constituents of the Russell benchmark. Obviously, there are sizeable differences in the sector mixes too. Though both have large exposure to financials (barely a surprise for value-oriented funds), AVUV reduced its allocations to sectors that typically underperform during the very beginning of the economic recovery. Healthcare, consumer staples, and communication services all have weights in single digits, while energy boasts over 13% (as of end-June, the weight was also in excess of 13%); in IWN, it has just 6.5%.

AVUV sector mix. Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Besides, the AVUV managers are especially skeptical of real estate and utilities. Both have minuscule weights (as of September 22, 0.35% combined). This makes it distinctively different from IWN that allocated double-digit weights to both.

IWN sector mix. Source: Portfolio Visualizer

An important remark here is that AVUV is long 21 stocks from oil & gas, OFSE, and other energy industries that are absent in the IWN portfolio like Cimarex Energy (XEC), Matador Resources (MTDR), EQT (EQT), etc.

The AVUV managers did what is right: overweighted sectors more closely connected to the economic recovery, bringing the share of oil equities to the low-teens to benefit the rising oil prices. That allowed the fund to capture more upside from the value rotation but also reduce the downside stemming from, for example, languishing utilities. Just for context, among 30 utility players in the IWN portfolio, 11 delivered only single-digit returns YTD, while 12 are in the red. Both XLU and XLP ETFs that are deemed defensive have dramatically trailed the S&P 500 this year.

Data by YCharts

The Quant data

The portfolio encompassing mostly mid-cap cyclical players should score nicely against the indicators factored in the Quant Value grade. Partly so. We see close to 55% of holdings having a QV grade of at least B-. That's a nice result. Most of the value ETFs I have analyzed this year have just around a third of stocks with decent QV ratings, except for recently-covered SLYV. Interestingly, around 39% of the AVUV holdings exhibit growth characteristics.

Besides, profitability is overall acceptable. Nothing spectacular, just around a half of the net assets parked in stocks with the Profitability rating of B- or better.

Below is the dashboard for the top-20 positions:

Created by the author using the data from Avantis Investors and Seeking Alpha

Returns: still ahead of IVV this year

AVUV has a rather short trading history tracing back only to autumn 2019. So I opted for assessing monthly returns. For comparison, I selected SLYV, IWN, and IVV.

Below is the summary:

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

As you can see, AVUV has trounced IWN that tracks its benchmark almost every single month this year (September is not taken into account), except for June. Winter and spring months were the most successful (the heyday of the capital rotation). In summer, the S&P 500 was back in vogue.

Anyway, despite high volatility, the fund is still well ahead of the benchmark and the peers YTD.

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

In sum, AVUV has a small-cap/mid-cap blend tilted towards relatively cheap stocks that have 'high profitability' characteristics. The AVUV managers have done a great job this year, beating both IWN and IVV. My sentiment is neutral here since 1) the investment strategy is not fully transparent, 2) I am skeptical of value stocks as the possible ripple effects of the Evergrande issue can impact commodities and other cyclicals.