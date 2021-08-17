brightstars/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

HDFC Bank's worsening asset quality and the modest growth for its loan book in Q1 FY 2022 are not very encouraging. A positive event in the near-term has been the lifting of regulatory restrictions on new credit issuance for HDFC Bank in August. Over the longer term, HDFC Bank's key growth opportunities lie with rural clients and small-to-mid sized businesses. Considering both the bull case (long-term growth runway) and bear case (short-term negatives regarding loan growth & asset quality) for the stock, I choose to rate HDFC Bank's shares as Neutral.

Company Description

On the company's corporate website, HDFC Bank calls itself "one of India's leading private banks" boasting a "network of 5,653 branches and 16,291 ATMs in 2,917 cities/towns." HDB is also one of the pioneers in the private sector banking space in India, having received the company's banking license more than 25 years ago in 1995.

Notably, HDFC Bank has a balanced earnings mix, with roughly an equal split between its retail banking and wholesale banking businesses in terms of pre-tax profit contribution.

Products And Services Offered By HDFC Bank

Source: HDFC Bank's Investor Presentation Slides

Weak Loan Growth And Deterioration In Asset Quality Draw Attention

There are two notable weak spots amongst HDFC Bank's most recent Q1 FY 2022 (YE March 31) financial results.

HDFC Bank achieved lackluster overall loan growth of approximately +1.3% on a QoQ basis in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Wholesale loans increased slightly by +1.5% QoQ in Q1 FY 2022, while retail loans contracted marginally by -0.7% QoQ. The only bright spot was commercial & rural banking loans which grew by +3.9% QoQ in the most recent quarter; I will highlight the growth potential of the rural segment in a subsequent section of this article.

Looking ahead, the future loan growth outlook for HDFC Bank in the near-term is largely a function of the broader economic conditions in India and the status of the COVID-19 outbreak (both of which are linked), which are largely beyond the control of the company. At its recent quarterly earnings call, HDFC Bank acknowledged that its near-term growth prospects will be contingent on the bull case scenario that "the economy hopefully now turns, and we don't have too much of a third wave (of COVID-19) coming on".

Separately, HDFC Bank's asset quality is another area of concern for investors.

HDFC Bank's headline GNPA Or Gross Non Performing Asset ratio widened by +15 basis points QoQ and +11 basis points YoY to 1.47% as of end-Q1 FY 2022. Based on my review of the company's historical financials, this is HDFC Bank's highest GNPA ratio in roughly four years.

HDB's slippage ratio on an annualized basis also increased from 1.20% in Q1 FY 2021 and 1.66% in 4Q FY 2021 to 2.54% in Q1 FY 2022. The Reserve Bank of India defines slippage as "fresh accretion to NPAs (Non Performing Assets) during a period, and calculates slippage ratio as "fresh NPAs divided by Standard Advances at the beginning of the period".

I need to see an acceleration in loan growth and the improvement in asset quality for HDFC Bank in the coming quarters, before I turn positive on the company.

Spotlight On Short-Term Positive News And Long-Term Rural/MSME Market Growth Opportunity

If I put aside the negatives for the stock in relation to its asset quality and loan growth, there are short-term news flow and long-term growth opportunity for HDFC Bank that are worth noting.

On August 17, 2021 Bloomberg reported that HDB "can start issuing credit cards again as RBI (Reserve Bank of India) eases restrictions" that were put in place in December 2020 due to "a series of digital outages at HDFC Bank over the last two years." As highlighted in the chart below, HDFC Bank is the largest player in the Indian credit card market with more than 14 million cards issued.

A Snapshot Of HDFC Bank's Credit Card Business

Source: HDFC Bank's Investor Presentation Slides

Credit cards contribute between 25% and 33% of HDFC Bank's fee income, and it acknowledged at its recent quarterly results call that "it is (the restrictions on credit) cards" that are largely responsible for the company's -22% QoQ decline in fees & commission income in Q1 FY 2022. The lifting of the restrictions on new credit card issuance for HDFC Bank has been very timely. This is because it coincides with "India's festive season" which typically begins in August and is a period where Indian consumers increase their spending and are more likely to apply for new credit cards.

Looking beyond the near-term, I think that the rural banking segment holds strong growth potential for HDFC Bank in the long-term. As I highlighted in the preceding section of this article, HDFC Bank's commercial & rural banking loans have been the fastest growing sub-segment for the company in the most recent quarter. At the same time, only a fifth of HDFC Bank's branches are located in rural areas as per the chart below. Furthermore, only 7% of HDFC Bank's customers are from the rural areas. Rural customers are definitely something that HDFC Bank keeps a close eye on, as it has a specialized "Village Penetration Program" that is focused on acquiring new banking clients in rural areas and villages specifically.

HDFC Bank's Network Of Banking Outlets

Source: HDFC Bank's Investor Presentation Slides

Separately, HDFC Bank emphasized at the JPMorgan (JPM) India Summit held on September 20, 2021 this week that "we are now the second largest MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) bank in the country", and there is an "opportunity (for this segment) to grow at a much faster clip than the normal credit growth in the system." To entice more MSMEs to borrow from the bank, HDFC Bank usually offers preferential loan rates for this group of smaller companies.

In a nutshell, the pace of growth for HDFC Bank's credit card business could pick up in the quarters ahead as the Reserve Bank of India lifts the ban on new credit card issuance, while the MSME and rural markets represent fertile ground for accelerated loan growth in the coming years.

Concluding Thoughts

I have decided that a Neutral rating for HDFC Bank is the most appropriate.

HDFC Bank's recent quarterly financial performance implies that it is still struggling with issues relating to asset quality and loan growth. The near-term growth outlook for HDFC Bank is very uncertain, as it is dependent on whether the coronavirus pandemic is effectively contained in the country and the pace of the reopening of India's economy. The stock's valuations are also not cheap as well, with its consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple at 25.8 times according to S&P Capital IQ data.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank does appear to be well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in the MSME and rural segment of the Indian banking industry.

Taking into account both short-term headwinds and the long-term growth potential for the company, I view a Neutral or Hold rating for HDB as reasonable.