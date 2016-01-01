Bim/E+ via Getty Images

In the transportation and logistics space, there are a number of niche categories that companies can play in. One of these is called the less-than-truckload, or LTL, space. As its name suggests, this category references shipping services that involve relatively small quantities of goods being transported. One company that plays in this market is Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL). At this point in time, shares of the business look remarkably cheap. However, this does not mean that the business makes for an attractive prospect for long term investors. Although financial performance at the enterprise is showing some signs of improving, leverage is fairly high and financial performance is extremely volatile from year to year. In all, this could end up being a binary prospect where shares could experience significant upside if things go right, or significant downside if business should deteriorate in the future. However, they are most likely neither as Yellow is probably just a mediocre prospect that should not capture much of an investor's attention.

A niche player

Yellow focuses on facilitating less-than-truckload, or LTL, shipments. Last year alone, the company facilitated 17.4 million of these. It did this using the 13,500 tractors and 41,900 trailers at its disposal. Of these tractors, 10,400 are company owned, while the other 3,100 are leased. The company owns 29,600 of its trailers, leasing the other 12,300. The company also has 322 terminals which consist of 332 service facilities. 176 of these are owned and they come with a combined 11,300 doors. The other 156 are under leases and total 8,800 doors.

According to management, the company services a wide array of clients. These include industrial, commercial, and retail goods providers. The company provides regional next-day ground services. Subsidiaries that it owns include USF Holland, New Penn Motor Express, USF Reddaway, YRC, and YRC Freight Canada Company. For its next-day services, the company also has a subsidiary called HNRY Logistics.

*Created by Author

Over the past few years, financial performance at the enterprise has been all over the place. There really has not been a consistent revenue trend. As an example, between 2016 and 2018, revenue increased from about $4.70 billion to $5.09 billion. It then declined to $4.87 billion in 2019 before dropping to just $4.51 billion last year. This company truly is a cyclical business in the truest sense of the word.

If you thought revenue was volatile, you should look at profitability. In three of the past five years, the company has generated net losses. The worst of these was the $53.5 million the company lost in 2020. In 2016, profits peaked at $21.5 million. That year, the net profit margin of the enterprise which is less than 0.5%. This demonstrates precisely how low a margin this market is. Other metrics regarding profitability have been marginally more consistent. Operating cash flow dropped from $103.8 million in 2016 to $60.7 million a year later. In 2018, the company generated cash flow of $224.8 million. This then plummeted to $21.5 million in 2019. Shockingly, cash flow actually rose in 2020, coming in at $122.5 million. Another metric to consider is EBITDA. This metric has been probably the most consistent of the company's profitability metrics. 2020 was the worst of the past five years, resulting in a reading of $191.9 million. By comparison, the best year was 2018 when the company recorded $307.8 million.

*Created by Author

This year, things are looking up, but not in every respect. Revenue in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year came in at $2.51 billion. This compares to the $2.17 billion achieved in the first half of 2020. Management has not provided results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, but they have provided some results for the first two months. This demonstrates precisely what is going on with the enterprise. So far in the third quarter, shipment volumes are actually down 5.2%. However, revenue per shipment has surged by 18.5%. This means the company is shipping less but charging more for it.

Interestingly, however, this has not had a significant impact on the company's bottom line. In fact, some things have worsened. The business went from generating a net loss of $32.8 million in the first half of 2020 just seeing a net loss of $72.7 million in the first half of 2021. Operating cash flow plummeted from a positive $213.6 million to a negative $12.7 million. Even adjusting for changes in working capital, this figure would have declined from $73.8 million in 2020 to $18.2 million this year. The only profitability metric to show and improvement year over year was EBITDA. According to management, this increased from $72 million to $96.1 million.

Put the full 2021 fiscal year, management has not really provided much in the way of guidance. However, they have said that they intend to rapidly increase spending on capital projects. Total capital expenditures for the year should be between $480 million and $530 million. That implies a midpoint of $505 million. To put this in perspective, 2020 saw capital expenditures total just $141 million. This is almost shocking when you consider how much leverage the company is already operating with. The net debt to EBITDA multiple of the company as of the end of its latest quarter was 5.7. That is not incredibly high, but it is quite elevated when you consider the low margins and inconsistent earnings the company generates.

This kind of inconsistency makes it very difficult to value the business. For instance, if you priced the firm based on results for 2020, then shares look very cheap. The company would be trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 2.4. However, stepping back just one year to 2019 would give us a multiple of 13.7. That's not bad, but for such a volatile firm it is not great either. Sticking with the results from 2020, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company stands at 7.3. Given how consistent EBITDA has been relative to other metrics regarding profitability, I would make the case that this is probably the best way to value the firm. Doing this, the 2020 figures would actually price the company at a higher multiple than in any of the four years prior to it.

As part of my analysis, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. Doing so, I found the businesses trading at a range of between 1.9 and 14.1 when looking at the price to operating cash flow multiple. Of these, only one prospect was cheaper than Yellow. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, and ended up with a range of 3.4 to 12.6. In this scenario, four of the five companies were cheaper than our target.

Takeaway

Taking all of this data, and putting it together, we can see that shares of Yellow look quite appealing from a pricing perspective. Of course, relative to the peers that I compared it to, shares are probably more or less fairly valued. In truth, the market does not care much for this space. This could make the company a good prospect in the long run, especially if business can stabilize. However, the absence of consistency leads me to believe that this is probably just a mediocre company in a mediocre industry.