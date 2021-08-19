buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is a dividend aristocrat whose future remains bright as we inch towards a return to normal.

What is National Retail Properties?

NNN is a single tenant, net lease real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and management of retail properties. The firm owns properties in 48 states leased to over 370 tenants. The company was founded in 1984 as Golden Corral Realty Corporation, focused on owning and operating restaurants under that banner. The company has since split and diversified across a variety of industries. As of today, NNN owns more than 32 million square feet across every state except Hawaii and Vermont.

With the onset of COVID-19, a substantial amount of uncertainty hit the net lease sector. Nearly every commercial asset class was impacted by the start of shutdowns nationwide. Many tenants ceased paying rent, impacting rental cash flows profoundly. For example, in the second quarter of 2020, NNN collected less than 69% of contract rent. Despite this impact, NNN was able to increase the dividend, marking 32 years of consecutive dividend growth. As of today, rent collection has returned to nearly 99%, reflecting a substantial recovery in NNN's cash flow and their tenants' financial health.

Despite NNN's cash flow returning, the firm still trades at a discount to all-time highs due to lasting uncertainties about the ongoing pandemic. We see upside opportunity in both NNN's growing dividend and share price based on a full reopening in the intermediate to long term.

Portfolio

As we mentioned in the introduction, NNN owns nearly 3,200 properties diversified across the United States. Most of these assets are single tenant retail properties, meaning each building is occupied by a single user. In terms of geography, the portfolio is well diversified with the highest concentrations being the Midwest, South, and Southeast, accounting for approximately 75% of the total portfolio.

The portfolio is well diversified beyond geography. Despite getting its start owning Golden Corral restaurants, NNN now owns a diverse portfolio of convenience stores, restaurants, automotive repair facilities, and beyond. Many of these tenants are highly recognizable, established brands such as 7-Eleven, AMC Theaters, Best Buy, and LA Fitness. NNN offers investors an opportunity to access high quality, core real estate investments which are often out of reach to most investors. In addition, shareholders stand to benefit from a highly experienced management team which has demonstrated their ability to navigate stressful environments. The portfolio does not have substantial tenant risk as no tenant accounts for more than 5.0% of total rent. The following are NNN's top ten tenants based upon rental revenue.

NNN's portfolio is also protected against inflation as single tenant, net lease assets have historically performed well in inflationary environments. NNN owns properties leased under a "triple net" structure (hence the NNN ticker symbol). Triple net leases put property tax, insurance, and maintenance responsibilities on the tenant, leaving the landlord with little property level liability. In an inflationary environment, this will strongly benefit NNN as maintenance costs will increase due to rising commodity prices.

The portfolio also retains a weight average remaining lease term of 10.7 years. Within the next two years, 11% of the portfolio's leases will expire, exposing NNN to little vacancy risks in the immediate future.

Dividend

National Retail Properties has an impressive history of increasing dividends. Today, the firm pays a quarterly dividend of $0.53, corresponding to a yield of 4.69% based on today's share price. As of 2021, the firm has successfully raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years, the third longest streak of all publicly traded REITs. In addition, this growth is longer than 99% of all publicly traded companies, putting the firm in the company of some of the most revered dividend equities. Additionally, this streak is long enough to land the company in the Dividend Aristocrats Index, which is constituted based on firms with 25 years of increasing distributions. Over the past ten years, NNN has grown its dividend by over 3.00% annually, beating the historical inflation rate over that time and matching the long-term historical average.

NNN's dependable and consistent dividend growth presents an opportunity for investors in an inflationary environment such as today. The firm's current yield of 4.69% presents a substantial spread over current Treasury rates, and the potential for future growth will help investors' cash flow fight rising asset prices. The growth of NNN's dividend is fueled by several sources including rent growth built into existing leases, new property acquisitions, and development financing provided to tenants for new construction.

As the net lease market continues to return to normal, we expect NNN to maintain a healthy acquisition pipeline going forward. According to CBRE, investment volumes in the retail sector have rebounded to the third highest quarter on record. This growth comes after four consecutive quarters of decline. Consistent with this growth in the market, NNN increased their full year 2021 guidance. In addition, the firm recently announced an expansion of their credit facility to $1.1 billion, providing more short-term capital to fund acquisitions. These are all good signs for NNN's ability to continue growing its dividend.

Performance

NNN's strong performance and dividend growth have fueled strong performance relative to the S&P 500 over long time horizons. As an additional benefit, NNN's predictable cash flow and growth has offered investors substantially lower volatility than the broader equity indexes.

NNN's impressive long-term performance has been generated by substantial portfolio growth. The firm has been successful in overall growth through new acquisitions over their entire history. Additionally, we see future growth supported by a return to strong acquisition volumes. In NNN's second quarter earnings release, the firm announced over $200 million in new acquisitions year to date, more than the entirety of 2020. Furthermore, the firm's Core FFO guidance range was increased by $0.05 on the high and low ends. While modest, we believe it reflects a stabilized retail market.

The successful long-term performance has also been driven by a conservatively managed balance sheet. The capital stack is split between common equity (61%), preferred equity (4.0%), and unsecured debt (34.9%). A small remaining portion is secured debt associated with mortgages. These are generally acquired through NNN's portfolio acquisitions and make up less than 0.1% of total capitalization. The firm's total capitalization equates to an $11.3 billion enterprise value, giving the firm strength purely out of portfolio size. The firm's debt maturities also remain well laddered with a weighted average debt maturity of 10.2 years. NNN also recently announced the redemption of all outstanding 5.200% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares. The redemption should result in a modest benefit to the firm's overall cost of capital as borrowing costs remain low.

Given NNN's battle tested business model, we see long term upside and the ability to maintain outperformance of the S&P 500. The firm's addressable market still has upside as the country continues to reopen and establishments can once again reach full capacity. NNN's robust acquisitions guidance is a sign that growth may once again accelerate and continue with the firm's historical averages.

Risks

As we've pointed out, long-term shareholders have been rewarded with strong performance relative to nearly any index. NNN's successful dividend growth has fueled a growing share price which provided investors a total return more than 12% annually over the past 25 years. That said, NNN still faces meaningful risk due to the pandemic and the compression of yields in underlying assets.

As the pandemic nears its second full year, the effects have been profound. Although the rollout of vaccines has been widespread and adoption continues to grow, case counts across the country remain high largely due to variants and people returning to normal activity. Additionally, hospital infrastructure remains spread thin as ICU utilization remains higher than historical averages. According to the CDC, daily case counts remain substantially above levels seen earlier this year.

Should case counts accelerate further, the possibility of further shutdowns or occupancy limits could adversely affect NNN's rent collection. During the second quarter of 2020, NNN's rent collection bottomed out at less than 69%, substantially impairing the underlying cash flow which supports dividend distributions. NNN successfully navigated this challenge the first time around and has since regained nearly full collection. The possibility of a second shutdown would present another round of challenges. Should the challenges be more severe, they could lead to an erosion of NNN's balance sheet presenting refinancing challenges. Given the country's hesitancy to return to a lockdown, it seems difficult to imagine another round of extended shutdowns could occur. However, the possibility remains given the rise in cases and possible waning effectiveness of vaccinations. Much of this risk is successfully mitigated by NNN's portfolio. Many assets are resistant to shutdown such as gas stations and automotive services, which account for 18.0% and 11.4% of the portfolio, respectively. A relatively small portion of the portfolio is allocated to heavily impacted industries such as health clubs (5.2%) and theaters (4.6%). In total, the portfolio is spread across 37 industries, mitigating this risk very well.

NNN also faces challenges in compression of underlying cap rates. Low borrowing costs and limited fixed income options have attracted a variety of investors to net lease real estate. The ability to gain a meaningful spread on yields relative to traditional fixed income has attracted the eyes of buyers such as private equity funds. The low cost of capital and high competition has led to a compression of market capitalization rates over the past ten years. Although NNN has benefitted from the lower borrowing costs, the gain is largely offset by aggressive pricing of new opportunities. According to Stan Johnson Company, nationwide cap rates have compressed by approximately 200 basis points over the past ten years.

Conclusion

National Retail Properties offers investors access to institutional quality real estate, experienced management, and an attractive financing mix. We believe the company is set to continue its impressive track record of dividend growth as the net lease market continues to attract new tenants and expand in size. NNN's multiple growth drivers provide a diversified income stream which should continue to support a growing dividend over the long term. As inflation rates continue to rise, the need for a generous current yield and growth has become paramount. We believe the risks presented to the firm are limited in nature and have been successfully mitigated by management. As acquisition volume and rent collection continue to return to normal levels, the firm's overall AFFO growth should remain strong. We see a bright future ahead for this dividend aristocrat.