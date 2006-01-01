Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The investment thesis

This article analyzes Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from the perspective of its profit sustainability and scalability. This article furthers the analysis by examining its marginal efficiency of capital to gauge the future direction of its profitability. More specifically, this article will analyze the marginal return on capital employed ("MROCE") of JNJ. To me, ROCE and MROCE are the most two important metrics for analyzing a business. They reveal the two most fundamental aspects of the same central issue of profit Sustainability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is SO FAR. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go.

The results show that even though JNJ earns a respectable ROCE in the past and currently, it is entering the inevitable stage of diminishing return on capital.

JNJ: The businesses, the moat, and the pipeline

Johnson & Johnson is a research-based global leader in the healthcare field. It is engaged in the research & development, manufacture, and sale of a broad range of products in three major business segments, as seen below. These segments are Consumer Health (e.g., baby care, skincare, et al), Pharmaceutical (anti-infective, contraceptive, et al), and Medical Devices (orthopedic, surgery, et al). As seen, many of its products are the most iconic brand names in the US or even the world, and many of them are the so-called blockbusters (product lines that generate at least $1 billion annual sales).

Source: JNJ 2021 Q1 earning report

At the same time, JNJ has been maintaining a healthy pipeline of new products. Although when I evaluate drug businesses, I do not place my bet on certain drugs that they are developing the pipeline. In other words, I do not bet on a few particular ideas. Instead, I feel more comfortable betting on the process. I've studied many high stake R&D cases in detail and have been involved firsthand in quite a few of them myself. There are a few key lessons that I've learned. First, the success or failure of a given project is largely a matter of chance and luck - no matter how much resources we throw at it and how high a priority management has assigned to it. Second, the successful cases are only made to appear as a planned success - AFTER they become successful.

An illustrating example here involves Pfizer's Viagra, a huge blockbuster drug. But did you know that Pfizer's original goal in that project was to develop a drug to treat cardiovascular problems? It certainly was not a successful project as a cardiovascular drug for many reasons. However, a negative and unintended side effect, accidentally discovered by a nurse, made the drug into the success as we know it today.

So instead, I focus more on the process with the understanding that if the process itself is sound and efficient, sooner or later a good idea will be developed into a successful project as long as there are plenty of ideas to be tried.

As seen from the next chart, JNJ maintains a large and healthy pipeline. I am certain that many of them will fail. But again, it does matter if many of them fail. For me, all that matters is that A) they have a sound and efficient process, and B) they have plenty of ideas to be tried. They certainly have enough ideas to try, and the best way to evaluate the efficiency of their process is by ROCE and MROCE, as detailed in the next two sections.

Source: JNJ 2021 Q1 earning report

Return on capital employed ("ROCE")

ROCE stands for the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how effectively the business uses its capital to earn a profit. For businesses like JNJ, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

3. Research and development expenses (an essential expense for a business like JNJ).

As aforementioned, many of the drug development projects won't be successful. So instead of betting on some particular ideas, the process matters more for me. ROCE provides a good measure of the effectiveness of the process. If the business does not have an effective process, it will be reflected in a high requirement of the working capital to conduct its daily business, a low utilization rate of its properties and equipment, and/or wasted R&D money.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of JNJ over the past decade is shown below. As seen, it was able to maintain a respectably high ROCE over the past decade: on average 48.4% for the past decade. To put things in perspective, the next chart compares JNJ's ROCE against a few other businesses, both within its industry and outside. The ROCE data are directly pulled from my recent published analyses. And in case you want to see the details of how I got these numbers, you can look up my recent articles under these tickers.

The purpose here is certainly not to compare oranges with apples. The purpose here is to put JNJ's ROCE into perspective. As can be seen, they are all good quality and mature businesses. And JNJ earns a very competitive ROCE among them. Furthermore, if you are familiar with the portfolio Warren Buffett built for BRK, you would recognize that many of the stocks are in this portfolio. So the stocks shown in this chart are not really a random collection after all. They are all considered excellent long-term compounders by Warren Buffett.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Marginal return on capital employed ("MROCE")

In addition to ROCE, an equally important concept is the marginal return on capital employed ("MROCE"). To me, ROCE and MROCE are the most two important metrics for analyzing a business. They reveal the most fundamental two aspects of the same central issue of profitability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is SO FAR. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go.

A bit of background and introduction for readers who are new to the concept. From what I've learned, the legendary economist John Maynard Keynes first explicitly expressed this concept, although people before him have observed and thought about it for some time already. What the concept tries to capture is a basic law in economic activities: the law of diminishing returns. Warren Buffett likes to say that interest rate acts like gravity on all economic activities. Well, diminishing returns act like gravity on all economic activities too, if not more so, as long as human nature does not change in any fundamental way.

The next chart illustrates the concept. As long as shareholders are seeking profit, a public business will first invest its money at projects with the highest possible rate of return (i.e., picking the lowest hanging apples first or getting the most bang for the buck first). Therefore, the first batch of available resources is invested at a high rate of return - the highest the business can possibly identify. The second batch of money will have to be invested at a somewhat lower rate of return since the best ideas have been taken by the first batch of resources already, and so on. The last batch of money invested may earn a rate of return that is only above the cost of capital. And finally, the end result is a declining MROCE curve as shown.

Source: author

The ROCE we normally talk about and companies report refers to the average of this curve - averaging the return on all batches of money invested. Obviously, the average is very useful information by itself. It tells us how efficiently the business has been converting resources into profit so far - but its limitation is that it only tells us the efficiency of the resources that have already been invested SO FAR. What is of equal importance to investors is the MROCE, which tells us how much incremental profit the business WILL generate when the next batch of resources are invested.

For investors, a dream business to invest in would be a business that enjoys a flat MROCE curve as shown by the solid blue line. This would be a business that is perfectly scalable. A business that earns a consistent and stable profit for every batch of resources invested. However, such a business is really only a dream business. I mentioned earlier that diminishing returns act like gravity on all economic activities - because they really do. There has been no business (at least not so far in human history) that can keep growing while at the same time maintaining a constant return on capital. At some point, gravity always catches up and the return begins to decline (as shown by the dashed blue line).

JNJ's MROCE

So for investors, the next best deal is to invest in a business that A) has a high and stable ROCE, and B) that is still in the scalable stage (the gravity of diminishing return has not caught up yet). Unfortunately, as shown in the next chart, JNJ seems to have passed the tipping point of scalability and begin to see a diminishing return in recent years.

This chart shows the MROCE and ROCE for JNJ over recent years. The ROCE data are the same as those shown in the previous section. The MROCE data are estimated by the following steps. First, the capital employed was calculated for each year. Second, the earnings were calculated each year. Third, then the incremental of capital employed year over year was calculated. Similarly, the incremental earnings year over year were also calculated. And finally, the ratio between the incremental earnings and incremental capital employed was calculated to approximate the MROCE. During years when there were large fluctuations in either the incremental earnings or the capital employed, a multi-year running average was taken to smooth the fluctuations.

The results shown in the following chart show that at this stage, JNJ has been maintaining an MROCE that is noticeably below the average ROCE. As seen, the ROCE has been on average 48.4% in recent years as aforementioned, and the MROCE has been on average 23.9%. And the difference is too large to be caused by the uncertainties in the financial data and rounding off errors. So this result shows that JNJ has started entering a stage of diminishing return - gravity is beginning to catch up. And if the current MROCE continues, JNJ's ROCE will gradually decline from its current level and converge to 23.9%.

And if you recall from the chart above comparing JNJ's ROCE against other businesses, a level around 24% would make JNJ much less competitive than its other peers. As such, the current valuation (at a PE around 16.9x, which is significantly below JNJ's historical valuation) seems to be rational given such diminishing return.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Conclusion and final thought

This article analyzes JNJ, with a focus on its profit sustainability and scalability. This analysis examines the most two important aspects of profit Sustainability: return on capital employed ("ROCE") and marginal return on capital employed ("MROCE"). They reveal the two most fundamental aspects of the same central issue of profit sustainability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is so far. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go.

The results show that: