The Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) is a company I've written about earlier, though I've been quiet on it for some time. The fact is, following a profit rotation when the company appreciated to 22X P/E, as opposed to my "BUY" of 11-13X P/E, I only maintain a small watchlist position in the stock - though I'm always looking to get back in at a cheap price.

In this article, I will show you why that cheap price will come once again - but it might take some time - and why at that time, you should open your wallet and really put capital to work here.

Packaging Corporation of America - How has the company been doing?

It didn't take a crystal ball to expect the overall development here once COVID-19 really got its teeth into the economy. As a business that's focused on packaging and carton, the company had its work cut out for it, with large expected increases following the pandemic. The company is realizing these growth expectations and is on track to exceed box shipments in double digits on a YoY basis.

Every single mill outage/maintenance has been performed during 2021, all of them on budget, and the company expects to be able to somewhat replenish inventories over the next few months. However, inventories are currently near record-lows due to massive demand in the overall packaging segment.

Unlike most paper companies, PKG actually maintains a sizeable paper segment, and the sales here were also higher than expected, considering the overall challenging market for freesheet. The company is seeing improved prices and mix and has had the ability to increase pricing for its paper twice during the year already. One result of fewer and fewer companies actually making paper is the ability for companies still producing to push pricing more effectively.

In terms of inflationary impacts both for raw material and logistics, the company expects its projects and cost-savings initiatives along with increasing costs for products to mitigate every one of these headwinds.

Overall, the company is seeing some very encouraging trends following COVID-19, and PKG has maintained the ability to execute projects even during the conversion, such as altering one of its mills to produce linerboard at the cost of virtually zero capital. The market demand for containerboard volume means that the company is fully converting its Jackson Mill's no 3. paper machine, all to address a record demand in packaging.

The company sees this enabling the continuation of their high RoIC...

...and for PKG to be able to focus on strategic areas, such as increasing sales, invest further in Corrugated System, and maintaining its paper segment in a profitable manner while balancing the overall market demand. The company seeks to balance its capital allocation and maintain its investment-grade credit rating, which with a BBB is neither bad, nor high in any outsized sort of manner. The company has 43% LT debt/cap, which isn't worrying as such, and pays a dividend yield of around 2.8%, having grown its dividend an impressive 12.6% on average for 7 years. Overall, PKG as an investment has significantly outperformed the S&P500 with a total annualized RoR of 12.1% compared to 7.1% from the broader index.

It's an excellent investment with superb upside - if bought at the right price.

Let's look at that valuation and see why that is.

Packaging Corporation of America - What is the valuation?

The trends we see in the company mirror trends we see in many companies in the same space - both in the EU and US.

In a way, trends like these are excellent, because they mean that any time earnings and prices are up, like now, we know that they eventually will come crashing down well below where the company "should" be trading. When such time comes, we can buy back in at cheap prices and enjoy both dividends and growth once things turn around again.

The flip side is, of course, we rarely know just how long such a positive may last. The one thing we can say is that any time PKG has traded so expensively for the past 15 years, it has always come back down violently, to valuations below 13X P/E.

2021 is expected to bring a massive reversal to 2020 results, with a 46% YoY estimated EPS growth. However, following this normalization which is also the reason the stock is riding so high (too high), growth will go back to 0-9% per year, 0% in 2023E. The difficulty in forecasting the company's earnings can be seen in the long-term analyst accuracy, lower than 60% on a 1-year basis with a 10% MoE.

This isn't a problem - it really isn't - as long as we know and recognize it for what it is. It would be a problem if we bought now. Even on positive estimates of 15-18X P/E, you would literally be making no more than 0.5-5% annually if the company's earnings estimates materialized and the valuation was maintained. If you realize, however, that soon enough to the company will drop back down, you'll be able to realize potential returns of over 20% per year once the former low once again is there.

PKG remains a very safe company with an investment-grade credit rating, a decent dividend (at the right price), and appealing overall segments. Management has shown adaptability, and the company's long-term results show us that this company can even deliver in the longer term if bought cheaply enough.

At current valuations, even the premium is no more than 4.99% annually, which makes for a very unappealing investment to me.

Analyst targets do not reflect this reality and are still impacted by what I would consider exuberance.

Again, this one isn't a difficult call, as I see it. Don't buy it expensively. I would look for a share price well below $130/share before I started considering buying in here. At such a price, the upside would at least be around 6-8% - though I'd likely want $120-$125 before starting to go in, simply because there are plenty of safer and better opportunities available on the market.

Thesis

My thesis on Packaging Corporation of America is as follows:

The company is very qualitative with an appealing upside at the right price - but that price isn't here right now, very similar to most paper and packaging companies in their current valuation state.

Fundamentals are great, and once the price drops again, I'll be a buyer of PKG.

For now, I'd definitely stay away from this company due to the very real risk of making sub-5% returns for the next few years.

PKG is a firm "HOLD" here - not a "BUY", as some articles suggest.

Packaging Corporation of America is currently a "HOLD" with a price target of below $130/share.

Thank you for reading.