The S&P 500 has essentially doubled off its bottom last year and thus it is now trading at new all-time highs at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. As a result, it has become challenging for investors to identify attractively valued stocks. Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is an exception, as it has finally entered a sustainable growth trajectory while it also has a cheap valuation. Therefore, investors should consider purchasing the stock around its current level.

Business overview - growth prospects

Hanesbrands has spent approximately $3 billion on acquisitions in the last seven years, but it has not grown its earnings per share significantly over that period. Consequently, it has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 over the last seven years, losing 31% while the index has more than doubled. The company has been trying to assimilate its past acquisitions while facing intense competition and thus it has exhibited volatile business performance.

On the bright side, Hanesbrands proved remarkably resilient to the pandemic last year. Despite the severe recession and the extended lockdowns, the company endured the crisis thanks to its flexibility. More precisely, it utilized some of its production lines in order to manufacture masks and thus it greatly benefited from the surge in the demand for masks amid the pandemic. Thanks to its swift adjustment to the pandemic, Hanesbrands posted just an 18% decrease in its adjusted earnings per share last year.

Even better, after many years of stagnation, Hanesbrands seems to have finally entered a sustainable growth trajectory. The primary growth driver is the global activewear category. This is a fast-growing business of $215 billion, with growing consumption worldwide and increasing usage occasions.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is worth noting that the U.S. activewear category has grown in sales at an average annual rate of 8.0% during 2017-2019 whereas the broad apparel category has grown by only 1.2% per year on average. Overall, this business can be a major growth driver for Hanesbrands, which has a market capitalization of only $6.4 billion.

On the one hand, the small market capitalization of Hanesbrands and the gigantic size of the global activewear business should not lead investors to have unrealistic growth expectations from Hanesbrands. On the other hand, the company can grow its sales and its earnings significantly in the upcoming years.

Management has provided specific guidance in its growth plan. It expects to grow the Champion brand globally from $2 billion annual sales to $3 billion by the end of 2024. As a result, it expects to grow the total revenues by 6% per year on average and the adjusted earnings per share by 9% per year on average until 2024. This is certainly an attractive growth rate. The company also expects to generate average annual free cash flow of $515 million in 2022-2024. It will thus be able to reduce its debt load significantly in the upcoming years and enhance its shareholder returns. Analysts are somewhat more conservative than the management of Hanesbrands in their estimates but their expectations for 6% annual growth of the earnings per share in the next two years is certainly positive.

Valuation

Hanesbrands is currently trading at only 10.7 times its expected earnings this year. It is also trading at only 10.1 times its expected earnings in 2022 and 9.5 times its expected earnings in 2023. These are exceptionally low price-to-earnings ratios, especially given the rich valuation of the broad market. The stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5 over the last decade. If it reverts to its historical valuation level by 2023, it will enjoy a 32% boost (=12.5/9.5 - 1) merely from the normalization of its valuation.

The exceptionally cheap valuation level of Hanesbrands right now should be attributed to its volatile business performance in recent years and its material debt load. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $5.1 billion, which is 80% of the market capitalization of the stock. Nevertheless, while the debt load of Hanesbrands is not negligible, it is manageable, as interest expense consumes only 20% of operating income and the company has solid growth prospects. Overall, as soon as the market appreciates the growth prospects of Hanesbrands, it will probably reward the stock with a more reasonable price-to-earnings ratio and thus it will offer significant capital gains to its shareholders.

Dividend

Hanesbrands is offering a 3.2% dividend yield but it has paid the same dividend for 19 consecutive quarters. As a result, many investors fear that the company is struggling to maintain its dividend and a dividend cut may be just around the corner. However, the company has a solid payout ratio of only 32%. Given also its manageable debt and its promising growth prospects, Hanesbrands can easily maintain its current dividend.

The 3.2% dividend yield of the stock may seem uninspiring but it is more than double the 1.3% dividend yield of the S&P 500. Therefore, Hanesbrands is offering an above-average yield and significant upside potential.

Final thoughts

Hanesbrands has dramatically underperformed the broad market in recent years due to its poor and volatile performance record. However, the company has finally turned the corner and has a promising growth plan in place. Even if it does not meet its own guidance and just meets the analysts' expectations, it is likely to offer appreciable returns to investors thanks to its exceptionally cheap current valuation.

On the other hand, as the apparel business is characterized by intense competition and changing consumer trends, Hanesbrands is not a buy-and-hold-forever stock. As soon as the stock offers the aforementioned ~30% upside off its current price, investors should take their profits and look elsewhere for attractive returns.