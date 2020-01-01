JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There's been a tale of two markets as far as Covid-19 vaccine companies go. Companies whose fortunes are primarily tied to their Covid-19 vaccines have exploded in value over the past 18 months. It's been an absolute moonshot for companies such as Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), and Novavax (NVAX).

Meanwhile, the large pharmaceutical companies that successfully launched vaccines, such as Pfizer (PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have barely seen their shares move.

It's understandable why a company like Moderna would be up a lot more than Pfizer or J&J. After all, Moderna had little in the way of existing revenues or profits before the Covid-19 vaccine arrived. Still, should Pfizer and J&J shareholders be miffed that their stocks aren't up more?

In the case of Johnson & Johnson, actually, not at all. J&J is selling its vaccine on a not-for-profit model, at least until the main wave of the pandemic ends. The company is charging a far lower price per shot than the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. It seems J&J has decided to rebuild some goodwill with its low-cost vaccines following its recent scandals such as its involvement in the opioid addiction crisis.

Interestingly, both Pfizer and J&J stock seemingly rallied back in August when it seemed like booster shots would become the standard of care as far as vaccinations go. And then both stocks have faded in September as Pfizer's booster shot plan got turned down at the FDA:

Data by YCharts

However, given that J&J isn't trying to aggressively monetize its Covid-19 vaccine, investors shouldn't spend too much time worrying about it. The fundamental factors that will affect the stock price lie elsewhere.

Medical Devices Back On The Upswing

One of the major appeals of J&J is that you essentially get three businesses in one. There is the smallest of the bunch, consumer products. While it hasn't grown much in recent years, consumer products is a reliable steady cash flow machine with enviable margins. It provides a solid ballast for the rest of the business.

Pharmaceuticals is J&J's largest business. It has grown rapidly in recent years and is a large contributor to the company's overall results. That growth continues this year; pharma was up 17% year-over-year in Q2 versus the same period of 2020.

However, investors tend to give the pharma division's results a lower valuation, since pharma can be a tricky business. Patent expiries limit the long-term cash flow off assets, and there are uncertainties around FDA approval and other regulatory issues. Also, there is currently a serious effort in the House of Representatives to limit drug prices, though it appears that it will get bogged down before actually making it into law.

Medical devices were the most interesting segment of J&J's results this quarter. Medical devices got slammed during the pandemic, as many hospitals greatly reduced or totally stopped performing elective surgeries for a time. Instead of, say, doing a knee surgery, the hospitals wanted to keep beds available in case they were needed for Covid-19 patients.

Prior to the pandemic, in Q2 of 2019, J&J earned $6.5 billion in medical device revenues. That figure plunged 34% to $4.3 billion in Q2 2020 given the pandemic-induced delayed surgeries. For Q2 '21, reported medical devices soared 63% year-over-year to $7.0 billion.

This 63% headline is less impressive than it first seems, however. Compare it against 2019, and sales grew around $500 million, or 8% from 2019 levels. Given that this is growth over two years, that's something in the 4% range annually. That's neither good nor bad, really, just J&J operating as business as usual. Don't let the headline numbers sway you either way, J&J's medical devices business experienced a sharp but temporary drop-off last year and has now returned to normal levels of activity.

Dividend Yield: Right Where It Should Be

With Dividend Aristocrats such as J&J, I like to look at a history of the company's dividend yield. Particularly when earnings are in a period of flux, such as is currently the case for healthcare companies with the pandemic, yield can keep you grounded to a median valuation. Companies tend to increase their dividend in conjunction with management's view of long-term earnings power, so the dividend offers a baseline with which to assess the core business valuation.

How do things stack up for J&J? It's right near its median dividend yield over the past five years:

Data by YCharts

With the exception of the Covid correction, JNJ stock has offered a 2.3% to 2.8% yield for the entirety of the past five years. Thus, 2.55% would be the absolute median yield on offer from J&J stock. Shares are essentially right at that figure now.

Is J&J stock at its median dividend yield a compelling buy? No, not really. But it's not a price that is likely to cause any regret long-term, either. In a scorching hot bull market, it's unfortunately way too easy to buy stocks at prices far above their realistic fair values. J&J, by contrast is available right around its normal valuation level.

If you prefer P/E-based analysis, J&J stock looks perfectly fine here as well:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 20% earnings jump this year is not representative of long-term prospects, given all the moving parts around Covid-19 and also the recovery in medical devices. However, as you can see, analysts see the business continuing to generate 6-8% EPS growth out in future years as well off a slow-moving but positive top-line revenue trajectory.

While firms heavily tied to the pharma industry generally don't command huge P/E multiples, you can still make a case for a little multiple expansion at J&J. It wouldn't be shocking to see JNJ stock trade up to a 20x earnings at some point. That's particularly true given how aggressive valuation multiples have gotten on the S&P 500 as a whole. 20x near year's estimated earnings would put JNJ stock up to $208 versus the current $165 price.

Additionally, it's worth considering that J&J is a little cheaper than it looks at first glance. That's because of its incredible balance sheet. The company has $33 billion in debt, and offsets that with $25 billion of cash. Thus, it is holding just $8 billion of net debt. The company pulls in more than that of profits every six months.

More precisely, J&J has produced around $25 billion in EBITDA annually over the past few years. It'd be nothing out of the ordinary and not at all a problem for a company like this to carry 2x Net Debt/EBITDA. You could go past that before running into any real concerns on leverage. At a modest 2x leverage, J&J could add $42 billion of debt to its balance sheet.

At the current share price, if that $42 billion were used to buy back stock, it would repurchase nearly 10% of J&J's outstanding issuance, and thus add another $1/share of annual earnings. That, in turn, would justify something close to $20 per share of additional upside to the current stock price.

Will J&J do something like this? Probably not. Every indication is that the company enjoys its AAA credit rating and pristine balance sheet. It's a useful thought experiment to show the company's strength however. Simply from taking a modest amount of leverage, J&J could boost earnings 10% with a large share buyback. It's something to keep in mind when comparing Johnson & Johnson against other firms with a similar P/E ratio but a far less secure balance sheet.

J&J's Bottom Line

J&J isn't going to deliver gigantic returns from today's prices. But returns shouldn't be poor, either. The company should be able to put up something in the 8-10% compounded annual return range, with mid single-digits earnings growth complemented by the dividend yield.

Simply put, this is a fairly priced stock in an overvalued market. To the extent that vaccine news, worries about product liability lawsuits, or any other such short-term jitters hit the stock, it would represent a value on any further correction. If you're looking for a steady low-fuss Dividend Aristocrat to pick up, J&J is one that hasn't gotten carried away along with the overall market.