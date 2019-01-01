Viktoriia Hnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) has seen a very successful public offering as it helps its clients to commercially succeed in a huge, yet very complex healthcare system. Investors like the business and the potential of the company in a complex and huge industry, yet I think that they are extrapolating current growth and potential too far into the future.

Navigating The Healthcare System

Definitive Healthcare aims to help companies to analyze, navigate and sell into a very complex healthcare system. The company operates its business with a SaaS platform, offering commercial intelligence throughout the healthcare system.

The company observed that commercial success in the healthcare system is hard to achieve as a result of complex relationships between physicians, hospitals, providers, insurance companies and regulators, among others. Not only do complex relationships mare it hard to sell into this industry, for companies it typically is hard to identify decision makers, as the industry continues to change and the ecosystem is more important than actual individual companies operating within.

If companies can understand the complex and many relationships between all these stakeholders they can become successful. Some 2,600 customers like the services so much that they have become a client of the company. Many of these clients are life sciences companies, healthcare information technology companies, as well as a diverse range of other companies and segments.

Founded in 2011, the company has steadily grown to an employment base of 550 workers which are attacking a huge multi-billion addressable market. They do so by actually gathering information to create insights and thus value, as the company places hundreds of thousands of calls to customers, sends millions of emails, as well as integrates 3rd party data, government databases as well as unstructured public information.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters initially aimed to sell 15.6 million shares in a price range between $24 and $26 per share, with final pricing set at $27 per share. This raised offering meant that the company obtained $420 million in gross proceeds with the IPO.

As the company operates with a very modest net debt load ahead of the offering, it is the equity value which approximates the enterprise value quite closely here. With 148 million shares outstanding, that valuation comes in at $4.0 billion at the offer price.

In the year 2019, the company generated just over $85 million in sales on which an operating loss of $18 million was reported, in part because the purchase by Advent in 2019 in a $1.7 billion deal triggered large amortization charges. Revenues were up 39% to $118 million last year as an operating loss of nearly $15 million was reported, but this was in part driven by a $40 million depreciation and amortization (D&A) expense, of which the vast majority is amortization expense, as the company is truly economically profitable.

Revenues grew at a similar pace in the first half of the year, with sales up 40% to $76.8 million, running at $150 million per annum already. Operating losses of nearly $9 million were largely explained by $19 million in D&A, and thus a big amortization expense. Based on the $150 million run rate number, the company trades at 26-27 times annualized sales at the offer price, a steep multiple even as the business grows sales some 40% per annum, and it economically is more or less breaking-even.

That is a bit too simplistic for two reasons. The first is that remaining performance obligations rose some $10 million over the past six months, as this $20 million per annum run rate should really be added to the sales rate to reflect current bookings. The second factor is that second quarter sales of $39 million and change already run at around $160 million. So based on an increase in remaining performance obligations, the realistic bookings run rate is at $180 million already. Even then, the multiples remain quite steep at 22 times bookings.

Of course all of this is before the well-document first day spike which certainly took place here as well. Shares are trading at $49 in the first day of trading as the $22 move higher added some $3.2 billion to the valuation, for a $7.2 billion market value, at 40 times the current booking run rate. Even as shares are now back to $43, the nearly one billion reduction in the valuation still does not alter my very cautious to neutral position

Keeping An Eye, Not A Position

Given the valuation discussion above, I am leaning very cautious, mostly or almost entirely on the back of the valuation. While the current growth rates look quite compelling and the potential market is huge, the market is very complex at the same time as well, subject to continued change and governmental intervention, among others.

A valuation at nearly 40 times bookings at $49 as of recent is far too steep for me as the current growth rate is in line with the sales multiple applied to the business, as the bottom line performance hardly matters in terms of bringing some support to the valuation. At the same time, no realistic losses are posted either, so it is not the case that actual losses increase the enterprise value as well.

Given the discussion above, I am leaning very cautious here and do not aim to get involved with the shares, albeit that I am happy to continue to watch the developments going on from hereon.