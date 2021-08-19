JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) recently went as high as $55.49. I reiterate my August 19 buy recommendation. INTC's 6-month price performance is still -18.48%. Buy-the-dip opportunists should bet on INTC. This deep-value stock could climb back near its 52-week high of $68.49. Microsoft (MSFT) has made it official, Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0 hardware security compliance.

Investment Thesis

INTC is a buy because Intel has many TPM 2.0/Windows 11-compliant x86 processors. The PC business or the Client Computing Group [CCG] is still Intel's biggest revenue generator at $40.1 billion/year. Thanks to Microsoft's insistence on TPM 2.0, CCG segment's revenue for FY 2021 could breach $42 or $43 billion.

Windows 11's TPM 2.0 requirement will reinforce Intel's no. 1 ranking in semiconductor products revenue. The x86 processor-fueled semiconductor business of Intel generates quarterly revenue of $19.5 billion/quarter.

Intel has obvious economic benefits from Windows 11. As per Mercury Research's Q2 2021 data, Intel still enjoys 77.5% overall market share in x86 processors. Do your due diligence investigation. You will find out that most laptops, workstations, and desktop computers sold by the top PC vendors are still using Intel x86 processors.

As per Statista's Q3 2021 global benchmark results, Intel's x86 processors are found in 75% of current active laptops (includes 2-in-1 laptops).

The chart above matters because laptop sales account for $144.18 billion of the global $244.08 billion personal computer industry.

Thanks to Windows 11, profit-motivated PC vendors will be able to sell their unsold inventory of TPM 2.0-compliant Windows 10 laptop and desktop computers. They will also be able to sell new Intel x86-powered Windows 11 computers.

There are newish computers that shipped out with TPM 2.0 motherboard/processor integrated hardware, but only got TPM 1.2 configuration. They only need BIOS updates to meet Windows 11 requirements. On the other hand, no software update can make an old TPM 1.2 motherboard chip suddenly become TPM 2.0-qualified.

Windows 365 Is A New Growth Driver

People who do not want to buy new PCs just for the sake of using Windows 11, could just rent from Windows 365. Since Mercury Research said Intel still touts 90.5 market share in x86 server processors, we can safely assume that Xeon processors power those $31/month or $41/month Windows 365 Cloud PC instances.

The Intel + Microsoft alliance on Azure is still alive. Microsoft will probably buy more Xeon server processors because Intel is reducing prices for its Xeon products. Windows 365 could boost Intel's $6.5 billion/quarter Data Center Group.

There's a good chance that Windows 365 could replicate the success of Office 365. Xeon processors are likely handling the workload for Office 365's 300 million paying subscribers.

A price reduction on all x86 processors could help Intel finish FY 2021 with $76 billion in annual revenue. More businesses and individuals will be tempted to buy new Windows 11 PCs if Intel helps vendors sell them at lower prices.

INTC Is Significantly Undervalued

There are only two x86 processor suppliers. Intel and fabless Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Based on the quantitative chart below, the Ryzen brand has propelled AMD's to disproportionate valuation ratios. Majority of investors appraised AMD as the better growth stock to own.

Intel is a generous dividend payer. Its stock has a TTM Price/Sales valuation of just 2.85x. AMD does not pay a dividend and yet it touts a TTM P/S ratio of 9.59. This market bias against INTC is skewed and temporary.

INTC is worth owning alongside AMD. Intel is a very attractive investment when it comes to profitability, balance sheet, and cash flow numbers. Intel's total cash position is $24.86 billion and its net operating cash flow is $32.36 billion. AMD respectively has $3.79 billion and $2.74 billion. The TTM net income of AMD is $3.436 billion and Intel has $18.555 billion.

In a pricing war, AMD will likely lose against Intel.

Conclusion

INTC is a buy. INTC is very affordable investment at 13.15x forward P/E. Windows 11 and Windows 365 will boost sales of Intel's consumer and server x86 processors. These two Microsoft products could help Intel improve its estimated forward revenue CAGR of 0.69%.

Growth potential is important for most investors. Reducing its x86 processors' price tags could notably boost Intel's annual revenue. There's still profit to be made by volume-discounting products.