MPLX LP: 9% Yield, Strong Dividend Coverage, Price Targets Rising

Summary

  • MPLX yields 9.55% and its distribution coverage rose to 1.73X in Q2 '21.
  • Analysts' price targets are up 6% to 11% since May.
  • Valuations, leverage and performance vs. the midstream Industry are all detailed in this article.
  • Two high-yield options trades for MPLX also are offered.
Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background
onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

The energy sector has had a good ride so far in 2021, leading all other sectors, with a 33% gain, having gained 4.4% in September:

Energy sector has had a good ride so far in 2021WTI Crude just hit its highest price since July this week, on dwindling supplies, after 2 Gulf hurricanes hampered production in that area. The EIA reported U.S. crude stocks in the week to Sept. 17 fell by 3.5 million barrels to 414 million - the lowest since October 2018.

Demand has also risen, with East Coast refinery utilization rates in the US rising to 93%, the highest since May 2019, EIA data showed. Natural gas also has risen in 2021, more than doubling.

Crude Oil WTI price(finviz)

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has been a beneficiary of rising energy prices, rising 33% in 2021, and outperforming the market by a wide margin. It's also up 81% over the past year, vs. 37% for the S&P, slightly ahead of the midstream industry's 80% rise, and eclipsing the Energy sector's 67% rise.

MPLX stock performanceProfile:

MPLX LP is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by MPC to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets.

It's engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas, the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs, the transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as refining logistics and fuels distribution services.

MPLX provides services in the midstream sector across the hydrocarbon value chain through its Logistics and Storage and Gathering and Processing segments. (MPLX site)

Earnings:

2020 was a mixed bag for MPLX with revenue down -16% and net income down -170% due to a -$3.4B non-cash impairment charge in Q1 '20. Still, EBITDA rose 20%, and DCF was up over 5%.

Q1-2 2021 has seen revenue bounce back, rising 54% vs. Q1-2 '20, while net income reversed course and rose 170%. Adjusted EBITDA was up 8%, and DCF rose an impressive 13.8%, improving distribution coverage by 16.5%, to 1.65X.

MPLX financialsSegments:

Logistics & Storage segment income from operations for Q2 2021 increased $106M vs. Q2 2020, while segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $108M.

Pipeline throughputs were 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, 29% higher than the same quarter of 2020. The average tariff rate was $0.88 per barrel for the quarter, a decrease of 6% vs. the same quarter of 2020. Terminal throughput was 3.0 million bpd for the quarter, an increase of 23% versus the same quarter of 2020.

MPLX L&S Pipeline Throughput (MPLX site)

Gathering & Processing Q2 '21 segment income decreased by $53M, primarily due to non-cash impairments related to minor changes in the portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA rose by $39M vs. Q2 '20. as a result of higher natural gas liquids prices and lower operating expenses. These benefits were partially offset by lower gathered and processed volumes. Gathered volumes averaged 5.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), an 8% decrease vs. Q2 '20. Processed volumes averaged 8.4 bcf/d, a 1% decrease, and fractionated volumes averaged 545 thousand bpd, consistent with Q2 '20.

MPLX segment income and EBITDA(MPLX site)

Growth Projects:

The L&S segment has three growth projects coming online in 2021. The Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline in the Permian basin is coming aboard throughout 2021.

The Whistler natgas pipeline already is in service, earlier than expected, and the NGL system is expected to start in Q4 '21. Both are backed by long-term minimum volume commitments and management expects EBITDA contributions to ramp up through 2022.

The G&P segment's Smithburg plant, in the Marcellus basin, is in service, with a 200 MMCF/day capacity. The Preakness and Tornado plants in the Delaware Basin will come online in 2022:

MPLX Preakness and Tornado plants(MPLX site)

Profitability and Liquidity:

MPLX's ROA and ROE are now both much higher than its pre-pandemic figures from Q4 '19, as are its EBITDA margin and interest coverage. Net debt/EBITDA leverage has decreased to 3.69X, vs. 4.54X in Q4 '19, while debt/equity is higher, at 1.5X.

MPLX's ROA, ROE, and EBITDA margin are all higher than midstream averages. Its debt/equity is more conservative, at 1.5X vs. the industry's 1.98X average, while its EBITDA/interest coverage factor of 6.53X is much stronger than the 4.9X industry average:

MPLX Profitability and LiquidityDebt and Liquidity:

As of 6/30/21, MPLX had ~$4.5B in liquidity, with its $3.5B credit revolver untapped, and ~$1B available on its $1.5B MPC credit agreement.

MPLX cash and debt(MPLX site)

On Aug. 4, 2021, MPLX announced the intent to provide notice of the redemption of all of the $1B outstanding aggregate principal amount of MPLX's LIBOR plus 1.1% per annum floating rate senior notes due Sept. 9, 2022, which clears up the majority of its 2022 debt maturities:

MPLX debt maturities(MPLX site)

MPLX's debt is rated investment grade by these three rating agencies:

MPLX debt rating(MPLX Q2 '21 10Q)

Valuations:

MPLX looks most undervalued vs. industry averages on a price/DCF basis, at 6.39X vs. the 7.41X average. Its P/book is roughly in line with the industry average, while its 8.84X EV/EBITDA is lower than average.

Meanwhile, the market is demanding a higher 9.55% yield from MPLX, vs. the 7.69% industry average, with trailing coverage in line.

MPLX stock valuationDistributions:

At its 9/23/21 $28.79 closing price, MPLX yielded 9.55%. After putting together a long string of quarterly dividend increases, management has kept the quarterly payout at $.6875 since Q1 '20.

MPLX distributionDCF/distribution coverage rose to 1.73X in Q2 '21, vs. 1.56X in Q1 '21. On a free cash flow basis, distribution coverage was 1.66X in Q2 '21, vs. just .92X in Q2 '20. Q1-2 '21 free cash flow distribution coverage was 1.51X.

MPLX free cash flow(MPLX site)

Taxes: MPLX issues a K-1 at tax time.

Analysts' Price Targets:

Analysts' price targets for MPLX have risen across the board since late May, with the low price target up by 11%, and the average and high targets up by nearly 6%.

At $28.79, MPLX is 12.4% below the $32.88 average price target.

MPLX AnalystsOptions:

Like many of the other stocks we cover in our articles, MPLX has attractive options-selling premiums .We updated the following two trades to our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details.

Covered Calls -If you're looking to embellish MPLX's yield, or to hedge your position, this strategy can help.

MPLX's January 2022 $30 call option pays $.75, slightly higher than its $.6875 quarterly payout, allowing you to more than double your dividend.

MPLX January 2022 $30 call optionConversely, if you want to achieve a lower breakeven, and get paid to wait, selling cash secured puts below a stock's price/share can accomplish that.

MPLX's January $28.00 put option pays $1.40, a 5% yield in ~4 months or 15.34% annualized. Your breakeven is $26.60, which is 11.3% below the $30.00 lowest price target:

MPLX January $28.00 put optionNOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends, we include them in our tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks. It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

