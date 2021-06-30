Professor25/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) has filed to raise $57.5 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing Precision Timed Release [PTR] drug delivery technologies for pharmaceutical products.

While CING’s research area is a promising one, I’ve yet to see a breakout success for firms pursuing this business model.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Kansas City, Kansas-based Cingulate was founded to create its PTR technologies that allow for the 'release of drug substance at specific, pre-defined time intervals, unlocking the potential for once-daily, multi-dose tablets.'

Management is headed by Co-founder, Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously Managing Director at Sabre Scientific Solutions and Director of National Accounts at Pri-Med Access.

Below is a brief overview video of ADHD:

The firm's lead program, CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate HCl) for the treatment of ADHD, is planned for a Phase 3 initiation by the end of 2021.

Its second program, CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine sulfate) also for the treatment of ADHD, is planned for Phase 1 and Phase 2 initiation sometime in 2022.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $1.9 million in equity investment.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for treatments for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder [ADHD] was an estimated $16.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $25 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a rising number of persons diagnosed with ADHD due to increased awareness about the condition.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected growth trajectory of the ADHD treatment market in the U.S.:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Janssen

Novartis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Aytu

Tris

Corium

Ironshore

Arbor

Rhodes

Financial Status

Cingulate’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage life science firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its program development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:

As of June 30, 2021, the company had $1 million in cash and $4.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Cingulate intends to raise $57.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for continued research and development and pre-commercialization planning of CTx-1301; for continued research and development and pre-commercialization planning of CTx-1302; for proof of concept study for CTx-2103; for the repayment of the Related Party Notes; to satisfy outstanding accrued payroll expenses to employees, including our executive officers; and the remainder for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes, including investing further in research and development efforts. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is 'not a party to any material pending legal proceedings.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Oppenheimer & Co., Ladenburg Thalmann and Brookline Capital Markets.

Commentary

Cingulate is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to advance its drug technology programs through additional trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate HCl) for the treatment of ADHD, is planned for a Phase 3 initiation by the end of 2021.

The market opportunity for treating ADHD is large and expected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate of growth for the years ahead.

Management has disclosed no major pharma collaboration agreements.

The company did not divulge its investor syndicate members.

Oppenheimer & Co. is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 7.7% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Cingulate is among a few life science companies seeking to repurpose existing, approved treatments using new and improved drug release technologies.

While the research area is a promising one, I’ve yet to see a breakout success for firms pursuing this business model.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.