It is no secret that the dry bulk industry has been trending in the past many months. As I have written in some of my previous articles about other dry bulk companies, this is a well-established trend that I expect to continue, due to the existence of various reasons. In this article, I will express my thoughts on these reasons and how they will support Star Bulk Carriers' (NASDAQ:SBLK) current uptrend.

Limited dry bulk fleet

It is known that one of the supporting reasons for the extended rally in dry bulk prices is the lack of an adequate number of dry bulk vessels. So, one would expect that shipowners should ramp up their new vessel orders in shipyards. Well, that isn't actually the case. As it is shown in the graph presented below, new orders of dry bulk vessels have been continuously slowing down since 2018, a trend which is projected to continue at least until the second half of 2022.

One could argue that this trend is a result of shipping market stakeholders anticipating a market downturn. In my opinion, although this may be true, it represents a wrong way to look at things. To the extent that aggregate corporate earnings are a function of supply and demand equilibrium of their means of production, I believe that the correct way to look at this picture is that new dry bulk vessels are not being ordered simply because they will enter the market at a very bad time. From a purely economic standpoint, there's no point in ordering a new dry bulk vessel, created under today's prices, to take advantage of a trending market for a year or so. Of course, dry bulk market rally may continue further than that, but history has shown that medium term projections are quite risky in this volatile industry. So, in this context, I believe that the ones that had the wisdom to expand their fleet before the rally, will continue to suck up every drop of value, until the party is over. The situation gets even better if we account for the increased inflationary pressure, which makes current investments in new dry bulk vessels even riskier.

Goods diversification and a little bit of politics

Star Bulk Carriers earns its income by moving a differentiated base of commodities around the globe, which include iron ore, coal, grains and other minor bulk, including bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Demand for all of the above dry bulk categories is expected to continue to grow in 2022, although at a slower pace than 2021.

Iron ore exports from Brazil rose by nearly 11% in the first seven months of 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, although lower than the same period in 2018. Two thirds of the total Brazilian iron ore exports have travelled to China, which stands for a 6.2% rise so far in 2021, which, leads to an increase in total ton miles. Iron ore production from Vale is expected to increase to up to 450 MT in 2022. The same picture applies to grain exports, which have grown by 6.3% in H1 2021, with the U.S. accounting for almost 40% of the total grain exports. Regarding coal, it seems that a favorable political situation has been formed in relation to dry bulkers. Recently, the U.S., Great Britain and Australia announced the formation of AUKUS. According to The Guardian, AUKUS is:

...a new three-way strategic defense alliance between Australia, the UK and US, initially to build a class of nuclear-propelled submarines, but also to work together in the Indo-Pacific region, where the rise of China is seen as an increasing threat, and develop wider technologies.

One doesn't need to be a political analyst to understand the implications of such a move, with regards to international relations. So far, there were already tensions with China and the U.S. for various reasons. Putting the dry bulk market into the picture, Australia is the top exporter of met coal and the second largest exporter of thermal coal. During 2021, Chinese coal imports from Australia have reached zero, and China covers its increased coal demands from Russia and other western markets. On the other hand, since the Chinese market is closed to Australian coal, it is being directed to non-Chinese markets, while being cheaper than U.S.-exported coal. These developments increase the ton miles and, thus, dry bulk carrier revenues.

Fleet diversification: The bigger the better

Star Bulk Carriers is very well diversified in terms of vessel size. As we can see in the pie chart presented above, the company's fleet is significantly weighted towards Panamaxes, Newcastlemaxes and Capesizes, it terms of DWT, while also having exposure to other vessel types as well.

Source: Torvald Klaveness 2021 dry bulk outlook - supply growth

To further amplify the first part of this article, as well as this one, regarding vessel supply and demand, we can see in the graph shown above that the number of Capesize vessels shows one of the lowest growth potential, in relation to other vessel types. At the same time, time charter rates have risen again this week for Capesizes and Panamaxes, which stands for a 30% increase since early August.

Bottom line

I deliberately didn't dive into the financial aspects of this company, as it is a well - researched topic here in SA by other fellow contributors. My intention was to provide readers with the facts which I believe will help sustain the uptrend Star Bulk Carriers is currently into. There may be increased volatility in the process, but I believe that this stock has still a lot to give to medium to long term investors who will decide to ride the trend, even at this point.