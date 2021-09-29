jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

At current share price SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) offers an attractive 3.79% dividend yield. The current P/E ratio of 9.29 is below its historical levels of around 10.0 to 10.5. Unfortunately, SA analysts' EPS estimates indicate a decline in EPS through end of 2023, so any change in P/E ratio is more likely to be a decrease than an increase. With a prospect for declining EPS and declining P/E ratio causing further share price declines, total returns through end of 2023 could be negative, despite the dividend yield. I believe there will likely be opportunities in the fourth quarter for lower stock prices across the board, including SpartanNash, as I believe a market correction is overdue. At a lower share price the dividend yield should be higher and the risk of share price decline lower, at which time SpartanNash might come into buy range.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows below.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2024 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Sep. 22, 2021 closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from three analysts. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Sep. 22, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023, is 3.83% (line 49). Dividends and dividend growth account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for SpartanNash, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Sep. 22, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $1.85 from the present $20.71 to $22.56 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For SpartanNash, the P/E ratio at buy date needs to increase by 24.6% through end of 2023 for the 7.5% return to be achieved. Requiring an increase in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For SpartanNash, the share price needs to increase by $8.32 from $14.24 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $22.56 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $22.56, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For SpartanNash, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $14.24*(1+15.1%)^4 = $25.02

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $25.02*(1-9.8%) = $22.56

The increase of $10.78 ($25.02 minus $14.24) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $2.46 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($25.02 minus $22.56) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

SpartanNash's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2023.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections SpartanNash

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Sep. 22, 2021 and holding through the end of year 2022 to 2025 (where estimates are available). There is a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. SpartanNash' P/E ratio is presently 9.29. For many companies, their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For SpartanNash, the present P/E ratio is below the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying SpartanNash shares today would be prepared to hold through end of 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as SpartanNash. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 20 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q3 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of SpartanNash, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 9.29, based on the current multiple, in place of SpartanNash's historical median of 10.23. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns if the multiple remained at current level through end of 2023.. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 3 analysts covering SpartanNash through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 5.3 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is on the high side, suggesting a degree of uncertainty, and thus increased unreliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, SpartanNash is conservatively indicated to return between negative (4.4)% and positive 2.5% average per year through the end of 2023. The negative (4.4)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 2.5% on their high EPS estimates, with a negative (1.0)% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios and are based on the P/E ratio remaining at current level. At the high end of the projected returns for SpartanNash, the indicative returns range from 8.1% to positive 16.0%, with consensus 12.0%. These returns would require the P/e ratio to increase from the present 9.29 to the 12.87 at Feb. 21, 2020. If the P/E ratio were to increase to the historical average of 10.47 by end of 2023, indicative returns would be in the range of nil to 7.2%, with consensus 3.5%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For SpartanNash

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for SpartanNash shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows a great deal of volatility in the share price for SpartanNash over the last six years. For the four investors buying at a time of high share prices in 2017 and prior, returns have been poor, ranging from 2.6% to negative (10.4)%. For three investors buying following a slump in the share price in 2018 and 2019, returns have been excellent, ranging from 11.5% to 35.5%. In May and June 2020, SpartanNash's grocery business was expected to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic as per May 19, 2020 SA article "SpartanNash: A Grocery Distributor Ready To Crush Q1 Earnings Estimates". The share price at May 19 was $17.08, compared to the current $22.15 and 2020 EPS ended up 128% on a depressed 2019 result (see line 67 Table 1), so Dmitry Kozin made a good call in the abovementioned article. Unfortunately for investor H in Table 4 above, the share price had increased to $21.25 by end of Q2 2020, and Q2 2021 TTM EPS is well below FY 2020, and analysts' EPS estimates reflect expected further declines in EPS through end of 2023. The rates of return shown in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Sep. 22, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking SpartanNash' "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 SpartanNash Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.5 years end of 2016 to Q2 2021, SpartanNash's shareholders' equity has decreased by $69 million. This reduction is reflected as a reduction of $49 million in net assets used in operations and an increase in debt net of cash of $21 million. Outstanding shares decreased by 1.6 million from 37.5 million to 35.9 million, over the period, due to share repurchases partially offset by shares issued for stock compensation. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 33.0% at end of 2016 to 36.1% at end of Q2 2021. The $69 million decrease in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 SpartanNash Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening with SpartanNash.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end FY-2020.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals to $302 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $8.31.

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $203 million (EPS effect $5.51) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of SpartanNash.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For SpartanNash, these items totaled $17 million (EPS effect $0.45).

Amount taken up in equity in relation to shares issued to staff over the 4.5-years is $32 million. This compares to an estimated market value of $37 million for these shares, resulting in an overstatement of net income by $5 million, which is material in the context of GAAP net income of $99 million.

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $8.31 ($302 million) has decreased to $2.35 ($77 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $120 million, and share repurchases of $70 million were greater than the $77 million from operations, resulting in a shortfall in net income from operations after distributions of $113 million.

The shortfall of $113 million from operations was offset by the $37 million increase in equity due issues of shares to staff, and $7 million from rights issues, resulting in the decrease of $69 million in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

SpartanNash: Summary and Conclusions

Table 2 shows, in order for SpartanNash to provide total returns of 7.5% through end of 2023, not only must analysts' consensus EPS estimates be met, but the P/E ratio must increase from the current 9.29 to 11.57. A P/E ratio of 11.57 is above historical average P/E multiple levels of around 10.0 to 10.5 (see Table 3). Given SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates are for EPS to further decline through end of 2023, an increase in P/E ratio appears unlikely.