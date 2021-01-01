Grassetto/iStock via Getty Images

Investors have plenty of choices when it comes to places to park their money, and that is even more so the case when you consider that non-stock assets are now often traded via exchange-traded products. That opens the door to countless alternative assets that were previously difficult – or impossible – to access for individual investors.

But just because you can buy something, doesn’t mean you should. In the case of our target asset in this piece – SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) – I think the evidence suggests we’re going to see underperformance at the least, and potentially outright bearish performance.

Technical analysis has its naysayers, but for commodities, in particular, you don't have earnings or revenue or valuations; price action is absolutely critical. Let's begin painting the picture for GLD.

Source: StockCharts

We can see a few things going on with GLD’s daily chart that don’t look particularly bullish, with some offsetting “less bearish” action as well. First up, I’ve noted the double top that took place in August and early September at $171, and that’s definitely worth watching. There’s no way to spin a double top as bullish, and the price action since the double top has been horrendous. If you’re bullish, you have to hope your brethren can help push the price through that double top, but it’s a very long way up from here, and double tops provide a lot of resistance. That doesn’t mean it cannot be broken, but the battle is uphill.

On the downside, the double bottom that was made in March and April at $157 provided a powerful springboard for a massive rally; this is the same thing as the double top, but inverted. The double bottom was a huge development for the ETF, and I think the double top has that potential as well, but to the downside. To be fair, I expect at least a dead cat bounce if we get to $157, which looks fairly likely at this point.

Momentum is a bit mixed on the daily chart given the PPO and RSI are both in bearish territory, but improving bit by bit as the days go on. On the whole, momentum looks neutral to me at the moment given where it is, but also that it’s rising while price consolidates. We’ll call it a draw.

Now, let’s turn our attention to GLD’s weekly chart for some longer-term perspective.

Source: StockCharts

The first thing is that the double bottom I mentioned early this year corresponds to support and resistance levels from early on in the pandemic in the high-$150s. That means it is no coincidence GLD made its double bottom there and strengthens the argument that we’ll see a bounce if we get to $157 again.

In addition, it certainly looks like GLD is trying to carve out a triangular consolidation pattern on the weekly chart, as I’ve drawn above. The only hesitation I have is that the downward slope of the top of the triangle is sharper than the upward slope of the bottom part, and GLD is perilously close to breaking through its 100-week exponential moving average, which has served as support four different times during this consolidation. That support level is currently $162, and GLD goes for $163 as of now. This is the showdown the bulls need to win to salvage this consolidation pattern and see GLD to the upside.

Given the relatively weak daily chart, I think the bulls have a big job on their hands, but if we look at some additional evidence, that job gets even bigger.

First, let’s take a look at GLD’s relationship with the US Dollar, the correlation of which you can see below on a 20-day rolling basis.

Source: StockCharts

It makes logical sense that the dollar and GLD would be inversely correlated, but what may not be as obvious is that the correlation does sometimes go positive. It’s rare, but it happens. Right now, we’re in a highly inversely correlated period, which means we can also look to the dollar’s chart to predict the future direction of GLD.

Source: StockCharts

The dollar bottomed in May and hasn’t looked back, although the past several weeks have provided a breather that was much needed. The dollar is chopping around right now, but the trend is very clearly up on the price chart.

The important thing that has occurred during this consolidation is that the PPO has reset completely from extremely overbought levels to the centerline. That’s what you expect to see during a bullish consolidation, and if you see the blue circled area, the PPO has already begun bouncing from the centerline. All of this is bullish, and all of it points to higher prices.

We see some similar behaviors in the weekly chart, which I also think supports higher prices.

Source: StockCharts

A double bottom was made in the area of $89 over the course of about six months earlier this year, and the PPO has skyrocketed back into bullish territory during the recent rally. The 14-week RSI is also back into the bullish territory – and rising – so again, I think the US Dollar is going higher based upon these factors.

Could I be wrong? Of course, it happens. We're dealing in probabilities, not certainties. But when I weigh the evidence of GLD’s action with that of the inversely-correlated dollar, I cannot help but think the latter is going higher, and that the former will continue its weakness.

That’s a look at GLD on an absolute basis, but let’s now take a look at GLD on a relative basis with the S&P 500 (SPY). Relative strength is critical because every investing dollar you have can only go in one place at one time; that means you must try and select the best relative performer for that time period in order to maximize returns on that dollar. This is where relative strength comes into play, and GLD simply doesn’t have any.

Source: StockCharts

This chart of the past 18 months shows GLD against the stock market and honestly, this chart couldn’t be any uglier. I won’t spend any time discussing this chart because it speaks for itself. If you’re long GLD, ask yourself why you want to own an asset that looks like this.

GLD perma-bulls will say inflation is coming and that GLD will have its day as a result, but we’ve been hearing about rising inflation for the past decade, and it simply hasn’t come to fruition. Until that situation changes, the inflation argument is very old and has been very wrong.

I understand some people just love GLD and will own it irrespective of its prospective returns, but I’m trying to keep your investment dollars out of a horrendous asset class and begging you to put it into something else; anything else. GLD has been underperforming, and to my eye, will continue to underperform. Its price charts look like they are portending more weakness, and the dollar looks like it wants to go higher, which will be a headwind for GLD.

Given all of this, you have to consider selling GLD to raise capital for an investment that might actually make you some money.

