brizmaker/iStock via Getty Images

After warning investors that the online subscription healthcare market was too hot when Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) came public back in March, my investment thesis is far more Bullish now with the stock valuation rationalized at a much lower level. The telehealth provider continues to grow at a fast clip despite the stock weakness. The sector is no longer percolating hot and Hims & Hers has a better chance of rewarding shareholders now trading around $8.

No Doubt

The story about Hims & Hers wasn't ever about whether the company could grow a business offering online healthcare services. Any company could easily offer affordable online prescriptions for sexual health and hair loss, but the question was always whether such a business could scale to generate massive cash flows with so many competitors entering the space.

For the June quarter, Hims & Hers generated $61 million in revenues on 69% growth over the minimal $35 million generated last Q2. The company is attacking multiple market opportunities with billions in annual revenues, so the scale of the business is still incredibly small despite having 453K subscriptions now.

The company is focused on creating a consumer brand offering digital prescriptions via a telehealth platform connected to a cloud pharmacy. In essence, Hims & Hers can quickly offer affordable prescriptions via a telehealth service offering patients the ability to skip an office visit to save time and potentially avoid an embarrassing appointment in the process.

The Q2'21 results appear to have alleviated some of the fears evident in the guidance for the quarter when the company forecast numbers after the Q1'21 results. Hims & Hers predicted a revenue total of just $55 million to $57 million in the quarter while the company actually ending up reaching nearly $61 million.

The difference between reporting minimal growth on top of the $52 million reported in Q1'21 completely changes the equation. Hims & Hers ended up reporting nearly $9 million sequential revenue growth compared to a low forecast of just $3 million. The company now estimates a Q3'21 number of $70 million for the September quarter.

Source: Hims & Hers Q2'21 presentation

The company saw subscriptions reaccelerate to 76% growth after only having 34% subscription growth last Q2. The net orders continue to grow reaching 786K in the quarter for 30% growth while the company has grown the AOV 28% to $74.

Hims & Hers acquired a couple of businesses set to add to the Q3'21 numbers. The guidance isn't as impressive as on first review. The company forecast the addition of Honest Health and Apostrophe will contribute up to $5 million in revenues this quarter. The guidance is for organic revenues to grow from $61 million in Q2'21 to $65 million in Q3'21. Considering the rather weak organic growth guidance, the likelihood exists for another quarterly revenue beat of ~$4 million.

Next Step

The next step for Hims & Hers is to generate outstanding revenue growth without needing to ramp up Marketing spending. In the June quarter, the company spent $28 million on promoting their subscription services.

Source: Hims & Hers Q2'21 earnings release

In the quarter, Marketing spend reached nearly 50% of revenues compared to closer to 33% last Q2. The biggest question is the lifetime value of these new customers compared to the acquisition costs. After all, Hims & Hers spent $28 million on Marketing expenses while only growing the revenue base by $25 million YoY.

New cohorts are generating far more initial revenues with the original cohort from 2020 generating $363 in revenues the first year. The cohort from the prior year was only $211 and their cohort produced another $104 through month 24 for a total of $315.

Source: Hims & Hers Q2'21 presentation

In the process though, Hims & Hers is spending $438 on Marketing per each new subscription in the June quarter with the addition of 62,000 new subscriptions and a cost of $28 million. The CFO forecast a further ramp in Q3 marketing spending on the Q2'21 earnings call due to the hiring of Miley Cyrus, M&A additions and other initiatives:

We also expect marketing expenses to increase by $9 million to $11 million quarter-over-quarter driven by: one, inheriting the ongoing marketing expenses of Honest Health and Apostrophe; and two, costs associated with celebrity endorsement agreements including Miley Cyrus, which will include approximately $2 million to $3 million in stock-based compensation expenses within marketing expense in addition to other cash-based expenses.

The YTD period is more reasonable at $389 per new subscription considering the addition of 79,000 subscriptions in Q1'21 for a total of 141,000 in the 1H of the year. Though, these customers are only spending $363 in the first year, so the payback period exceeds one year. Not to mention, the gross profit on those sales are only $283 in the initial year.

Of course, an investor wants a company to aggressive spend on Marketing to build the brand and grow subscribers. The main question is whether new competition from the likes of UnitedHealth (UNH) will pressure customer acquisition costs even further. Ultimately though, the spending level isn't sustainable and the revenue growth rate will shrink.

With 225 million shares outstanding, Hims & Hers only has a market cap of $1.8 billion now. The stock only trades at ~5.6x 2022 sales estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock has become cheap on a forward P/S multiple. Hims & Hers will need to better align operating expenses with gross profits in order to produce a cash flow machine warranting a much higher stock price. Investors should use weakness to acquire the stock knowing the company faces some headwinds with decelerating growth in the years ahead.