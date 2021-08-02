ktasimarr/iStock via Getty Images

"Unprecedented" has undoubtedly been the hottest word of the year 2020 in stock market literature. The Covid-19 pandemic let to the biggest economic shock and highest stock market volatility ever seen. In fact, we experienced both the fastest bear market and bear market recovery in one year time.

In contrast, the V-shaped economic recovery and steady upward trend of the S&P 500 Index (SPY) in 2021 led to a significant decrease in usage of this word, as indicated in the chart below. Apparently everyone approaches this bull market as "normal", while in fact the underlying market drivers are still unprecedented.

In this article, we will discuss three of the most interesting charts which provide valuable insights on today's stock market. At the end we share best practices on how to approach this never-seen-before market environment.

(Data source: Google trends)

1) Post-crisis Fed Balance Sheet Expansion Exceeds 2008

As most of you already know, a major driver for the v-shaped US economic recovery and stock market rally has been the unprecedented balance sheet expansion by the Federal Reserve System.

Together with lowering interest rates, pumping liquidity in the market through bond, mortgage-backed securities and T-bill purchases is a major tool for the central banks to support the economy during downturns.

The extreme liquidity injection at the start of the pandemic in 2020 was noted by almost every investor. The FED's balance sheet expanded by a staggering $3.01 trillion from $4.16 trillion to $7.17 trillion from March until June. This was arguably one of the main drivers for the fastest bear market recovery in history.

What many investors are not noticing is that even today the FED keeps injecting unprecedented amounts of liquidity in the market. Despite the fact that the US Gross Domestic Product surpassed pre-Covid levels and unemployment rates decreased below the long-term average, the FED continues to purchase $120 bln of assets each month.

As such, the FED balance sheet expanded by another $1.28 trillion since June 2020, while the downturn was already behind us. Interestingly, this post-crisis liquidity injection surpassed the amount printed during the downturn of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.

(Source: Insider Opportunities with FRED data)

This unprecedented dynamic led to the common believe among investors that central banks will continue to support the markets no matter what happens. As such, investor optimism rose to extreme levels, sending indices to all-time highs.

Unfortunately the money printer can't continue to work overtime, because it will eventually do more harm than good.

At 5.3%, inflation is already at its highest level in 13 years and significantly above the FED's long-term goal of 2%. This drastically affects people's purchasing power and increases inequality.

Also, total public debt is rising to dangerously high levels (although we've been saying that for many years now) at $28.5 trillion or 125.5% of total GDP. As such, a significant rise of interest rates could become insurmountable for the United States.

The FED is starting to understand the risks of their asset purchase continuation. Chairman Jerome Powell and other FED officials are mentioning the start of tapering asset purchases later this year. In its latest press conference, Powell stated that he expects a total discontinuation of monetary stimuli by mid-2022.

It is important for investors to understand that the unprecedented FED balance sheet expansion will come to an end soon, potentially harming stock market sentiment.

2) Exponential rise of US margin debt to all-time-highs

With billions of dollars in stimuli cheques having been spent in the stock market, monetary stimuli by central banks has directly led to a rise of asset prices.

However, the indirect impact of stimuli might have been even bigger. The support by central banks has led to a significant rise of risk appetite among investors. As such, several investors did not only spend an increasing amount of their net worth into the stock market, but also started to lend money from brokers as they became greedy to gain even more money during the bull market.

As you can observe in the chart below, this so-called "margin debt" increased from $479 bln at the start of the pandemic to an all-time-high of $912 billion in August, significantly surpassing the previous high of $666 bln in 2018.

Note that such an exponential rise in margin debt is very typical for the latest stage of a bull market. When things have been going too great for a long period of time, investors expect great returns to extend into eternity and become very greedy.

We saw this happening in 1999 and 2007 as well, when margin debt rose by respectively $122 billion (+78%) and $150 billion (+65%) year-over-year before peaking. Both peaks were followed by the start of a long-term bear market only a couple months later.

Interestingly, the annual gain in total margin debt in August 2021 ($266 bln, +41% YoY) approximately doubled the gains in 2000 and 2007.

(Source: Insider Opportunities based on Finra and Finance Yahoo data)

Will market debt peak soon after the extreme run-up, similar to the 2000 and 2007 scenarios? And when it peaks, will it be followed by a long-term bear market again? Time will tell... but this question is not that important as you might expect.

It is much more important for you to understand the impact of this unprecedented greediness on the individual stocks you own or plan to own in the future. Many valuations have been pumped up as a consequence of investor greediness while the underlying fundamentals have not changed. Those "hot" stocks should be avoided in times like today.

Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL) are for example the two most popular stocks on Robinhood, a broker which is well-known for its loose policy regarding margin debt. Unsurprisingly, their valuations have (more than) doubled compared to their 5-year averages. Stocks like these might be doomed for many years of negative returns going forward due to their rich valuations.

Data by YCharts

3) Junk Bond Yields Dive Into Negative Territory

The elevated S&P 500 P/E ratio of 25.5x, the second highest in history behind the dot com peak and much higher than the 16x average, could've served as a great third chart for this article.

However, I found an even better chart to make you aware of how ridiculously financial markets are valued today... the yield of junk bonds and their ETFs such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).

These ETFs include bonds of companies with a "BBB rating" or lower, i.e. stocks which have a high risk of defaulting. Some of the most popular junk bonds include those of Ford (F) (strong competition, low margins and $148 bln in net debt), American Airlines (AAL) (Covid-19 impact and $30 bln in net debt) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) (high litigation risks, $23 bln in net debt).

Investors have historically requested very high returns on junk bonds to offset the risks of default, up to 21.8% during the Great Financial Crisis.

However, financial markets became extremely detached from reality due to the unprecedented monetary stimuli. As risk appetite increased, investors started to bid up prices of junk bonds, significantly pushing down their yields to an all-time low of 4.11% in August.

In combination with a significant rise of inflation to 5.2%, this led to a decrease of real junk bond yields below zero.

(Source: Insider Opportunities based on FRED data; junk bond yield is based on the yield of the ICE BofA US High Yield Index)

In other words, investors are becoming so desperate that they are buying distressed financial assets which will generate negative real returns and have a high risk of defaulting. Crazy.

Not only the risky part of the bond market looks extremely overvalued as real "safe haven" government bonds yields (TLT) dipped to -3.77% today as well.

Bonds have historically been an important alternative for equities. However, with bond valuations being so ridiculously high today, most investors prefer to invest in the equity market, further pushing up stock prices. If this unprecedented situation changes, the equity market might be affected.

How to approach this abnormal stock market

As market are reaching new all time highs, many investors start to rest on their laurels as they expect good returns to continue in the future.

However, those investors fail to acknowledge that recent strong returns have been fueled by unsustainable market drivers (trillions of stimuli, record margin debt, etc.).

When markets return to normality, stocks which have risen based on these drivers rather than underlying fundamentals are likely to face weak returns going forward.

As such, it is now more important than ever for you to focus on the basic principle of investing:

The fair value of a business is based on all future cash flows discounted to today.

Most individual stock valuations have surpassed their fair value due to investor greediness. However, there are still dozens of under-the-radar investments, primarily small caps, which are significantly undervalued today. These stocks can still generate strong returns going forward regardless of how the market will evolve.

A great strategy to find these under-the-radar investments is by following up insider purchases. Insiders are the CFOs, CEOs, board members, etc. who know their business better than anyone else in the market. If they see a disconnection between the share price and the business fundamentals, they can purchase shares to generate profits. You can follow the purchases of this so-called "smart money" on a daily basis through SEC filings or websites like openinsider.com.

At our community Insider Opportunities we provide our members the greatest opportunities among these dozens of insider purchases based on their fundamentals with our proven algorithms.

A great example has been DLH Holdings (DLHC), an undiscovered high-growth (26.2% 5-year revenue CAGR) small cap which provides tech-enabled health services to the US government. The stock got picked by our IO Golden Value Algorithm at the end of 2020 after significant insider activity. Insiders were buying heavily in anticipation of new contract opportunities as the importance of health care and IT increased significantly post-Covid.

Over the past quarters DLH won several contracts, including a recent one to combat Covid-19 in Texas worth $86 mln (vs quarterly revenue of $61 mln). Consequently, our holding is up by a strong 43% to-date. We expect strong returns to continue as new contracts should accelerate growth and valuations remain extremely low (current valuation of 6.2x free cash flows). Our PT of $28.7 implies another 118% upside from today.

While following popular investments like FAANG stocks has been highly profitable recently, we believe that buying undiscovered stocks like DLH Holdings will be crucial to continue generating wealth in the market in the coming years.