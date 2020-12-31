SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Fibrosis has proven to be an elusive target for drug developers, so when a largely unheralded biotech delivers a promising set of clinical trial data, using a drug with a novel mechanism of action, there's bound to be excitement - and substantial gains for shareholders in play.

That's precisely what has happened with aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) over the past 10 days. On Sept. 14, the company posted data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate ATYR1923, in 37 patients with Pulmonary Sarcoidosis - a rare disease characterised by the buildup of inflammatory cells in the lungs known as granulomas.

Pulmonary Sarcoidosis is characterized by symptoms including shortness of breath, dry cough, chest pain and wheezing, joint pain, skin rashes and inflammation in general. It is generally treated with steroidal medicines such as Prednisone, or in severe cases, a cytotoxic immunosuppressive agent such as Methotrexate.

The prognosis for patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis ranges from benign and self-limiting to chronic, debilitating fibrotic disease and mortality. Around 200k people are diagnosed with the condition, of whom ~50-75% require treatment, 30-50% require persistent treatment, and 10-30% develop fibrosis, with a 5-10% mortality rate.

In many respects, the disease represents the ideal proving ground for a new class of medicine initially focused on Interstitial Lung Diseases ("ILD") - a group of rare immune-mediated disorders that cause progressive fibrosis of the lung, with a treatment market size estimated to exceed $3.5bn by 2023.

That explains why aTyr's study results were met with such enthusiasm by the market, sending the biotech's shares skyrocketing from $5.5, to $12.5 at the time of writing - a ~130% gain, and its market cap rising from just $93m, to $225m.

As if that weren't impressive enough, aTyr completed an $86m public share offering last week at $8 per share - such a shareholder dilutive raise would normally see a company's share price drop, but instead, the gains have kept coming.

Given aTyr intends to meet with the FDA to discuss protocols for a registrational trial which could be initiated early next year, there may still be significant further upside potential in aTyr stock, although as always with biotech, any potential reward needs to be balanced against the risk of later stage trial failure, and it's always important to time any investment to avoid buying in at the peak of the hype cycle.

A Highly Encouraging Data Set in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

aTyr's data first of all demonstrated that ATYR1923 was safe and well-tolerated at all doses, with no drug-related serious adverse events or signal of immunogenicity.

This was the primary endpoint of the study - secondary endpoints included steroid sparing effect, immunogenicity, pharmacokinetics, and exploratory endpoints were in lung function, sarcoidosis symptom scores, quality of life, and various inflammatory and disease biomarkers.

ATYR1923 exhibited a dose dependent improvement at Week 24 in forced vital capacity ("FVC") - the maximum amount of air a person can expel from the lungs after a maximum inhalation - of a statistically significant (>2.5%) 3.3% compared to placebo, at the higher 5mg dose, and a dose dependent reduction in steroid usage versus placebo, of 58% from baseline, and 22% versus placebo post taper (after Week 8), at the higher dose, with 33% of patients tapering off steroids completely.

Additionally, the therapy elicited a dose dependent, clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms including dyspnea, cough, fatigue, and King's Sarcoidosis Score, versus placebo, and improvements across several inflammatory biomarkers - including IL-6, MCP-1, IFN-γ, IP-10 and TNFα, and sarcoidosis markers ACE, IL-2Ra and SAA.

The trial results drew some very positive observations from physicians at some of its trial sites: Robert Baughman, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pulmonologist at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, commented:

ATYR1923 demonstrated an improvement in several indicators of quality of life, a high priority for patients, by a much larger margin than I would expect in a trial of this size and duration.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Culver, D.O., Chair of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Director of Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Disease at The Cleveland Clinic observed.

The dose response and consistent results across almost every endpoint are remarkable findings, and as good as could be expected in this small study. The ability to taper patients off steroids while controlling disease symptoms in the ATYR1923 treatment groups is particularly compelling and supports advancement of ATYR1923 into the next phase of development,”

While it's certainly not unusual for clinical trials to win praise from physicians involved in its operation, the fact that ATYR1923 has a novel mechanism of action ("MoA"), and is initially targeting a disease with few effective treatment options, despite being quite prevalent, seems to be a cause for legitimate optimism.

Background to ATYR1923 and Remaining Pipeline

In its 2020 10K Submission, aTyr describes its lead candidate ATYR1923 as follows:

ATYR1923 development builds upon our understanding of the biology of the extracellular activity of HARS (histidyl-tRNA synthetase). This novel molecular entity acts as a selective modulator of NRP2 downregulating the innate and adaptive immune response in inflammatory disease states. ATYR1923 is a fusion protein comprised of the immuno-modulatory domain of HARS fused to the FC region of a human IgG1 antibody.

The "understanding" referred to is the work completed by aTyr company Director and Board member Paul Schimmel PhD., an Ernest and Jean Hahn Professor at The Skaggs Institute for Chemical Biology at The Scripps Research Institute, and formerly John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics in the Department of Biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT").

Schimmel's work with the tRNA synthetase gene and its ability to act as an extracellular modulator of angiogenesis underpins aTyr's work and approach, described below.

The discovery of the HARS N-terminal/NRP2 axis represents a previously unknown mechanism of biological regulation, which may act as a homeostatic regulator of several cellular processes mediated through the neuropilin receptor. The deregulation of these processes may lead to a spectrum of diseases, which could be selectively targeted by modulating the HARS N-terminal/NRP2 axis to address the underlying disease etiology... aTyr has built an intellectual property portfolio covering >300 protein compositions derived from all 20 tRNA synthetase genes, and is engaged in the discovery and development of potential first-in-class medicines based on newly discovered pathways effected by extracellular tRNA synthetases. Source: aTyr 10K submission 2020.

The value of extracellular tRNA synthetases in treating diseases. Source: aTyr corporate presentation.

ATYR1923 is the first of these medicines to enter clinical trials, but it's not the company's only asset. ATYR2810 is a "fully humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically and functionally blocks the interaction between NRP2 (Neuropilin-2 receptor) and one of its primary ligands, VEGF," targeting solid tumors.

Further NRP2-targeting monoclonal antibodies ("MaBs") targeting cancer and inflammation are in development, and selected fragments of Alanyl-tRNA synthetase ("AARS") and Aspartyl-tRNA synthetase ("DARS") are being investigated in fibrosis, cancer, and inflammation.

Company Overview

aTyr was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. The company IPO'd in 2015, raising ~$86m at $14 per share.

In 2018, aTyr abandoned development of its lead program - ATYR1940, also known as Resolaris, targeting solid tumors, and cut ~30% of its workforce, leaving it with just ATYR1923 in its development pipeline.

Current President and CEO - Sanjay Shukla M.D. M.S. joined in late 2017, having formerly been an advisor to the company, and prior to that, Global Head of Integrated Medical Services for Novartis, and appears to have revitalised the company.

Leslie Nangle PhD joined the company in January this year as VP of Research, and boasts 20-years of experience of research into tRNA synthetases, having obtained her PhD. at the Scripps Institute, and has played a leading role developing the aTyr's intellectual property portfolio.

aTyr appears to retain a relatively high level of institutional ownership - according to CNN Business, Fidelity Management holds a 10% stake in the company, and Tang Capital management - a renowned biotech investor - recently disclosed a 7% stake. Vanguard Group, Blackrock, Renaissance Group, and Federated Global Investment Management also hold between 1-10%.

Global Trial Initiation, Markets and Competition

Clearly, after the positive trial results for ATYR192, the company's primary focus and route to a first commercialised asset will be the initiation of a global registrational trial in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis.

Earlier this year, the company entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Japanese Pharma Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co, by the terms of which Kyorin will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialise ATYR1923 in Japan for all forms of ILD, and fund all development in the region (data from company 10Q submission Q221).

A Phase 1 trial has been initiated in Japan, and aTyr could earn as much as $165m in development, regulatory and sales milestones from the collaboration, as well as royalties on sales in Japan.

aTyr's registrational trial is expected to be conducted in partnership with Kyorin - there is no information yet as to how long the trial will last, but it would probably be accurate to assume that a New Drug Application ("NDA") submission to the FDA and the regulatory authorities in Japan is at least 18 months away, and subject to ATYR1923 reproducing the data from the recently completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in a larger and longer lasting study.

No information about the registrational trial protocols has been divulged, but will likely be made available after aTyr meets with the FDA later this year.

While Pulmonary Sarcoidosis is the first regulatory hurdle in play, the endgame is the wider ILD opportunity - for example, disease targets such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis ("CHP"), connective tissue disease related ILD (CTD-ILD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF").

aTyr's longer term goals in ILD. Source: aTyr corporate presentation.

As above, aTyr management believes the market opportunity is $2 - $3bn, and it is a relatively uncontested field. No other companies (to aTyr's knowledge) are working with tRNA synthetases and NRP2 receptor biology, and treatment options in ILD are few.

Generic corticosteroids, and an injectable corticosteroid developed by the Pharma Mallinkroft - first approved in 1952 - are the current standards of care in Sarcoidosis, and in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis, oral corticosteroids are the preferred treatment, but come with relatively high levels of toxicity, with side-effects including weight gain, insulin resistance, osteoporosis and risk of infection.

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Esbriet, and Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev are approved to treat ILD conditions, while aTyr lists Novartis (NVS), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), FibroGen (FGEN), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) as companies engaged in developing therapeutics for ILD.

Some Reasons For Investor Caution.. . and Optimism

Typically, listed biotech companies depend heavily on trial data and product approval catalysts to grow their share prices, meaning that often, their valuations drift downwards when these catalysts are not in play in the near-term, as the market turns its attention elsewhere.

As such, perhaps until it's registrational trial is announced or initiated, aTyr's share price may not be able to sustain its recent gains, although it is unlikely to fall back below $100m any time soon after such a strong data readout.

Given the apparently established Proof of Concept ("PoC"), and the fact management has indicated that Phase 2 studies could be initiated in other ILD conditions such as Scleroderma, I would not rule out the possibility that a market cap of ~$500m could be achieved, and maintained - analysts consensus target price for aTyr stock is currently $19.5, according to Nasdaq, which translates to a market cap of ~$513m - and a 56% premium to current traded price.

With that said, I would be a little cautious around the market potential of ILD. Many patients are asymptomatic, requiring no treatment, and although aTyr's ATYR1923 study data is impressive, and clinically significant, it is worth noting that patients' conditions appeared to improve in the placebo arms also.

There may be a question mark over whether the therapy's efficacy will be restricted to making marginal improvements in non-severe cases, without being able to improve more serious conditions, and it's also worth noting that many anti-inflammatory drugs - such as AbbVie's blockbuster therapy Humira - are used off-label to treat ILD conditions.

Additionally, although aTyr management is critical of steroidal therapies, they have been standard-of-care for many years, and physicians may take some persuading to adopt a new therapeutic modality - particularly if the pricing point is significantly higher, as is likely to be the case with ATYR1923 given the costs of drug development.

aTyr is relatively well capitalized after its latest fundraising, with ~$120m of cash, and therefore investors are unlikely to be diluted in the near-term. Net loss in FY20 was just $17m, and $17.5m in the first 6 months of this year.

With a pivotal trial in the offing however, and more Phase 1 studies planned as further pipeline assets enter the clinic, aTyr's cash burn may accelerate rapidly, necessitating a further fundraising, perhaps as early as next year.

The next assets to enter the clinic, ATYR2810, will target oncology, attempting to inhibit the interaction between NRP2 and VEGF, and although there are justifiable reasons for optimism given the PoC in ILD, cancer drugs are amongst the most expensive to develop, with the highest rate of trial failure.

Conclusion - A Potentially Exciting New Modality, A Bargain Valuation, and Exciting Year Ahead - But Wait A Few Weeks For Potentially Cheaper Entry Point

aTyr caught my eye, as mentioned in my intro, as a company pioneering a new therapeutic modality with apparently no competition in its specific field of development, whose results in its Pulmonary Sarcoidosis trial arguably established Proof-of-Concept.

ILD is a relatively untapped space, and although there remains a high degree of uncertainty about how exactly ATYR1923's novel MoA can effectively treat the patients who need interventional therapies, and whether it can be cost effective, current standards of care appear inadequate, and the ability to treat ILD without steroids is an exciting prospect that could potentially richly reward its developer.

Above and beyond that, if aTyr and its founder Paul Schimmel's work can be sufficiently validated, the company is in pole position to advance several therapies addressing fibrosis, inflammation, and cancer, and that is a tremendously exciting prospect.

The recent data readout was unexpectedly good, and aTyr shareholders partially vindicated after years of frustration, but I suspect the value of the company's pipeline could be significantly higher, since its drug development process is potentially repeatable for other disease targets, and I would not rule out an acquisition offer from a larger pharma.

I would not rush to buy aTyr at current traded price, because as discussed, it is never a good idea to buy at the peak of a hype cycle, and a downward drift is likely as the company prepares to meet with the FDA and initiate a registrational trial in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis, whilst moving a new candidate into a Phase 1 trial.

I will, however, be keeping a very close eye on the share price, and looking out for further data presentations and continuing to study the MoA and underlying science. When a <100m market cap biotech produces a set of data as promising as aTyr has recently done, it's firstly rare, and secondly potentially transformative for its valuation.

It could prove to be a false dawn, and now that aTyr's secret is out, scrutiny will be intense, but aTyr is no overnight success story, and its science is underpinned by years of academic and clinical studies.

I may well be mistaken, but I suspect the market will be hearing much more about aTyr, its pipeline, and its MoA going forward. The timeframe for substantial share price upside is 12-18 months, however, in my view, not the next three months, and a cheaper entry point may well present itself before the end of this year.