Sproetniek/E+ via Getty Images

To be perfectly honest, I have never been a big fan of Coffee Holding (NASDAQ:JVA), a small company specializing in the highly competitive coffee roasting, packaging and distribution business.

For a number of years, the company was a major supplier of green coffee to Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) or "Keurig" with annual revenues peaking at $173.7 million in 2012.

Coffee Holding has been led by the Gordon family for decades with senior management consisting solely of the founder's sons Andrew and David Gordon who in aggregate own approximately 18% of the company's outstanding shares.

With Keurig no longer a material customer and green coffee prices mostly under pressure in recent years, top-line results have suffered but the company's ongoing efforts to diversify into private label and branded coffee have benefited gross margins quite meaningfully.

For example, the company recorded net sales of $173.6 million in 2012 but gross margin was a measly 6.9%. Last year, sales were only $74.3 million but total gross profit was actually higher than in 2012 with consolidated gross margin reaching 17.6%.

Admittedly, this is still nothing to get excited about and even the company's much-touted efforts to enter the CBD-infused beverages market are unlikely to really move the needle in the short-term.

Same goes for the recent $2.5 million investment in OWYN™, a fast growing plant-based protein drink manufacturer.

Moreover, recent Q3 results have been disappointing with revenues down more than 20% year-over-year to $13.6 million but gross margin of 21.5% held up relatively well, down only 60 basis points from Q3/FY2020. Free cash flow was negative $1.5 million but this was largely due to the purchase of a previously leased roasting facility in La Junta, Colorado.

"Although we are disappointed with the results of the last three months, we believe we are extremely well positioned entering the fourth quarter to achieve stronger results. Our sales for the third quarter were consistent with other companies during this timeframe as supermarkets continued to wind down inventory levels which were ramped up over the last year due to COVID-19 and supply chain concerns," stated Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of Coffee Holding Company. "Thus, over the last three months our largest production facility in Colorado operated at less than 50% of last year's third quarter production levels. In addition, our Steep N Brew reorganization has now finally been completed, but sales for the quarter were $1.4 million below last year's level.

While management has been notoriously optimistic on the company's business prospects for most of the past decade, additional commentary in the press release really caught my eye (emphasis added by author):

Looking forward into the fourth quarter of 2021, we believe the rally in the coffee market, which began at the end of the third quarter and too late to have a significant impact on our third quarter results, will be a major tailwind for our sales of green coffee in the fourth quarter as well as for sales in fiscal 2022. Coffee prices are currently trading at six year highs and could potentially face additional upside risk, especially if the upcoming rainy season in Brazil does not materialize in a normal fashion," stated Mr. Gordon. "In addition, we expect the price increases which we initiated to our wholesale and retail customers will begin taking effect during this fourth quarter and should have a positive impact on our performance. In addition, we believe sales from our CBD coffee items may begin to have a positive impact in the fourth quarter as we have begun fulfilling orders online and have also begun presentations of these items to some of our largest wholesale and retail customers where state regulations allow these products to be sold," continued Mr. Gordon. "With the manufacturing transition at Steep N Brew now complete, along with the savings and depreciation benefits we expect to receive from the purchase of our factory in Colorado during the quarter, we believe the savings from these initiatives will have a positive impact on our operating results in the fourth quarter of 2021. We believe due to the above factors, we expect to be in position to dividend out 33% of our net profits to our existing shareholders. We believe we have turned the corner as a company and look forward to reporting positive results in the future," concluded Mr. Gordon.

Keep in mind that at the end of Q3, the company was sitting on $10.9 million in rather cheap green coffee inventory and with recently implemented price increases starting to positively impact both the top- and bottom line, management apparently expects to achieve substantial profitability in Q4 as otherwise there would have been no reason to hint to the company's first dividend payment in nine years.

Assuming Q4 revenues to remain at least stable year-over-year and consolidated gross margin increasing to 25%, Coffee Holding might achieve net income of up to $1.5 million or approximately $0.25 per share in the final quarter of FY2021. Dividend payout would calculate to $0.5 million or $0.08 per common share.

Depending on the amount of fixed-price contract obligations and the company's ability to successfully implement material price increases for its remaining output, upside could be even higher.

Suffice to say, a sequential top- and bottom line improvement of this magnitude with the likely dividend reinstatement on top is almost certainly going to attract the momentum crowd to the thinly traded stock when the company reports its full-year results in January.

With an estimated free float of below 5 million shares, the stock looks almost perfectly suited for a violent momentum stampede.

Bottom Line

Get long Coffee Holding going into the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 report in late January in anticipation of vastly improved quarterly results and the company reinstating its dividend after nine years.

Management appears to be confident in the outlook provided as the Gordon brothers used the recent post-earnings selloff to purchase an aggregate 10,000 shares in the open market last week.

Should my assumptions take hold and the company indeed delivers a huge quarter after many years of disappointment, I wouldn't be surprised to see the shares trading up at least 50% on massive volume once the momentum crowd has arrived at the scene.

Please note that this is solely a trading idea and not an advice to consider the stock for your retirement portfolio as the company continues to face a volatile pricing environment and strong competitive pressures.