Introduction

In a previous article (Intel: The Nanometer Games) I dived into some technical detail concerning the current state of semiconductor manufacturing. Here, I will dive into Intel's quest for transistor leadership. As such, this article tells the little known story of how Intel got where it currently is.

As a refresher, the gist of the nanometer games article was that TSMC (TSM) had 'accelerated' Moore's Law by shrinking the name without actually shrinking the transistor, at N20/N16. This is the reason why in technical literature, it is stated that Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) 10nm is equivalent to TSMC's N7. So perhaps one of the secrets of the semiconductor industry for the uninitiated: not all nanometers are created equal.

My thesis was that these misleading 'games' had exaggerated the 2020 Intel stock sell-off, as Intel delayed products with the same "7nm" name as AMD had already in the market, as if a nanometer name says everything about a product.

"It's a true [Intel] 14nm technology. There's lots of 14nm technologies around, and they're not all created equal." --William Holt, Intel, IM'14

This one serves as a follow-up, as there is more to the events early last decade that led to Intel's current loss of process leadership. Although much in this article is about the past, the past might contain some crucial lessons for the future, as it provides some crucial background to more clearly assess Intel's ability to rise again to its former glory: Intel Stock: Back To The Path Of Leading Semiconductor Industry.

To that end, this article serves as a lesson in Moore's Law. How Intel's efforts to extend its process leadership instead backfired spectacularly.

I called it an unsung story since most explanations I have read put the reason for Intel's loss of tech leadership on Intel's large stock buybacks (financial engineering) or its (previous) management and CEO, but those explanations miss the real point

Comment: Someone should perform an autopsy on Intel to figure out how they fell behind AMD in the first place.

This article also picks up on several lines of thinking introduced here: Intel Vs. TSMC: Process Technology Leadership Is More Than Transistor Density.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is the same as in the articles mentioned above: Intel's quest to regain industry technology leadership could deliver substantial shareholder returns. This would allow Intel to maintain its share in existing markets and more effectively compete in newer markets such as AI. Such a virtuous cycle would also improve Intel's gross margins.

However, one common point of criticism is that Intel's most recent track record does not inspire any confidence that this could become reality; this article addresses that point with a technical argument.

Investors who aren't interested in all the technology discussion may be advised to skip to the summary or takeaway.

Moore's Law

Moore's Law - putting twice as many transistors on a chip every two years - is being advanced through process innovations to drive transistor miniaturization. As chips can't get bigger, this means advancing Moore's Law is akin to increasing the areal transistor density (i.e. making transistors smaller).

Having access to more transistors has many benefits, to develop more advanced chips. But foremost, it actually benefits chipmakers, as ultimately it means the average cost per transistor will decrease. Sure, more transistors allows to make better chips, but the obvious economic benefit of lower cost per transistor is what really drives companies to pursue Moore's Law.

So what this actually implies, is that the semiconductor industry is quite a unique business. It might be the only industry in the world where making something better (as smaller transistors also come with lower power and higher speed, which benefits the consumer), also benefits the manufacturer. Both parties profit. Even if there was no competition at all, a monopolistic semiconductor manufacturer would still invest billions annually in innovation to pursue Moore's Law.

So as one could argue, semiconductor monopolies (or oligopolies) are actually a good thing, at least to some extent. After all, pursuing Moore's Law also comes with increasing R&D and especially fab costs every generation as engineers push down to the limits of the physical possibilities (quite literally).

However, all those (fixed) expenses such as R&D and capex will be easily amortized because of the lower cost per transistor that following Moore's Law results in. But only provided that one has the scale to build those fabs in the first place - hence why this industry doesn't or shouldn't need more than a few leading edge players. Hence why there has been a steady consolidation over the last few decades.

For a little bit of technical detail, the primary means to shrink transistors has always been more advanced lithography, from vendors such as ASML (ASML). Those equipment vendors have increased the resolution of their lithography tools mainly by shrinking the wavelength of light. (Eventually from DUV, or Deep UltraViolet, to recently EUV, or Extreme UltraViolet, after decades of R&D.)

Mobile revolution

Nevertheless, since CPUs primarily needed faster transistors, instead of smaller ones, the focus for a long time was actually on other aspects of transistors that could make them faster, not necessarily smaller. This was called the GHz race.

This all changed due to the mobile revolution. Mobile was driving a market push for high-performance chips at much lower power consumption, while not being too expensive. After initially missing this boat, Intel decided to put its giant R&D machine to work on making inroads in this market.

Intel already had a low-power architecture, called Atom. Intel announced this Silvermont architecture with much fanfare on its 22 FinFET process (while the rest of the industry was still on planar transistors), and set a goal for shipping 40M tablet chips in 2014.

However, Intel eventually didn't succeed in this market - despite its vast process lead at the time - and ramped down those mobile investments within two years from BK's appointment as CEO.

But the phone revolution also influenced Intel's CPU designs for laptops (such as the Ultrabook), focusing more on power efficiency and battery life rather than just performance. For example, in 2014, Intel put out a Core chip meant for fanless devices (with a low 4.5W TDP).

It seems likely these low-power trends also influenced Intel's process technology decisions to make its process suitable for those new markets. As mentioned above, instead of focusing on high performance transistors, Intel started to shift its focus on higher transistor density. This was especially apparent and explicit given Intel's landmark 2.7x density claim for 10nm.

However, there is also a more technical reason for pursuing these greater shrinks. For those who watched or attended the 2013-2015 Intel investor meetings, this was especially apparent in Intel's messaging. The reasoning from Intel's process development was as follows.

End of Moore's Law

The first one is Moore's Law, and I'll talk a little bit about that this morning, but Bill's gonna give you a really fun, in-depth discussion of Moore's Law for those who really enjoy it. [laughing audience] I do wanna make a point thought: next year is the 50th anniversary of Moore's Law, and I don't think a lot of people think about this being a law that's been around for 50 years. And through that time, my 30 year engagement with that 50 years of myself personally as an engineer at Intel, I can tell you many times people've talked about the Law ending. Our job at Intel is to make sure it lives on for as long as possible. But 50 years is a momentous milestone and we will be doing some things next year to recognize that. --Brian Krzanich, CEO Intel, IM'14

People have been talking about Moore's Law ending, for decades. Debates raged about whether this would be due to economics or physics. But so far it still hasn't ended, although it has definitely slowed.

Nevertheless, a decade ago, there were actually major engineering concerns. In particular, the lithography equipment toolset - which as mentioned is most important for driving feature size reduction - wasn't improving steadily anymore as it had in the past. It had reached its physical limit in terms of resolution (wavelength).

As a solution, the industry had long ago already seen the need for next-gen lithography, called EUV. This would solve the lithography issue with an over 10x reduction in wavelength. However, development didn't progress on schedule. (Eventually, it was introduced about five nodes later than intended, in the last few years at 7nm/5nm. This EUV delay certainly explains for a part why Moore's Law has slowed.)

In short, without EUV tools, process technology (Moore's Law) would have become limited to a hard limit of a 80nm transistor resolution (pitch), which is what the best non-EUV tools are capable of. Intel reached this limit at the 22nm node - not coincidentally Intel's to date last successful node transition.

So, given the EUV delays, how to proceed next? The industry of course invented workarounds, new technology and methods to continue shrinking anyway. These were called multiple patterning. The idea is quite simple: to print one (smaller) feature, why not just expose the wafer twice?

This hence opened up a completely new regime of shrinking feature sizes (transistors). However, not necessarily in a good way, as the complexity increased rapidly: it started with double patterning, then you get triple patterning, etc.

Hence, this caused a problem. As the idea suggests, adding more steps to print just one feature adds cost. In simple terms, if you use your toolset twice as much per wafer, then obviously fab cycle times will explode, and the cost of fabs will also explode given that more tools are required for the same wafer throughput.

Put differently, while investors and tech enthusiasts may look at transistor density and Moore's Law, what foundries like Intel are really looking at is cost per transistor. If the cost per transistor doesn't decrease, it won't matter how small you can make them. Hence, while on the surface multiple patterning seemed to save Moore's Law, it didn't address the cost issue. Moore's Law was still at risk.

So, those two metrics (transistor density and cost) are not the same, since the cost to manufacture a chip (wafer cost) also increases each generation as more advanced technologies are developed to shrink transistors. Historically, wafer cost increases had been largely negligible, on the order of 10% (which yielded a ~100% higher density). But the absence of better lithography led to multiple patterning, which would increase wafer cost by ~30% or so. It wasn't a free lunch at all.

Indeed, the graph above shows the wafer cost curve bending quite steeply at 14nm. (As mentioned, 22nm was the last node possible with single patterning.) With wafer cost rising so rapidly, this would offset most of the density increase.

Clearly this was a huge issue. If transistors won't become cheaper, this means ultimately a limit will be reached as to how many you can economically put on a chip that will go into a computer or phone - regardless of how small you can make it. This would hence remove the incentive for pursuing Moore's Law in the first place. As Intel's process development execs described it, it really looked like the Moore's Law cost-per-transistor curve was bending towards the end of Moore's Law.

Note that this wasn't just an issue at Intel, but across the industry. For example, Nvidia (NVDA) quite infamously started complaining in public about TSMC; quite the reverse of how most investors nowadays look at TSMC.

In summary, while multiple patterning could save Moore's Law in principle, without any incentive to shrink (given the flattening of transistor cost), Moore's Law would be slowing down. This is what Intel saw coming. The definitive end of Moore's Law as it had been known for decades.

Saving Moore's Law

So when confronted with this reality, what to do? Intel decided, against all odds, to instead push the pedal - to bend the curve in the opposite direction. In other words, Intel decided to do larger shrinks instead of smaller ones. On the surface, this may sound crazy. (Especially in hindsight given the knowledge that 10nm was planned to go into volume production in Q4'15, which ultimately became Q2'19.)

But it actually wasn't. First, as described multiple patterning allowed for unlimited shrinking, even without EUV; the issue had simply become cost, not technology. Secondly, TSMC and Samsung were also developing multiple patterning, as of course they were obviously facing similar issues (they reached the single patterning limit at 28nm).

However, just like nanometers, the crucial insight is that not all multiple patterning techniques are created equal. Intel thought it had developed a very differentiated technology which it could use to leapfrog its competitors.

As I described it above, with classic multiple patterning, one would repeat the usual litho-etch step (abbreviated as LE) multiple times (resulting in double, triple,... patterning aka LELE, LELELE, etc.), instead of just once as it had been done traditionally. This is indeed what TMSC and Samsung were doing.

However, the issue with this technique is that it comes with highly diminishing returns as more of these LE steps are used to print a single feature. Notably, double patterning does not provide two times the resolution. Similarly, LELELE (triple patterning) also just provides a marginal increase in resolution. And so on. This caused the cost issue of multiple patterning as described.

Intel, on the other hand, had developed a far more clever way of going about it. It is called self-aligned patterning. It comes in the flavors of self-aligned double or quadruple (or even octuple) patterning (SADP, SAQP, etc.). As the consecutive names suggest, they bring much larger benefits: they allow for feature sizes to become 2x smaller with every step. No more diminishing returns.

For example, above I mentioned the 80nm resolution limit for single patterning. With double patterning (SADP), this is immediately reduced to 40nm. Quadruple patterning gets you down to 20nm, which is even smaller than what EUV is capable of. (Note that only a 1.4x feature shrink per generation is required per generation to increase density by the 2x that Moore's Law dictates.)

Hence, this was a really compelling, and differentiated technology that Intel had developed.

So, in theory, self-aligned patterning was superior in just about every possible way compared to multiple litho-etch. Even in yield and cost. And Intel was going this route while TSMC and Samsung were not.

So Intel saw a huge opportunity to get ahead. Following, then, is how Intel's line of thinking went. Instead of shrinking by 0.7x per generation as usual, as described SADP allowed for a 0.5x shrink. Hence, such a larger-than-usual shrink would offset the larger-than-usual increase in wafer cost. After all, if double patterning allows for 0.5x shrink, why not make fully use of this? The cost of this double patterning scheme is fixed (for any features between 40nm and 80nm in size), so shrinking by 0.5x would have the same cost as shrinking by 0.7x with SADP.

So this would result in a larger shrink than the usual 2x density increase. Crucially, given these superior scaling characteristics, this would allow the cost-per-transistor curve to continue to decrease along its historical trend. Moore's Law would be saved.

This was an incredible feat, and hence Intel saw itself in a leadership position going forward while EUV remained absent. (TSMC/Samsung would be required to use something like LELELELELELE to keep up with what Intel could do with SAQP, which would be impossible.)

In summary, as described above, Intel was actually positioned to ever increase its manufacturing leadership (as measured by cost per transistor as well as transistor density) in the absence of EUV, given the vastly superior technology it had developed.

Some may recall that Intel had yield issues at 14nm that resulted in a delay of about two quarters. Intel initially thought that it was simply paying a small price (learning curve) for establishing its leadership position with this unique technology, which it could then extend at 10nm and even 7nm (all without EUV) without any (further) delays, since SAQP is a simple extension of SADP.

Results

For some actual figures, 14nm ended up being a 0.65x shrink for the tightest pitch. Clearly a bit more than the historic 0.7x shrinks, but not introducing too much risk either. Overall density improved by 2.4x to 2.7x, also noticeably more than the standard 2.0x. (Especially given that TSMC's largest shrink in the last five to ten nodes has actually only been 1.9x.)

In fact, 10nm actually returned to a normal 0.7x shrink, even though it moved to SAQP. In that sense, 10nm actually went against what Intel had preached (and as explained above): the tightest 10nm feature (which uses SAQP) is just 10% smaller than what can achieved with SADP (36nm vs. 40nm).

If Intel had really done what it had preached to investors, then a 10nm with something like 40nm feature sizes (using the capabilities of SADP to the fullest extent), and then moving to 7nm with another 0.65x shrink (using SAQP this time) might perhaps have made more sense.

So 10nm was aggressive in technology (SAQP and multiple other innovations), but actually not necessarily in the actual feature sizes. Primarily due to several other innovations (which Intel called "hyperscaling"), which further increased complexity, overall density did improve by a staggering 2.7x nevertheless.

A reliable source told me once that the initial plan for 7nm, which is now called Intel 4, aimed for an over 3x shrink. So from that view, 14nm and the initial plan for 7nm were most aligned to the theory of using the multiple patterning schemes to their fullest capabilities.

What went wrong?

Since the results are known (first a 14nm delay, then the massive 10nm delay as Intel failed to get yields up, not just for quarters, but for years), what happened was ultimately a case of practice not going the same as the theory. Because in theory, as described above, self-aligned patterning is the best technology out there and Intel would have ended up with a vast transistor density lead (and without incurring a large increase in manufacturing cost). For example, the combined jump in density that 14nm and 10nm delivers is about the same as three nodes from TSMC or Samsung. So if there hadn't been any delays, Intel would have shrunk at a higher pace obviously.

Additionally, this whole story of extending Moore's Law with multiple patterning is only relevant in an era where there was no EUV. This was indeed the case... until 2020. So while Intel was busy trying to deal with the issues that multiple patterning in its 10nm node caused, TSMC was able to get EUV for 5nm.

It was a great plan, in theory, to extend Intel's leadership, but the execution turned out to be abysmal, and on top of that ASML finally got EUV working anyway. As a result, Intel instead stagnated for three years while it tried to solve all issues.

Lessons

What lessons can be learned from this? For one, Intel having a process lead was actually an exciting time for technology and shareholders: Intel executed flawlessly on Tick-Tock for over a decade, and Intel's executives understood the benefits of its process technology - both for the company's financials as well as for product competitiveness. As described, Intel's plan was great and viable, in principle at least.

So contrary to what some may think, Intel never had any intent of slowing down its innovation. Even if AMD didn't exist, the economics of Moore's Law would still compel Intel to continue shrinking at the same cadence. (As AMD fans might remark, Intel might still not have moved past quadcores without AMD, but those quadcores would be darn fast.)

Secondly, I would note that Intel actually had developed all the necessary technology, sort of. Intel just couldn't get it to yield high enough. Intel initially did have a large leadership at 14nm. As a testament to this, which other company in the world could delay its roadmap by three full years (in likely one of the most competitive industries in the world) and keep growing the business as if it didn't have any execution/technology issues going on at all?

Intel now is a skim of its former self. Still, I wouldn't underestimate Intel yet since there are also signs of the opposite. Most notably, the forward-looking conclusion is that given the "full embrace of EUV" starting at Intel 4, Intel will be at a level playing field going forward. In fact, Intel announced it would be the first customer of ASML's next-gen >$300M high-NA EUV tool.

Counterfactual history

Here is an example of the leadership if Intel had executed flawlessly to its strategy.

On a two-year cadence, Intel's 7nm would have launched in late 2018, around the same time as TSMC's N7. However, it would have had a density on the order of 240MT (or even up to 300MT). That would have been about triple the 90MT of the N7 node that TSMC delivered back then. It even is also still much more advanced than the N5 (with a ~170MT density) TSMC delivered in late 2020.

In fact, per Intel's original's plan for ~300MT, it would have had about the same density as TSMC's late 2022 N3. That would have meant a four-year leadership for Intel.

Epilogue

I will end with some additional management comments about Moore's Law (for those who really enjoy it).

"Let me take the second [question] first. It [the 14nm yield curve] only starts at a lower level because we cut the graph off to make it more visible where the problem is. They both start at zero, so... [laughing] We did put a little break and a line, if you don't know how far down zero really is: zero's a long way down from there, but they both start at zero. I wouldn't say this is the first time we've had substantial yield challenges in development, but it's the first time in quite a number of generations. It's just getting very hard." --William Holt, Intel, IM'13 "So if we were actually executing to our 2 year beat rate, then those [22 and 14nm] [yield] lines should have been on top of each other, and clearly they're not." --William Holt, Intel, IM'13 "So the effect was that our slow learning on yield in fact delayed the entire product development cycle." --William Holt, Intel, IM'13

The first quote above provides some evidence that Intel's yield issues only started late in development.

"Well, let me start with saying that I'm not about to start predicting the end, since anybody who's tried that has been wrong. So I'm not going to try that. The other thing that I'd refer back to is, you know, Craig many years ago said when asked this kind of a question is that, yes there's a wall out there.. somewhere, potentially; and he was going to run into it as fast as he could. So we have no intention of slowing down. If we slow down, it will just be because we can't keep up. So we'll see. The goal is to keep pushing that wall out, and that's what we're doing right now, and as far as hitting, we're not going to slow down because we see it on the horizon." --William Holt, Intel, IM'13 "That still is three and a half years that we have built and experience and also shipping [FinFETs]. I'm not going to tell you what the next innovations are, but our roadmap is full, because to continue to improve transistors, you have to make substantial improvements. And we plan to do that, while other people are working on perfecting their FinFET devices, and we're gonna be moving on to looking at what comes next." --William Holt, Intel, IM'14 "The mission is to really utilize Moore's Law. We have it. We believe we lead at it. We drive it. We define Moore's Law as a company."--Brian Krzanich, CEO Intel, IM'14 "Warmth of Data Fireplace." --Stacy Smith, CFO Intel, IM'13 "Transistor Density Sprouts." --Stacy Smith, CFO Intel, IM'14

Summary

When confronted with what would have been a bend - flattening - of the historical cost per transistor scaling curve, due to the absence of EUV which required expensive workarounds, Intel decided to instead push technology to the limits. Intel had developed a differentiated multiple patterning scheme that was in principle vastly superior in terms of cost, resolution and yield compared to the others (the competition).

"[...] When we began looking at the increasing wafer cost we had a somewhat substantial debate as to what should be that point for 14nm [on the cost per transistor curve]. And when confronted with a substantial increase in wafer cost and a historical trend of density scaling... we had considered whether we would have to begin to bend this curve [towards the end of Moore's Law]. And there was in fact a substantial opinion that it was now time to start bending the curve. But we stepped back and [...] we got a point substantially better than what we had asked for. We are in fact accelerating Moore's Law." --William Holt, Intel, IM'13

So Intel saw this as an opportunity to instead accelerate Moore's Law, and increase its semiconductor (process density) leadership: a larger shrink would offset the higher manufacturing cost. This (plan to accelerate Moore's Law) happened at a point in time when it initially looked like the end of scaling might really be nearing due to the absence of EUV lithography. Intel already had a vast materials science lead, and it saw the opportunity to add a vast density lead to its unquestioned industry leadership.

After all, those multiple patterning schemes could double resolution, at a fixed cost. So why not, sensibly, make most use of it? The plan looked good in theory. Intel would be doing 2.7x shrinks at a 2-year cadence, at a time when others where literally doing 1.0x shrinks, or 1.9x shrinks best-case. (Recall TSMC not increasing density when going from 20nm to "16nm". From 20nm to 10nm took 2.5 years for a 1.9x shrink.)

This unequivocal process leadership would of course allow Intel to dominate every market it wanted to enter. It is why Intel was always so eager to talk about its process technology leadership. Indeed, BK's slogan for Intel was "if it computes, it does it best with Intel", and BK entered many new areas such as IoT, AI, FPGAs, GPUs and AVs.

Instead, given the three year 10nm delay, the risks involved with shrinking without EUV seem to have blown up to an extent that Intel simply could not have foreseen. That (and only that) unforeseen technology-execution risk is what caused the empire to fall: the yield issues only became apparent quite late in development, when it had become too late to change course.

So there were actually valid, technical reasons for shrinking aggressively. The differentiated technology Intel had developed allowed for it. But the manufacturing yield (curve) did not. As Intel learned the hard way, the cost per transistor curve can also bend upwards because yields don't go up.

Some may call it hubris to try such aggressive shrinks, and perhaps to some extent Intel Technology Development management thought it was invincible. Nevertheless, the key insight is that Intel only pursued such greater shrinks to maintain the historical cost-per-transistor scaling, which as described is the metric that ultimately matters most.

How likely is Intel's comeback?

Let's apply these learnings to the present and near-future. In following article as well as others, I detailed Intel's roadmap to return to leadership: Intel Stock: Back To The Path Of Leading Semiconductor Industry.

However, the most common criticism is that Intel's execution track record provides little evidence that Intel will actually be able to execute to its roadmap. This is valid criticism given the back-to-back issues with 14nm, 10nm and 7nm.

Nevertheless, as described here, all three of these nodes suffered from exactly the same issue: slow yield learning (mainly) because of the multiple pattering due to the lack of EUV.

With Intel finally entering the EUV era, arguably that radically changes the playing field, and significantly increases Intel's chances of succeeding: all issues described in this article, related to multiple patterning, which caused Intel's downfall, go out of the window. That was the past, the future is EUV. Intel's further announcement of adopting the next-gen high-NA EUV tools first further strengthen this view.

One could argue that Intel's 4 is also delayed by at least a year despite the use of EUV, but as Intel had explained this was because the node still used too little EUV. (As described above, this node had started development with the goal of using SAQP for a ~3x shrink.) Since Intel made those revisions and strengthened its partnership with ASML, the node is finally progressing along its revised schedule. As Gelsinger said, Intel 4 is now progressing well.

Lastly, on the management side Intel has also improved. Although Murthy was an accomplished engineer at Qualcomm (QCOM), his background was chip design rather than process development. By contrast, the returning Natarajan made a convincing appearance at the July 2021 Intel Accelerated event.

Financials

Since investors ultimately care about the financial returns, a short note on those implications. (Although as someone remarked in a comment on a previous article, Intel's financials aren't really changing as fast as I am churning out articles on Intel.)

In any case, Intel reaffirmed in an August analyst Q&A that 10nm gross margins will remain below previous nodes. As such, this demonstrates the importance of Intel returning to leadership process technology. Intel expects its succession of nodes to improve from 10nm going forward. In addition, these improved products will also allow Intel to charge higher ASPs, further strengthening gross margin. This is the virtuous cycle that technology leadership could result in.

Investor Takeaway

A while ago I read another account of how Intel fell behind, per Bloomberg. That story focused predominantly on Intel's management, in particular former CEO BK. However, as detailed in this article, Intel's main stumble was entirely technical in nature; the management in Intel's Technology Development consists primarily of electrical engineers.

In particular, Intel's issues arose because of a technical reality that has radically changed since then: the absence of EUV. Since this is no longer true, I would caution investors of making oversimplifications such as simply looking at Intel's recent track record.

The conclusions above should indicate that Intel isn't as much behind as some might portray Intel to be: Intel's delays happened because it had developed too much technology and took too much technology risk during a period when the required equipment toolset was suboptimal. So Intel at least didn't fall behind because it became lazy and developed too little technology.

To that end, EUV is currently a mature technology, whereas the technology Intel developed (and which caused its yield issues) would have been most relevant and beneficial in a completely EUV-less world. Intel unfortunately needed some time to adjust to this, but Intel has finally jumped on the EUV train. That is what ultimately positions Intel for a comeback.

This is a realistic goal if one considers the technology story rather than just looking at Intel's most recent (multiple patterning-based) track record.