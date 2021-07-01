anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Financial advisory continues to be a key market in the context of massive money printing, private equity activity, activist activity, spin-offs and restructurings. Companies like Houlihan Lokey (HLI) have been seeing massive increases in business, and likewise has Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), one of the most elite shops in the world. We believe that MC is particularly well-placed in the current environment due to the counter-cyclical hiring they were doing in Q2 2020. Moreover, while tapering will occur, we see the situation in financial markets continuing to be in a frenzy as companies try to outpace inflation and monetise their assets, and as money-printing remains a necessity with the SME backdrop in particular still being muted in traditional sectors by pandemic woes.

Non-stop M&A

Indeed, M&A and advisory activity is very hot right now. Moelis posted an excellent Q2, with 99% revenue growth YoY on a 6-month basis and 126% on a 3-month basis.

(Source: MC Q2 2021 PR)

Indeed, this growth is being shared by other pureplay advisory firms in the space. HLI saw substantial growth in its several franchises, even those that typically perform better counter cycle, and other elite boutiques like Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP), which does every kind of corporate finance advisory activity under the sun, have also seen very major growth of more than 2x on both a 6-month and 3-month basis YoY. With the complexity of the 2021 market, juggling issues like China, which is increasingly interconnected with the global financial system citing the Evergrande woes. This spooked global investors, along with the rise in geopolitical tensions even within the western confines like with the Aukus uproar, as well as the ongoing concern of whether the undeniable inflation we are seeing will indeed be transitory. Given these factors, we should expect to continue to see very active corporate and investment activity that should keep the boutiques fully active and the market for analysts tight.

Value from Q2 2020 Optimism

That brings us to our next point. While it's clear that M&A and advisory is a hot market that is likely to remain that way as the various financial players stay active, a special point needs to be addressed which is the hiring market for these shops. Many of you have by now heard of that famous survey report that was leaked from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) regarding analyst working hours. While it's no secret that junior level advisory professionals have to work extremely hard, the recent complaining, and lack of retribution, highlights the power that even junior bankers hold. The market is very tight, and every single shop around the world is adding to their advisory teams, the bulge bracket banks as well. Teams are getting larger as the workflow remains massive with current bankers stretched too thin, and the payrolls are naturally growing as well.

Conspicuously, Moelis' payroll hasn't actually grown all that much since. Compared to other similarly pureplay boutiques, their revenue growth has far outpaced their compensation growth. This is because in Q2 2020, Ken Moelis had the foresight to ramp up and not freeze hiring, and in the earnings report, they announced that they had already added staff extensively, including valuable MDs. He did so with the express intent, even then, to capitalise on what is happening now.

I want to grow. And as you noticed, we have been hiring people. And I don't think that the revenue run rate has anything to do with ratios. It's just, this is a black swan event that is happening and we're not going to live by a ratio to set ourselves up for 10 years of growth. This happened to us. We happen to be private in the last crisis. And I started by saying that. We took advantage of it because as a private company, we didn't have to think about that. And then we set ourselves up for 10 years of spectacular value creation from 2009 to 2019. That's what I see happening. And so I want to divide it into that period. If you're paying attention to my - for the ratios this year, I'm really not. I'm paying attention to quality of the franchise, quality of the client base, quality of the balance sheet. Then we'll have 10 years. Ken Moelis, CEO of MC

This activity shows in the financial results. By locking in staff by contract then, and doing all the typical things like giving signing bonuses dependent on tenure and everything else that typically goes with getting hired by an IB. They have locked in a duration, probably of about three years given typical tenure clauses, of lower salaries and bonus packages than almost all their competitors, and we show the effect below.

(Source: VTS, respective 10-Ks)

This isn't from base effects either, despite that it's true that other companies didn't start as early, as seen by the fact that Moelis has distinctly less compensation as a percentage of revenue by Q2 2021.

Conclusions

Optimism and aggressive hiring in a loose labor market is paying off for MC, and both levers their profits going forward in the case of continued redness of the M&A markets, and protects them in the case of a downturn. Remember, that these banks are not capitally intensive in the traditional sense, because their capital is human, and it gets expensed. It still matters to get a return on that investment of course, and long duration, high cash flow assets bought when no one was accumulating talent is exactly how you make beating returns. MC has done this, and the fact that their multiple is lower than some of its comparables, despite the franchises being of similar quality and reputations (MC worked majorly with Aramco (ARMCO) when they IPO'd for example), has us looking at MC as a champion within its category.

While of course we would be considering entering a position in MC at high prices, with the risk of course being a downturn in the case of substantial tapering or general fear around inflation hitting markets, we still recognise MC's quality among the others, and choose them as the ideal pick for this part of the financial markets.