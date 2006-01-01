Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Thesis and Background

I wrote about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) before with a focus on its operations and valuation. This article analyzes it from a different perspective - a framework that I call Buffett's 10x Pretax Rule. The results show that BAC presented an excellent opportunity and offered favorable odds for Buffett when he made his purchases. The results also show that at its current valuation, BAC is at a substantial premium to the 10x pretax rule now. And at the end, this article describes a few other banking stocks that are better fit for the 10x pretax rule under their current valuation.

BAC and Buffett: brief history

If you're a devout Buffett cultist like this author, you must have noticed or heard that the grandmaster paid ~10x pretax earnings for many of his largest and best deals. The list is a really long one, ranging from Coca-Cola (KO), American Express (AXP), Wells Fargo (WFC), Walmart (WMT), Burlington Northern (BN), and the more recent Apple (AAPL), and of course BAC as seen from the chart below. The results of all of these investments have turned out to be fantastic (at least so far for the positions that he has not exited yet).

In particular, for BAC, he has made the majority of his investment during 2011 through a combination of preferred stock and warrants. Currently, BAC is the 2nd largest holding in his portfolio: a bit more than 1 billion shares with a current value of around ~$41.6B.

The following chart shows the price history of BAC and Buffett's major purchases and additions since 2011. Pretax earnings are also referred to as "EBT", Earnings Before Taxes, in this article. As seen, the market price generally tracked 10x EBT till 2020. The major exception was during 2013 and 2014, when the business went through an abnormal earnings cycle due to the aftermath from the Eurozone debt crisis started in 2011. As seen, during that period, the EBT dropped sharply from $1.28 per share in the previous year to $0.75 per share. Besides this exception, when the price was far above 10x EBT, it had been a good time to sell and vice versa. And as seen, Buffett made his major purchases either below or around the 10x EBT.

The results also show that at its current valuation, BAC is at a substantial premium to the 10x pretax rule now, by about 23%. And at the end, this article describes a few other banking stocks that are better fit to the 10x pretax rule under their current valuation.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Buffet himself also mentioned and discussed the 10x pretax multiple times in his shareholder meetings and Q&A sessions. An example quote is provided below (highlighting was added by me):

Buffett: "Geico would be valued differently than Gen RE and other insurance businesses because it's rational to assume a large underwriting profit and significant growth. You cannot say that about many insurance businesses. I would love to buy a new bunch of operating businesses with similar competitive positions to the ones we own now at nine to ten times pretax earnings."

Before I go any further, it is time to clarify that what I call the 10x pretax rule is really just an observation. The master did not always pay 10x pretax himself. But there must be something fundamental to it given how many times he did it, the success he had with it, and how many times he mentioned it. So here are my attempts and speculations on the underlying reasons for the 10x pretax multiples.

Why pretax?

Out of all the earning metrics, EPS, operation income, free cash, dividend, etc., why do we favor the pretax earnings? I think there are at least two good reasons.

After-tax earnings do not reflect business fundamentals. Taxes can change from time to time due to factors that have no relevance to business fundamentals, such as tax law changes and capital structure change. Plus there are plenty of ways to lower the actual tax burden of a company.

Pretax earnings are easier to benchmark, say against bond yields. The best equity investments are bond-like, and when we speak of bond yield, that yield is pretax. So a 10x EBT would provide a 10% pretax earnings yield, directly comparable to a 10% yield bond.

Why 10x?

Besides being a nice and round number, it passes the/my common sense test. A 10x pretax multiple roughly translates into 12 to 15x PE depending on the tax rates, which is not far off from the long-term average of stock valuation. Furthermore, if we buy an average business at 10x pretax, we already get a 10% pretax return. And if we can do better than buying an only average business (like Buffett), paying 10x pretax is equivalent to double-digit pretax earnings. Of course, the 10x here is only for businesses that are conservatively leveraged (say with interest coverage around 10x). The number needs to be adjusted for a highly leveraged business or a business with loads of cash.

Warning!

Here a strong warning is in order. I am NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any stock that is below 10x its pretax earnings. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality.

For me, the 10x pretax rule is mainly to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already. A miserable company cannot become a good investment in the long run no matter how cheap you bought it. But a good company can become a bad investment if bought at a high price. The optimal zone lies in the middle as shown, which represents an optimal trade-off between quality and valuation and hence reduces risks. I certainly did not invent this approach, and plenty of people (Buffett being the most famous one) have thought about and written about it before. If you are interested, Joel Greenblatt's little book, entitled "The Little Book That Still Beats the Market", probably is the best starting point. And the Magic Formula investing method described in this book was the backbone of my stock investment approach for generating stock ideas with the optimal combination of valuation and quality in a methodical process.

Source: author

After I get some ideas from the magic formula, how do I eliminate the type A risk? I look for three things primarily:

The business should have no existential issue in the long run. However, in the end, this is largely a subjective judgment. The business should have no existential issue in the short run either. This is can be quite reliably and objectively evaluated based on the cash flow and debt coverage. The business should have a decent chance to grow its earnings in the long term (and estimate the so-called perpetual growth rate). This will be a plus. Because remember, even if the business stagnates forever, I am already perfectly happy to be making a 10% return pretax - it's like holding a bond with a 10% yield. Any growth is a bonus.

If we paid 10x pretax and bought a business that meets requirements 1 and 2, we will be paying an average price for an average business. Not the best investment ever, but a 10% pretax return is not that bad either. But if we can get any growth from requirement 3, then we will be buying an above-average business at an average price. And we will have a large chance of a double-digit return compounding for a long time (if you hold onto it long enough like Buffett).

So with this framework, let's examine BAC more closely.

BAC: does it have existential issues in the short run or long run?

As aforementioned, existential issues in the short run can be quite reliably and objectively evaluated based on the cash flow and debt coverage. And BAC does not face any such issue at all in the short term.

A shortcut to looking into this issue is the dividend. The dividend is one of the most reliable and indicative metrics of a business, certainly more than earnings. Earnings can fluctuate from year to year for reasons out of anyone's control. Earnings are also more open and prone to accounting manipulation and interpretation. The dividend has not of these issues. The dividend is not subject to interpretation. And it reflects management's view, at least in the near and short term, more clearly and directly - especially for a business like BAC who has a long track record of being a good steward of their dividend. If it increases, it means management must have good confidence in their business at least in the near future. If it decreases, then that means the opposite. Simple and clear.

BAC has been growing the dividend in the past decade as shown, a respectable track record. The 10-year growth rate is skewed and not that meaningful because of the low dividend at the start of the decade ($0.01 per share on a quarterly basis). But the growth rate in recent years, since 2016, has been an impressive 24% CAGR.

Also as can be from the next chart, BAC boasts a strong balance sheet and is very conservatively financed. And it also further augmented its capital buffers during the recent market turmoil. Being cautious and conservative is never a bad thing for a bank.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Source: BAC 2021 Q2 earning release.

For the long term, also as aforementioned, existential issue ultimately is largely a subjective judgment. I do think there is any such issue for BAC for several reasons:

BAC is a global financial services leader that helps clients manage and move their financial assets. It operates in many countries globally, providing banking, asset management, and wealth management to institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals at a massive scale.

BAC caters to an eternal human need (banking, investing, and wealth management) and is one of the largest players in this space. It enjoys a wide moat due to its scale, reputation, and efficiency.

And it does not rely on one revenue stream. It offers a diversified line of products and services as shown so that income streams are also diversified. Such diversification of income streams provides a natural moat against surprises in the long run.

Source: BAC 2021 Q2 earning release.

Valuation and uncertainties

Now with existential issues out of the way, let's examine some of the risks and uncertainties.

First, there is a valuation risk here. As aforementioned, BAC's current valuation is around 12.3x EBT. So if there are growth prospects (and most likely there are), the growth has already been priced in. The best opportunities to use the 10x EBT rules are for stocks that have excellent growth prospects but are priced as if they don't.

There are also a few other risks and uncertainties, both upside and downside, in the short term. Many of these risks are generic to the entire banking sector and not particular to BAC.

One important variable is of course how the interest would evolve and how the pandemic would develop. Should the pandemic be over soon and the economy reopens fully, BAC is certainly well-positioned to benefit. But on the other hand, should it drag on longer and cause a slower and weaker economic recovery, BAC and other banks too will suffer from business activities, lower rates, and also possibly more loan losses. There would also be ripple effects for BAC, as its main business is asset and wealth management.

Also, BAC is also one of the most interest-sensitive banks in North America. Currently, the market probably already priced the benefits of interest raise into the valuation. However, this is still uncertain and there could change of plan (there probably is no plan to speak of at this point).

Conclusion and final thought

This article analyzes BAC under a framework that I call Buffett's 10x Pretax Rule. The results show that BAC presented an excellent opportunity and offered favorable odds for Buffett when he made his purchases. The results also show that at its current valuation, BAC is at a substantial premium of about 23% to the 10x pretax rule now. So if there are growth prospects (and most likely there are), the growth has already been priced in. Combining the valuation with the uncertainties ahead, I feel the margin of safety is thin here for my own risk tolerance and therefore decided to remain on the sideline.

For readers who are interested in banking stocks, I feel that a few other stocks are a closer fit to the 10x EBT rule and offer a better return-risk profile as shown below. This table shows a dashboard I use to track banking stocks on my watch list. The structure of the dashboard has been detailed in my other articles. Overall, green means good, red means bad, and yellow means average. So an ideal long candidate will show a lot of green and no red. As seen, a few other candidates, such as Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) are more interesting banking candidates under current conditions.

Thx for reading! Look forward to your comments and thoughts!

Source: author.