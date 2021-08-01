CharlieChesvick/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Normally, I start articles by referring to a recent article on the stock and/or topic. However, I haven't discussed the Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) since 2018. Since then, a lot has happened, including a global pandemic that is causing high uncertainties even more than 15 months after its outbreak. Needless to say, this brought even more weakness to an industry that has been dead money since 2005 - at least when it comes to capital gains. Nonetheless, with global supply chain issues rising and oil remaining strong above $70, the risks of runaway inflation are rising. Hence, we'll likely see a renewed focus on capital expenditures in the industry as balancing the oil industry is a long-term process. That's where Baker Hughes comes in as a global leader in oil services. The company is poised to deliver strong free cash flow going forward and could see accelerating orders due to this environment. Hence, we're seeing a favorable environment that could reward investors with capital gains on top of a 3% dividend yield. Now, let's look at the details.

Energy Requires Nerves, And Macro Tailwinds

Energy is a total pain in the ***. At least for long-term investors hoping for capital gains. Since the late 1990s, energy - as displayed by the SPDR Energy ETF (XLE) - has returned 117% in capital gains. I'm not even going to calculate the CAGR as everyone knows that 117% in 21 years is a total disappointment. However, when including dividends, the return is 275%.

Data by YCharts

The XLE ETF has a current yield of 3.9%, which is caused by the fact that Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have a combined weighting of almost 50%. Baker Hughes has a 3.0% yield, which is slightly more than twice the S&P 500 yield.

Data by YCharts

I believe that this is important because I'm only interested in large energy companies that pay a dividend while trading at attractive prices. That's the only way to generate value on a long-term basis - I believe. My dividend growth portfolio consists of roughly 16% energy. I made that decision because I require a somewhat good yield for tax reasons and because I got in cheap. That's why BKR makes sense.

The problem (for people relying on low energy prices) is that energy companies cut capital expenditures in 2020. Last year, we hit peak uncertainty, which briefly resulted in negative oil prices. As a result, companies cut expenditures and completely focused on free cash flow. They are still doing this, even with oil prices above $70 as they have figured out that they can print money by not investing in accelerating production. As a result, it will likely take four years until global CapEx is back to pre-pandemic levels.

Source: Fitch

Business Standard reported that O&G investments were at a 15-year low last year. Even if investments rise by 3-4% this year, CapEx will be 30% below pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, this is coming in a time where O&G are still vital commodities. And while that won't change for decades, it puts the world economy in a tricky spot.

“These developments, besides confirming the fabled fickle natured unpredictability of oil and gas prices, are also pointers toward the fact that oil and gas being vital sources of energy, are starved of much needed capital, the after effects of the same, could be radical and painful,” he added. - Business Standard

Right now, we're in an environment of rapidly rising natural gas prices. The graph below shows Dutch TTF futures, which is a good benchmark for prices in Europe. This is mainly due to low storage instead of production, but rising crude oil prices is the last thing the global economy needs as rising nat gas prices are doing a number on the middle and lower class.

Source: TradingView

That's where Baker Hughes comes in.

BKR Delivers Value

Baker Hughes is one of the world's largest oil field services companies. Until 2019, the company was a part of General Electric (GE), which bought the company in 2017. General Electric is still a major shareholder but is divesting its stake in the company. The company has a $25.5 billion market cap.

As the overview below shows, the company is heavily engaged in oil field services and related equipment outside of the United States.

Source: MarketScreener

In 2018, the company generated 10% of its sales from industrials and chemicals. That number is expected to rise to 25% in the future (that's as accurate as the company can be). To evolve along with climate change initiatives, the company is collaborating with Bloomenergy, Air Products and Chemicals (APD), and others to work on low carbon power generation solutions and hydrogen production facilities. Some investors had hoped that the company would spin off these 'new' technologies. However, this was dismissed earlier this month as CEO Simonelli sees no reason to spin off that segment.

With that in mind, the company has a lot of things going in its favor. For example, using 2021 expectations, net debt is expected to remain close to 1.1x EBITDA. Next year, that number could fall to 0.8x EBITDA. This balance sheet allows the company to invest in new technologies as a shift towards green energy will be expensive. The aforementioned APD stock is a good example of that - as discussed in this article.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Moreover, the company is already expected to report high free cash flow. And that's based on subdued investments in the industry. In this case, we're looking at $1.38 billion in 2021 FCF. That's 5.4% of the company's market cap. As dividend payments account for roughly $765 million, the company has a lot of room to raise dividends and further reduce debt.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Except for 2020, when FCF yield was high due to a seriously depressed market cap, we're dealing with one of the highest (expected) FCF yields in recent history.

Data by YCharts

On top of that, oil & gas service and equipment companies are significantly underperforming. Both BKR and its peers in the equipment and services ETF (XES) did not stand a chance against the S&P 500. Especially since oil prices started weakening in 2014. The good news is that BKR did outperform its peers because its business model is more solid.

Data by YCharts

Another important point is the valuation.

Valuation

Using the aforementioned $25.5 billion market cap, $2.6 billion in expected net debt, $1.16 billion in pension-related liabilities, and $3.5 billion in minority interest, we get an enterprise value of $32.8 billion.

This includes everything instead of just the company's market cap and net debt, and is roughly 9.9x next year's expected EBITDA.

That's a fair price given the circumstances. I, therefore, believe that the stock has at least 20% upside in the mid-term. Over the next 2-3 years, the stock could add more than 50% if oil prices rally towards $90 or stay elevated on a long-term basis.

Data by YCharts

So, here's my takeaway.

Takeaway

Energy stocks have been a huge disappointment - especially since 2014. While I'm not sure if energy is able to pull off a long-term uptrend, Baker Hughes sure is an attractive investment. The company is attractively valued, is able to generate strong free cash flow, has a solid balance sheet to support new investments, and has a tailwind consisting of an increasing need to boost global energy investments.

Additionally, the company's 3% dividend yield is safe. That's important as I believe regular income is important when investing in energy.

However, do not buy the company if you're already overweight energy. While I'm a fan of the industry, I do not recommend buying it purely because of its yield.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!