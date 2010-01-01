Evaluating CEFs: ASG Likely To Increase The Regular Distribution Or Have A Special Distribution

Sep. 24, 2021 3:54 PM ETLiberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG)35 Comments25 Likes
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Marketplace

Summary

  • ASG has a yield of 8.5. This is attractive if the distribution can be supported.
  • I continue my series digging into CEFs beyond the yield with a look at ASG.
  • NAV is at a level where the distribution policy will bump up the distribution by a penny.
  • Between the NAV growth and the well-covered distribution, this looks like a very attractive investment for an income investor.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

dog money and piggy bank
damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG). NAV growth has continued during the year, showing good coverage for the 17 cents a quarter distribution (the 2nd increase in the distribution for the year). I think there is a good chance for a special distribution or an increase in the regular distribution. That makes ASG very attractive to me as an income investor.

What I look for in a CEF is a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I see the fund's NAV as the muscle that it uses to generate cash. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

I want a reliable stream of income from the funds I purchase. My first step in determining this is to look at the returns a fund's portfolio has produced. So how did ASG's portfolio do over the last year?

Chart
Data by YCharts

With returns of nearly 48%, the fund's portfolio did quite well over the last year. But as we have seen with many funds, these great returns can be squandered by too generous of a distribution. So next we need to look at how NAV did over the last year.

Chart
Data by YCharts

With NAV increasing almost 35%, we have a big indicator of why the fund's portfolio had such great returns. And a very good indication that the fund was not overpaying the distribution. If a fund is overpaying the distribution that extra cash comes out of the value of the fund's portfolio. But if the NAV is increasing the fund has not sold more than its portfolio has grown. Let's take a look at the distributions next.

Source: CEFData

Over the last year, the distribution has been covered by income, which is the most repeatable source for cash, and long-term gains. No ROC was used. While ROC is not always bad, and with NAV rising it can be good, it is less repeatable as a source of cash than either income or long-term capital gains.

ASG pays approximately 8% of NAV in distributions each year, by paying 2% of the NAV each quarter. Distributions over the last 12 months total $0.76, including a special distribution of 12 cents. That special distribution is yet another sign that the distribution is well covered. Using the average NAV of $8.109, I calculate that the return on NAV over the last 12 months was 9.37%. Working from the peak NAV of $9.04, I get a yield on NAV of 8.41%. With both of these values below the total return on NAV of 47.94%, and a rising NAV, I judge the distribution to be well covered.

Long-Term Trends

I think everyone will agree that 2020 was not a typical year. So I think everyone can also agree that making predictions about the future based on performance last year isn't ideal. So let's look at what ASG's portfolio did over the last 3 years.

Chart
Data by YCharts

A CAGR of 22.4% over the last 3 years is pretty impressive. Yes, that is in part a result of very good returns over the last 12 months, but the fund did fairly well before COVID as well. How did the NAV do?

Chart
Data by YCharts

NAV is up from 3 years ago, averaging almost 12.5% growth a year. That is very good, even if a lot of the NAV growth happened in the last year. I am also impressed that the current NAV is a bit more than a third higher than the average NAV. Remember, anything better than a flat NAV means the fund is fully covering its distribution.

Chart
Data by YCharts

I also like to look at NAV over the last 10 years. I think it is a big positive that NAV has more than doubled over the last 10 years. Particularly with the distribution policy set to payout 8% of NAV each year. I am looking for a stable income with a generous yield, and with this NAV growth and its distribution policy ASG certainly provides that.

Source: CEFData

I can certainly see the impact of ASG's distribution policy. Since it pays a distribution of 2% of NAV each quarter, and NAV while increasing hasn't done so in a straight line, the distribution has been variable. But it has also trended upwards. While I would like a steady distribution better, ASG pays a generous and well-supported distribution. I wouldn't want every position in my portfolio to do this, but with a yield of more than 8%, the variations are manageable.

Future Distribution Coverage

While I don't think we will see the runup in share prices going forward than we have seen in the last year, I still think we are likely to see share prices going up. So I don't expect ASG to have much trouble covering a distribution set at 8% of NAV. But let's look at the holdings to see if anything can be expected to do less well in the future.

Source: CEFData

I don't see a lot of FAANG stocks, aside from Amazon (AMZN) in the top 10 holdings. But I think that was more likely to have hurt past performance more than it will hurt future performance. While the FAANG stocks have seen a lot of growth over the last year, I expect the pace of growth to moderate over the next couple of years. IT, healthcare, and financial services have also seen good growth and I expect that to continue as well. Generally, I don't see any areas where past performance was a significant outlier than can be expected to produce relatively poorer performance going forward. And while I expect NAV to continue to generally go higher, I don't expect it to be higher every quarter when ASG determines the distribution. For those who are concerned about the viability of the distribution owning less than a full position should allow one to both benefit from the generous distribution and keep one's income growing.

Impact of Rights Offerings

ASG did a rights offering earlier this year. This certainly impacted the share price as it allowed shareholders to buy additional shares at a discount. But how did it impact the fund in general?

Chart
Data by YCharts

We can see the big bump in the total amount of funds ASG managers had to work with. We can also see the impact this had on NAV. iShares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) is an index ETF that follows the S&P500 growth index. iShares uses two indexes that divide the S&P500 into growth and value segments (all S&P500 members will be put into one of the sub-indexes). Since ASG implements a growth strategy overall market caps, IVW is a good benchmark for the fund. As we can see, after the growth in funds from the rights offering, the NAV of ASG declined. But that decline is roughly the same as seen in the benchmark. To me, that looks like the decline was not due to the rights offering. I think the fund, and investors, did fairly well with the results of the rights offering. I will continue to monitor things to see if that assessment holds up.

Conclusion

NAV growth this year, as in the past, has been pretty robust. It shows a well-covered distribution. Even with two increases in the distribution, NAV has continued to grow quite a lot. The special distribution declared in 2020 (but paid in January of 2021) didn't seem to slow NAV growth much. I think there is a reasonable chance that this year will see another special distribution. But even without such an extra, the regular distribution is quite attractive. While the TTM yield is about 8.5%, which is quite attractive, that does include the special distribution. Annualizing the most recent distribution payment of 17 cents, the forward yield is 7.6% which is still pretty attractive. With the current NAV at just a bit below $9, it is also possible that the next distribution payment could see another increase. These factors all combine to make ASG very attractive to me as an income investor.

High Dividend Opportunities Asks, Are You Feeling Lucky?

You don't need luck to see success, but being part of the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees vastly improves your chances. Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing simple, straightforward, and less stressful!


Invest with the Best! Join us for instant access to our model portfolio targeting +9% yield, our bond and preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!


This article was written by

PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
12.36K Followers
The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees, +9% dividend yield.

Beginning on October of 2018 I began working with Rida Morwa and his team at HDO. I both write articles in collaboration with the HDO team and on my own. Contributing authors, if any, will be listed after the bullet points at the start of articles.

My profile picture is an actual picture of me and 4 of my siblings from 1971. I am 9, and the one in the greenish shirt saluting (to keep the sun out of my eyes). My siblings are 8 (brother at far right), 7 (blond sister), 6 (sister in the red shirt) and 3. My grandfather is holding my youngest brother. In this picture, my grandfather is about 4 years older than I currently am.

I have been a software engineer developing applications in various fields for over 30 years. I began investing in mutual funds for my 401(k) back in 1988.I started investing outside of my retirement account a little over 17 years ago. I used to follow a value oriented strategy, but after I saw how that worked less well than I liked during the financial crisis, I began to switch over to a more income based approach.

I had always thought that dividends were important but didn't have a systematic way to evaluate stocks that paid them until I found SA and DGI. Starting around 2010, I have switched my portfolio to a DGI strategy.
One of my most profitable picks turned out to be Freddie Mac, which I originally chose because I liked the dividend and because I once worked there. When it first ran into problems I increased my holdings because it still looked like a good value to me. I eventually managed to buy several thousand shares at a cost of $0.50 (I knew that was a good value) and eventually exited the stock at a price that was $5 a share above my average share cost.
My biggest miss was when I sold out my 100 shares of Apple shortly after Steve Jobs returned but before he had done much to improve the companies outlook. You can see my holdings here :


https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/5663201-pendragony/5279959-dividend-growth-portfolio-summary-page


I am currently contributing articles to Rida Morwa's service High Dividend Opportunities.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

35 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (35)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.