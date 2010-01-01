damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG). NAV growth has continued during the year, showing good coverage for the 17 cents a quarter distribution (the 2nd increase in the distribution for the year). I think there is a good chance for a special distribution or an increase in the regular distribution. That makes ASG very attractive to me as an income investor.

What I look for in a CEF is a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I see the fund's NAV as the muscle that it uses to generate cash. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

I want a reliable stream of income from the funds I purchase. My first step in determining this is to look at the returns a fund's portfolio has produced. So how did ASG's portfolio do over the last year?

Data by YCharts

With returns of nearly 48%, the fund's portfolio did quite well over the last year. But as we have seen with many funds, these great returns can be squandered by too generous of a distribution. So next we need to look at how NAV did over the last year.

Data by YCharts

With NAV increasing almost 35%, we have a big indicator of why the fund's portfolio had such great returns. And a very good indication that the fund was not overpaying the distribution. If a fund is overpaying the distribution that extra cash comes out of the value of the fund's portfolio. But if the NAV is increasing the fund has not sold more than its portfolio has grown. Let's take a look at the distributions next.

Source: CEFData

Over the last year, the distribution has been covered by income, which is the most repeatable source for cash, and long-term gains. No ROC was used. While ROC is not always bad, and with NAV rising it can be good, it is less repeatable as a source of cash than either income or long-term capital gains.

ASG pays approximately 8% of NAV in distributions each year, by paying 2% of the NAV each quarter. Distributions over the last 12 months total $0.76, including a special distribution of 12 cents. That special distribution is yet another sign that the distribution is well covered. Using the average NAV of $8.109, I calculate that the return on NAV over the last 12 months was 9.37%. Working from the peak NAV of $9.04, I get a yield on NAV of 8.41%. With both of these values below the total return on NAV of 47.94%, and a rising NAV, I judge the distribution to be well covered.

Long-Term Trends

I think everyone will agree that 2020 was not a typical year. So I think everyone can also agree that making predictions about the future based on performance last year isn't ideal. So let's look at what ASG's portfolio did over the last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

A CAGR of 22.4% over the last 3 years is pretty impressive. Yes, that is in part a result of very good returns over the last 12 months, but the fund did fairly well before COVID as well. How did the NAV do?

Data by YCharts

NAV is up from 3 years ago, averaging almost 12.5% growth a year. That is very good, even if a lot of the NAV growth happened in the last year. I am also impressed that the current NAV is a bit more than a third higher than the average NAV. Remember, anything better than a flat NAV means the fund is fully covering its distribution.

Data by YCharts

I also like to look at NAV over the last 10 years. I think it is a big positive that NAV has more than doubled over the last 10 years. Particularly with the distribution policy set to payout 8% of NAV each year. I am looking for a stable income with a generous yield, and with this NAV growth and its distribution policy ASG certainly provides that.

Source: CEFData

I can certainly see the impact of ASG's distribution policy. Since it pays a distribution of 2% of NAV each quarter, and NAV while increasing hasn't done so in a straight line, the distribution has been variable. But it has also trended upwards. While I would like a steady distribution better, ASG pays a generous and well-supported distribution. I wouldn't want every position in my portfolio to do this, but with a yield of more than 8%, the variations are manageable.

Future Distribution Coverage

While I don't think we will see the runup in share prices going forward than we have seen in the last year, I still think we are likely to see share prices going up. So I don't expect ASG to have much trouble covering a distribution set at 8% of NAV. But let's look at the holdings to see if anything can be expected to do less well in the future.

Source: CEFData

I don't see a lot of FAANG stocks, aside from Amazon (AMZN) in the top 10 holdings. But I think that was more likely to have hurt past performance more than it will hurt future performance. While the FAANG stocks have seen a lot of growth over the last year, I expect the pace of growth to moderate over the next couple of years. IT, healthcare, and financial services have also seen good growth and I expect that to continue as well. Generally, I don't see any areas where past performance was a significant outlier than can be expected to produce relatively poorer performance going forward. And while I expect NAV to continue to generally go higher, I don't expect it to be higher every quarter when ASG determines the distribution. For those who are concerned about the viability of the distribution owning less than a full position should allow one to both benefit from the generous distribution and keep one's income growing.

Impact of Rights Offerings

ASG did a rights offering earlier this year. This certainly impacted the share price as it allowed shareholders to buy additional shares at a discount. But how did it impact the fund in general?

Data by YCharts

We can see the big bump in the total amount of funds ASG managers had to work with. We can also see the impact this had on NAV. iShares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) is an index ETF that follows the S&P500 growth index. iShares uses two indexes that divide the S&P500 into growth and value segments (all S&P500 members will be put into one of the sub-indexes). Since ASG implements a growth strategy overall market caps, IVW is a good benchmark for the fund. As we can see, after the growth in funds from the rights offering, the NAV of ASG declined. But that decline is roughly the same as seen in the benchmark. To me, that looks like the decline was not due to the rights offering. I think the fund, and investors, did fairly well with the results of the rights offering. I will continue to monitor things to see if that assessment holds up.

Conclusion

NAV growth this year, as in the past, has been pretty robust. It shows a well-covered distribution. Even with two increases in the distribution, NAV has continued to grow quite a lot. The special distribution declared in 2020 (but paid in January of 2021) didn't seem to slow NAV growth much. I think there is a reasonable chance that this year will see another special distribution. But even without such an extra, the regular distribution is quite attractive. While the TTM yield is about 8.5%, which is quite attractive, that does include the special distribution. Annualizing the most recent distribution payment of 17 cents, the forward yield is 7.6% which is still pretty attractive. With the current NAV at just a bit below $9, it is also possible that the next distribution payment could see another increase. These factors all combine to make ASG very attractive to me as an income investor.