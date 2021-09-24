helivideo/iStock via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article was amended on 9/24/2021 to reflect clarified valuation commentary.

Company

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT), incorporated in 1968 and headquartered in Tennessee, is a leading designer and manufacturer of recreational powerboats sold under a diversified portfolio of four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara.

MasterCraft (69% of sales, 86% of EBIT in FY21): Includes MasterCraft brand, which manufactures premium ski/wake boats, and Aviara brand, which manufactures luxury day boats. The MasterCraft brand was founded in 1968 and today is the most award-winning ski/wake boat brand in the world. MasterCraft boats' retail prices range from $80K to $220K. Aviara was developed in-house and is focused on serving the luxury recreational day boat category with models ranging between 30 and 40 feet. Aviara boats' retail prices range from $370K to $900K.

Crest (20%, 18%): Includes Crest brand, which manufactures pontoon boats across a diverse model lineup ranging in length from 20 to 29 feet. Crest boats' retail prices range from $30K to $200K. The brand was founded in 1957 and was acquired by MCFT in Oct-18.

NauticStar (11%, -4%): Includes NauticStar brand, which manufactures saltwater fishing boats, deck boats and day boats for a variety of uses. NauticStar boats' retail prices range from $40K to $200K. NauticStar was founded in 2002 and was acquired by MCFT in Oct-17.

MCFT sells its products mainly in the US, which accounts for 96% of total sales. Products are sold through an extensive network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. For FY21, the Company’s top 10 dealers accounted for c. 30% of sales. No dealer individually accounted for more than 6% of sales.

Market

Boating and fishing are the largest outdoor recreation activities in the U.S with a total market size of $24bn. 95% of boats sold in the US are American made. Industry-wide marine retail registrations continue to recover from the years following the global financial crisis. According to Statistical Surveys, domestic retail registration volumes of performance sport boats, fibreglass sterndrive and fibreglass outboards increased at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2011 and 2019, for the 50 reporting states. While domestic retail registration volumes for new recreational powerboats decreased in 2019, total retail sales dollars increased in 2019, according to NMMA.

The powerboat industry as a whole is highly competitive for both consumers and dealers. On top of that, companies need to also compete against consumer demand for used boats. Consumers select products based on brand name, price and performance. According to management, significant competition exists for each of MCFT’s brands. The ski/wake boat market is fairly concentrated with the top-5 brands accounting for c. 75% of the market. While the pontoon and saltwater fishing boat market is more fragmented with top-5 brands accounting for 55% and 32% of the market respectively.

The MasterCraft brand has consistently competed for the leading market share position in the US among manufacturers of premium ski/wake boats based on unit volume. As of Dec-20, based on SSI data, the MasterCraft brand captures the largest market share in the category with 21.0%. Based on the same data provider, NauticStar brand holds the 9th position in the deck and saltwater fishing category with 4.1%, Crest brand holds the 8th position in the pontoon category with 3.6%, and Aviara holds the 10th position in the 30 to 40-feet bowlder category with 2.6%.

The recently released Jul-21 and revised Jun-21 market share data shows MCFT brand took market share on an LTM basis, while the two main competitors lost share. [Q4FY21 Earnings Call]

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), representing North American recreational boat, engine and marine accessory manufacturers, reported that retail unit sales of new powerboats in the U.S. increased last year by an estimated 12% v 2019. More than 310,000 new powerboats were sold in 2020, levels the recreational boating industry has not seen since before the Great Recession in 2008.

“2020 was an extraordinary year for new powerboat sales as more Americans took to the water to escape pandemic stress and enjoy the outdoors safely. For the first time in more than a decade, we saw an increase in first-time boat buyers, who helped spur growth of versatile, smaller boats – less than 26 feet – that are often towed to local waterways and provide a variety of boating experiences, from fishing to water-sports.” - Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president.

Financials

MCFT grew its top line at a CAGR of 18.9% in the last five years both organically and through bolt-on acquisitions. The MasterCraft brand grew from $222m in sales in FY16 to $363m in FY21 (CAGR 10.3%) while the two bolt-ons added $103m and $60m respectively in FY21. More specifically, Crest grew from $77m in FY19 to $103m in FY21 while NauticStar shrunk from $66m in FY18 to $60m in FY21. Not a very bright story for this segment. MCFT earned an average of 25.2% on gross profit margin during the last five years.

MCFT earned an average of 13.7% on operating margin during the last five years. The FY20 EBIT margin of 9.3% was significantly lower than the 5Y Average, principally driven by the lower sales volume (COVID). The MasterCraft segment was the main contributor to the company’s operating profits. More specifically, over the last four years, the segment cumulatively generated $1,188m in sales (70.3% of total) and cumulatively converted $202m in operating profits (4YA EBIT% @ 17.0%). In FY21, Crest segment generated $14m in operating profits, after the loss-making FY20 ($44m goodwill impairment + $12m asset write-down) while the NauticStar segment remained unprofitable for a third consecutive year.

“NauticStar generated positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year, and we expect continued expansion of both gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2022. We believe our turnaround plan continues to progress with initiatives in place to further ramp up production, improve overall quality and enhance the product offering.” - MCFT CEO at Q4FY21 Earnings Call

Bottom line earnings grew from $10m in FY16 to $56m in FY21. Excluding the FY19 and FY20 goodwill impairments, the company generated 10.3% in net income margin over the last five years.

For the period between FY16 and FY21, MCFT generated $261m in Cash from Operations, of which $69m was used for Capex and $162m to complete the two acquisitions (NauticStar and Crest). During the same period, debt increased only by $14m. Management issued $91m in FY16 and distributed $80m as special dividends to shareholders the same year (?).

As at FY21, MCFT’s BV is worth c. $108m, of which $90m are goodwill and intangibles. Other than the intangibles, of the total of $277m in assets, $61m comes from PP&E, $54m from inventory, $39m from C&CE and $12m from receivables. The company has a net debt position of c. $55m. MCFT has grown its TBV from - $71m in FY13 to $18m in FY21.

Risks & Concerns

Cyclicality: According to NMMA, sales of personal watercraft were up by 8% in 2020, sales of wake boats were up by 20% and freshwater fishing and pontoons boats were up by 12%. It looks like Americans went on a buying spree which boosted recreational boat sales to a 13-year high. While we haven’t experienced a slow-down in demand yet, we need to remember that what goes up will eventually go down. Smartly enough, management reduced net debt from $108m in FY19 to $54m in FY21. Hence the company is more prepared for the next down-cycle. However, we need to stay cautious and not over-paying for such a cyclical business.

Capital Allocation To boost top line revenue, management acquired NauticStar in Oct-17 and Crest in Oct-18. In the case of NauticStar, MCFT paid $81m for a business that generated cumulatively -$42m in operating losses over the following four years. Similarly, MCFT paid $82m for Crest which generated cumulatively -$21m in operating losses over the following three years. Operating profit numbers include impairments totalling $31m in FY18 and $56m in FY19. To partially fund these acquisitions management issued $91m one year before NauticStar Acquisition (FY16). To top all that, management distributed $80m in dividends in the same year. If that is not a poor capital allocation strategy, nothing is! Strategic acquisition poses risks and indicates constrained ability to grow organically. However in this case we evidenced management's inability to allocate capital for the benefit of shareholders.

Repurchase Agreements: Dealers purchase products through floor plan financing agreements with third-party finance companies. If dealer defaults on its debt obligation, the finance company retains the right to request a repurchase. Future declines in marine industry demand could cause an increase in repurchase activity and hurt company’s profitability ratios.

Investment Thesis

FY21 was the most profitable year in the company’s history, mainly driven by an extraordinary year for the industry as a whole. It was the first time in more than a decade, that we saw an increase in first-time boat buyers. However, such an exceptional year, should be treated as such. It’s a cyclical industry after all and I feel that we are experiencing positive economics mainly due to positive market dynamics.

MCFT is trading below its historical averages. At 6.0-7.0x EV/EBIT, MCFT trades at discount compared to the 5Y average of 10.3x. Similarly, the 8.0-10.0x EPS is also below the 5Y average of 15.2x. However, both EBIT and NI are boosted from an above-average demand for recreational boats. My DCF model that assumes 2.3% FCF growth over the next five years and 2.0% to perpetuity gives an equity value between $540m ($29 per share) and $620m ($33), which is 11%-25% higher than the current market cap. Some might take these assumptions as conservative or feel that a 10%-25% upside is significant and without risk.

Comps bucket includes companies such as Vista Outdoor and America Outdoor brands that have a more diverse product offering and are less cyclical in nature. Based on average numbers, one could say that MCFT is lagging behind. Comps bucket EV/EBITDA average is 8.7x while MCFT trades at 6.0x and P/E average is 13.8x while MCFT trades at 8.6x. As I mentioned, this is not an apple to apple comparison and we should be careful with any assumptions. However, the most direct competitors, Malibu Boats and Brunswick Corp, trade in line with average and that raise questions.

Both Malibu and Brunswick are significantly bigger than MCFT, hence size discount could partially explain the gap. Adding Brunswick’s operating margin expansion over the last 10 years or Malibu’s operating margin durability over the same period, should explain the remaining gap.

All things considered, I do not think MCFT is significantly undervalued at this level. Management, in line with industry experts, believes that MCFT has a 2-year runway ahead where the company will be scrambling to satisfy demand. While that could be true, I am not willing to invest in that stage of the cycle. A price correction below $18 per share could make me re-visit my thesis however I'm highly unlikely to add it in my buy-and-hold watchlist.

Worth noting that despite the 22.1% revenue decrease in FY20 due to COVID impact, MCFT remained profitable on EBITDA and EBIT levels. Such an attribute builds confidence around a company’s ability to deal with a crisis and protect a potential investment from a permanent capital loss. I like that!