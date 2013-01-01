wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) was founded in 2013 by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Professor of Genetics at Yale University (who sequenced the first human genome and is known for inventing high-speed, next-generation DNA sequencing). He also founded Ion Torrent (genome sequencing, acquired for $725 million), Butterfly Network (portable ultrasound, which recently went public through SPAC merger at $1.5 billion valuation), and Hyperfine (portable MRI). He was awarded the White House National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Obama, Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and the Wall Street Journal First Gold Medal for Innovation. The company is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

The company is the second pick in the long-term proteomics portfolio. Proteomics is the identification and quantification of proteins in a cell, tissue or organism. It includes methods to find the identity of proteins in an organism and find the structure and functions of a particular protein. Potential applications include detection of various diagnostic markers, candidates for vaccines, understanding mechanisms of pathogenicity, understanding alteration of expression patterns in response to various signals, interpretation of functional protein pathways in different diseases, etc. (J Chromatogr Sci 2017 Feb).

For a more detailed overview of proteomics, please refer to the first article in this series on Seer, Inc. (SEER). As mentioned in the first article, the global proteomics market is expected to reach $64 billion in 2024 and grow annually at 15% per year, eventually becoming bigger than the genomics market. Private stage investors in the company include Ark Investment Management, Foresite Capital, Eldridge, and Glenview Capital Management. The company became public through a SPAC merger in June this year with a $1.46 billion valuation.

The company's protein analysis platform (named 'Platinum') is based on a first of its kind semiconductor chip that enables single-molecule protein sequencing, which could be an industry game-changer. The platform can do end to end protein analysis (diagnosing the protein, quantifying it, and measuring the change in the protein over time). Unlike mass spectrometry (currently used to analyze proteins), the company's platform can perform quantitative analysis of DNA and proteins, thus enabling multi-omics. The analyzed data is stored securely in the Cloud. The platform has the power to potentially transform how different conditions like infections, cancer, and neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases are diagnosed and treated. The company has over 550 issued and pending patents.

(Quantum-Si proteomics platform, from the investor presentation)

(Quantum-Si's platform can perform both single-molecule DNA and protein quantitative analysis)

Using its platform, the company has identified post-translational modifications (PTMs) in proteins like phosphorylated tyrosine, which acts as a marker for pathway activation, i.e. how cells respond to drugs, infection, etc. It has application in the $10 billion/year target market in EGFR/HER2 breast and lung cancer. The company is working on identifying other PTMs.

The CEO Stark was earlier CEO at Celsee (acquired by Bio-Rad Labs). He earlier served as Senior VP at Fluidigm (FLDM) and in leadership roles at Affymetrix, Pacific Biosciences (PACB), Illumina (ILMN), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). CFO Drayton worked in senior executive roles at Medtronic (MDT) for 15 years.

The company had $522 million in cash reserves at the Q2 2021 end. Net operating cash used was approx. $30 million for the first half of this year but is expected to increase as the company ramps up its commercialization efforts next year. The company has shipped five systems so far to key thought leaders and is planning to commercialize in 2022. It has opened a 25,000 square foot facility in San Diego for manufacturing and R&D. It is targeting $186M+ revenue in 2025. The company is still not profitable ($35.7 million net loss at Q2 end), which is not surprising considering that its system has yet to be commercialized.

(The company's near term roadmap, from the prospectus)

Institutional investors in the company at present include Ark Investment Management, Foresite Capital, Millennium, Redmile, and Deerfield.

The current enterprise value is just $690 million. The company is initially targeting to replace approx. 16,000 installed mass spectrometry systems. At approx. $50,000 per system, this is an $800 million revenue opportunity. Although the company's Carbon and Platinum systems are better than mass spectrometry at proteomics, they are together expected to cost just $50,000 compared to $250,000 to $1 million for a new mass spectrometry system, which could enable the company to gain market share. Over a long-term timeframe of 10+ years, the company could gain >10% of the $50 billion+ proteomics market. At an EV/sales ratio of 4, its enterprise value could reach $20 billion+ in 10+ years, thus making the current stock price a bargain. Based on the founder Dr. Rothberg's expertise in the field and the CEO's strong track record, the company has a good chance of becoming a strong player in the proteomics industry.

(Quantum-Si long-term valuation potential, from the investor presentation)

Timeframe: Long-term, buy and hold.

__________

Risks in the investment include the inability to gain market share due to competition. This is a high-risk, unprofitable biotechnology investment that may not be suitable for all investors.

This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and/or consult their financial advisor before making any investment.

Investing in equities, especially developmental stage biotech/pharma stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should diversify their portfolios in at least 15-20 different holdings. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.