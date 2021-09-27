Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

If you're an investor in oil and gas securities, last week was a nice turnaround from the previous days. Did I say nice? It was a pretty darn great day. All I saw was green, which was a nice... I mean a "great" change from the past week or so. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) made our radar recently with the announcement they were going to exit the Delaware sub-basin of the Permian. This peaked my interest and I poked around a bit to see if I could come up with a reason.

I presume the market approves of this divestiture as PXD has just been off the chain with gains of more than 10% in the last couple of days. In addition to the generally-supportive environment we have for oil and gas, they're monetizing an asset that didn't fit into their traditional Midland basin core. I'll be honest, I really didn't see this coming as much of their Delaware position came through the recently completed merger with Parsley Energy.

Source

It hasn't been that long since I wrote them up, so please have a look at this older article for detail beyond what I am going to discuss about PXD's Delaware basin monetization.

I think PXD has farther to go since I first wrote them up to consider them at $136 a share. There's been a bit of two steps forward and one back since then, but the upward trend has been unmistakable, as is the view of analysts toward PXD.

Source

Of the 35 odd analysts who cover PXD, there's not a single sell rating. The range of estimates runs from $179 on the low side to $259 on the high side. It should be noted that Q-3 is almost over and it's a lead-pipe cinch that they're going to report monster cash flow and guide higher for Q4.

The point here is that if you can handle a stock that already has a pretty fancy Neiman Marcus-type price tag, there's more to come. As we're sophisticated investors, we understand that value is what we're after and is the way a stock should be judged. Although it's a jolt to allocate that much capital to one stock. I'm glad I did and wish I'd gotten more... when it was cheaper.

PXD and the Midland Basin Permian Factory

PXD makes no secret that their future lies in the Midland basin. Their last acquisition of DoublePoint was to fill in gaps in their massive Midland basin acreage footprint, as shown in the second slide below.

PXD and Parsley

In the slide above you see that about 100,000 acres in the southern portion of the Delaware basin came with the Parsley deal. This acreage lies in Pecos, Reeves and Ward counties in a liquids-rich portion of the basin, but where the key intervals tend to be thinner and shallower than in the best Delaware basin acreage.

PXD and DoublePoint

In a recent article, PXD let it be known that its substantial position was going to be made available with a desired sales price of $2 bn. For 100K acres, this represents a unit price of $20K per acre and suggests to me that PXD didn't think this was prime acreage that would qualify as Tier I in their portfolio.

Companies like PXD are focusing on the best acreage these days. A look at a contour map of the Delaware basin shows this acreage to be on the southwestern flank where the key Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations are shallower and thinner. The hottest portion of the Delaware these days lies north in Loving and Winkler counties, and in Lea and Eddy counties in New Mexico. In this area the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring are much thicker, often thousands of feet. Take the money and run.

Acreage that will yield the most oil and gas for E&P costs that are now down in the $600 per horizontal foot range. Also as noted in the article PXD is looking to reduce the roughly $6.9 bn in debt, about $3.6 bn of which has accumulated over the past year in the acquisitions of Parsley and DoublePoint.

For a sample comparison, we have a disposition by PXD to Laredo Petroleum this week. For $230 mm ($160 mm cash and ~960K Laredo shares) Laredo picked up 20K acres that fit into their Midland basin acreage nicely. That works out to about 11K per acre.

Laredo Presentation

PXD didn't put out a deal packet on the Laredo transaction, but if they had we would probably see that they saw it as being stranded from their core Midland basin acreage, or otherwise underperforming. It could be something as simple as the Laredo acreage kept PXD from applying its development metrics and technology to this acreage, so out it went.

Another recent comparison is ConocoPhillips' (COP) purchase of the Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B) acreage in the Delaware basin. It's not hard to see why COP shelled out $42K per acre (simple math-COP did some fuzzy math and called it $15,600 per acre based on BOE at $30K). This acreage connects some stranded acreage that will improve horizontal lengths and optimize casing exits. In other words, it enables COP to tap already existing acreage in a cost effective and efficient manner. If you at the contour map, you will see this is pretty good dirt and is probably mostly Tier I acreage.

COP Investor packet

Your Takeaway

I see this as a good move by PXD. $2.0 bn is a significant chunk of change and their Delaware acreage is a massive, connected position that will fit into some company's portfolio nicely. Here's hoping they can get cash for this acreage.

I think the company will apply much of this money to debt as they've stated. But with debt comprising only about 20% of their EV, we might see some applied to a share repurchase or a special dividend.

Whatever happens your key takeaway from this piece is a ringing endorsement of the company at current prices.