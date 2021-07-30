Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: NYSE:XOM) announced its second quarter of 2021 on July 30, 2021.

Summary

Exxon Mobil posted quarterly earnings of $1.10 per diluted share, beating analysts' expectations. It was a stark contrast from a loss of $0.26 per share posted a year ago. The quarter recorded a solid free cash flow of $6,903 million, bringing total free cash flow on a one-year basis to $15,241 million.

The company expects higher second-half planned spending on critical projects, including Guyana, Brazil, Permian, and Chemical, with full-year CapEx towards the lower end of the guidance range of $16 billion to $19 billion.

Below is shown the EPS since 1Q'18.

Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil is one of my favored oil companies, and I own the stock long-term. I am glad the company managed to keep its dividend at the same level during last year's oil crash.

However, the long-term performance has been a disappointment. The return is far from satisfactory without a tailored dual-investment strategy in place, balancing short-term trading LIFO and keeping a core long-term position.

XOM is down 17% compared to 10 years ago.

Thus, I believe long-term investors should continue to accumulate the stock on any weakness. But, due to extreme volatility in the oil industry, I recommend frequently trading short-term your long-term position.

I believe 30% should be allocated for this task to minimize the risks of a sudden negative and unsuspected downturn.

Steady and solid dividend: a definitive plus

Upstream production

Oil and gas production in the second quarter was 3,582K barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 2% from the second quarter of 2020, due to increased maintenance activity. The good news was the oil price composite jumped to $54 per Boe this quarter.

Below is the company's production per region between liquids (including NGL) and natural gas in 2Q21. The US segment represents 32.2% of the total input.

Oil and gas prices were high during the second quarter.

Exxon Mobil - 2Q21 Financial Table and Upstream Production: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 32.61 46.20 46.54 59.15 67.74 Net Income in $ Billion -1.08 -0.68 -20.07 2.73 4.69 EBITDA $ Billion 3.59 4.89 3.99 8.85 11.51 EPS diluted in $/share -0.26 -0.15 -4.70 0.64 1.10 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 0.00 4.39 4.01 9.26 9.65 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 4.42 3.29 3.63 2.40 2.75 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -4.42 1.10 0.38 6.86 6.90 Total Cash $ Billion 12.6 8.83 4.63 3.52 3.47 Total Debt in $ Billion 69.5 68.8 66.0 63.2 60.6 Dividend per share in $ 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.87 Net income outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.271 4.271 4.274 4.272 4.276 Oil Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Oil Eq Income Production in K Boepd 3,638 3,672 3,689 3,787 3,582 US Production in K Boepd 1,068 1,127 1,167 1,126 1,154 Permian Production in K Boepd 298 401 418 412 400 US Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 21.79 36.80 39.06 56.20 63.29 US Quarterly average NG ($/Kcf) 1.57 1.62 2.20 3.36 2.78

Sources: Company filing and Fun Trading analysis.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Cash Flow

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income.

Revenues and other incomes came at $67.74 billion in the second quarter of 2021, with $4.69 billion in net income. Revenues significantly improved this quarter due to higher chemical margins and improved realized commodity prices.

Highlight this quarter from the presentation

The second quarter confirmed the turnaround experienced in 1Q21. Oil and gas prices were back to a historical normal.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures). The company posted a multi-year record of $6.903 billion in 2Q21.

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The capital expenditure was low in 2Q21 at $2.75 billion, and cash from operating activities was $9.650 billion. CapEx had been reduced by 38% from the same quarter a year ago.

Trailing FCF yearly is estimated at $15.242 billion (not including divestitures). The second quarter was $6.903 billion.

The dividend is unchanged at $3.48 per share annually or a yield of 6.10%. Based on 4.276 billion shares outstanding diluted, at the cost of ~$15 billion per year.

3 - Oil production in K BOEPD and different earnings Measures

Upstream segment.

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 3,582K Boep/d this second quarter, down 1.5% year over year and down 5.4% sequentially (please see graph history above).

Oil represented 2,200K Boep/d or 38.6% of the total output.

Total US production represented 32.2% of the total output in 2Q21.

Production in the Permian Basin increased to 400K Boep/d, up 34% the same quarter a year ago.

Upstream: Recent developments in South America

Growth engines are Guyana and Brazil in the offshore segment and, of course, the Permian. Corpus Christi's chemical complex is also a great plus. The company announced more discoveries in Guyana.

Source: Presentation

Downstream and chemical segment.

Downstream earnings came at a loss of $227 million this quarter, down from an income of $976 million last year. However, it was better than the preceding quarter.

Conversely, the Chemical segment did exceptionally well again. The earnings in 2Q were $2.320 billion compared to $467 million in 2Q20, helped by significantly higher margins from U.S. and non-U.S. operations.

4 - Net Debt is down to $57.15 billion in 2Q21

Total debt rose sharply in 2020, as we can see in the chart below.

Exxon Mobil's net debt is now $57.15 billion, with a Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x. (Source: Fun Trading).

The company managed to reduce significantly its debt this quarter again, and it is an important step. Cutting debt should be the number one priority now.

5 - Company's outlook for the third quarter of 2021

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis and Commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.

XOM forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $58 and support at $54.35.

I believe selling 30% (Trading LIFO) between $57.8 and $58.5 and waiting for $54.5 and $54 to consider adding again is wise. However, we could take the 50MA at $55.7 as a possible accumulation level for the frequent traders.

Oil prices are going up again, and the sector is bullish. However, this euphoria can quickly turn into despair, and it is essential to factor in the high level of volatility present in this segment and adopt a reasonable trading strategy, including plan A and plan B.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!