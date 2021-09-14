Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares are up only 5% over the past year, as the company has not gotten much traction due to slow growth in e-commerce and as labor shortages have presented challenges. The net sales from e-commerce have increased by only 6% relative to last year. The company is building out a range of technology-driven services to better compete, however. Walmart+, Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime, has reached 32 million members. Walmart also recently announced a pilot robo-delivery service. The company has also launched a buy now/pay later option, following a trend in e-commerce. Attempting to attract more workers, Walmart recently announced a large-scale increase in wages in order to compete for workers in a market in which many lower-paying service jobs are going unfilled.

Price history and basic statistics for WMT (Source: Seeking Alpha)

WMT closed at a 12-month high of $152.79 on November 30, 2020, but the shares have traded well below this level for much of the past year. After almost returning to the high from last November on August 20th (closing at $151.45), the shares have since declined 5.4% to $143.21.

In the last two quarterly earnings reports, on May 18th and August 17th, the EPS substantially beat analyst expectations. The consensus outlook for EPS growth is solid as well, with projected 3-5 year EPS growth of 7.75% per year (annualized).

An important portfolio-level property for WMT is the stock’s beta, which Morningstar calculates at 0.47. The low beta means that WMT shares tend to provide a nice diversification benefit.

I last wrote about WMT on March 22, 2021. At that time, I gave the stock a neutral rating. The shares have risen 8.6% in the six months since (for a total return of 9.4%), as compared to 13.0% price appreciation for the S&P 500. The current forward P/E, 22.7, is slightly lower than it was 6 months. For my last analysis, the Wall Street consensus outlook was bullish, with a consensus 12-month price target that was 22% above the share price at that time. By contrast, I found a moderately bearish view implied by options prices. In considering the bullish analyst consensus and the bearish outlook from the options market, I settled on a neutral rating overall.

Most readers will be familiar with the Wall Street analyst consensus, but many will not have seen outlooks derived from options prices. The price of an option represents the market’s consensus estimate for the probability that the price of the underlying security or index (SPY, in this case) will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing calls and puts at a range of strike prices and a common expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic outlook for the underlying security that reconciles the options prices. This is referred to as the market-implied outlook. For those who would like more background, I have written an overview post, including links to the relevant financial literature.

With 6 months since my last analysis, the stock’s anemic performance for the last 12 months and the YTD, I am updating my view on WMT.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for WMT

E*Trade builds its version of the Wall Street consensus using the views of 21 ranked analysts who have published ratings and 12-month price targets within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is 20.3% above the current share price. The lowest of the 12-month price targets is 9% above the current share price. Of the 21, only 4 give the stock a neutral rating and none are bearish.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for WMT (Source: E*Trade)

Seeking Alpha calculates the Wall Street consensus rating and price target by combining the views of 37 analysts who have published opinions over the last 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is 17.25% above the current share price. Only 1 analyst gives WMT a bearish rating, 8 are neutral, and 28 are bullish.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for WMT (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Wall Street consensus outlook for WMT is quite similar to what it was six months ago. Back then, the consensus price target was between 21% and 22% above the share price at the time. Today, the consensus 12-month target is 18.8% above the current price (averaging the Seeking Alpha and E*Trade values).

Market-Implied Outlook for WMT

I have analyzed call and put options at a range of strike prices, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to calculate the market-implied outlook for the next 3.9 months (from now until the expiration date). I have also calculated the 8.7-month market-implied outlook from the prices of options expiring on June 17, 2022. For the January 2022 market-implied outlook, the theoretical options price calculated from the market-implied outlook matches the market prices of the options to within an average of 0.24% of the market prices of the options. For the June 2022 market-implied outlook, the theoretical options prices match the market prices with an average difference of 0.36%. The market-implied outlook reconciles the market prices of the options very closely.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price returns, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for WMT for the 3.9-month period from today until January 21, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E*Trade)

The market-implied outlook for the next 3.9 months is quite symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns. The peak probability corresponds to a price return of +0.75% and the annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 20.8%. This is a low volatility for an individual stock. E*Trade calculates a value of 19% for the implied volatility of the options expiring on January 21, 2022.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for WMT for the 3.9-month period from today until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E*Trade)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive returns are consistently higher than for negative returns of the same magnitude (the solid blue line is above the dashed red line for most outcomes). This is a bullish outlook from the options market.

Theoretically, we expect the market-implied outlook to tend to have slightly elevated probabilities of negative returns because risk-averse investors pay more than fair value for put options as downside protection. Dividend payers also tend to show a negative tilt in the market-implied outlook because the dividends reduce upside potential. Considering these factors, the market-implied outlook for WMT to early 2022 is robustly bullish.

Looking out to the middle of next year by calculating the market-implied outlook from options expiring on June 17, 2022, the view has shifted to be more neutral. Now, the probabilities of positive and negative returns are almost identical for most outcomes, although there is a small range of outcomes for which the probabilities of negative returns are elevated. Overall, I interpret this market-implied outlook to be neutral. The expected volatility derived from this distribution is 22.8%.

Market-implied price return probabilities for WMT for the 8.7-month period from today until June 17, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E*Trade)

The market-implied outlook for WMT is bullish to early 2022, shifting to neutral by the middle of the year. The expected volatility is low for an individual stock.

Summary

The current valuation for WMT reflects the firm’s slow start in building out e-commerce and related services. There are promising developments in these areas, however. The consensus outlook from Wall Street analysts is bullish, with a 12-month price target that is 18.8% about the current share price. For a stock with expected volatility of 21% to 23%, anything close to this level of expected return is an attractive risk-return tradeoff. As a rule of thumb for a buy, I want to see an expected 12-month return that is at least ½ the expected volatility. Taking the analyst consensus at face value, WMT is a buy. The market-implied outlook for WMT is bullish to early 2022, shifting to neutral by mid-year. In light of the solid recent earnings, reasonable valuation, low beta, and bullish outlooks from Wall Street and the market-implied outlook, I am changing my rating on WMT to bullish.