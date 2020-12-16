IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Importantly, retail investors do not want the complicated things that day traders and buy-side investors want. If orders are filled in the blink of an eye, slow by today’s high-tech standards, then retail investors would be more than satisfied. But retail investors would like to routinely confirm two realities.

Low costs. All-in costs of retail investors' transactions are lower than costs for the more demanding day traders and institutions outside the retail investor space.

All-in costs of retail investors' transactions are lower than costs for the more demanding day traders and institutions outside the retail investor space. High-quality execution. The value of retail portfolios at the close is at least as great as the same portfolios in the hands of large institutions and day traders.

The complexities of the existing trading and investment system are all about disguising the fact that neither statement is true right now.

This is the latest in a series of articles that introduce a retail investor space to escape from the inefficient wholesale trading space that disappointed retail investors in Congressional hearings in the wake of the meme frenzy.

Two of the fledgling newcomer exchanges, MEMX and IEX, have proposed adding new trading orders, retail midpoint orders, to help retail investors. The last thing retail investors need is added complication to the excessively complicated wholesale trading system.

Financial service providers, dealers like Virtu and Citadel, and exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, neglect an important sector of their customer base – the retail investor – even though retail investors are financial institutions’ least demanding customers. The rest of Wall Street’s customer base, mostly day traders and buy-side institutions, expect better service at a lower cost from these service providers than do retail investors. Moreover, the expectations of these two other sectors are largely met.

The essential change that would raise the quality of retail investor service is the centralization of retail services, all provided by a single simplified platform. By managing transactions in every interested retail investment portfolio at a lower cost, the retail space will inevitably enhance the value of each user's retail portfolio compared to its wholesale space counterpart.

This hypothetical retail investor space makes use of the underlying reality that the architects of financial futures understood when Chicago gave birth to them in 1970. Any new investor space must rebuild trading from the ground up to effect meaningful change. Any change made within the current wholesale space is inevitably a further complication to the already too complicated wholesale trading and investing space. Added complications must be paid for.

Other proposals targeting retail investors

The new exchanges, MEMX and IEX, seek to attract retail investors by offering them something, midpoint orders, that is meaningless to retail. These exchanges will accept midpoint orders at exchange-specified times from retail brokers. The resulting fills inside the national best bid and offer are pointless if the minuscule gain in price that results is swamped by excessive exchange fees.

Retail is best served by a simple proof of quality service. Retail investors should be able to tell whether income plus capital gains for retail investors at the close meets or exceeds the same figure had the transactions occurred outside the retail space. This would be the result of a simple routinely provided audit trail.

However, retail investors are not better served by being welcomed to consume scraps at wholesale tables. That kind of plan will ultimately increase the complexity of the already-insanely complicated wholesale space and thus can only add to user costs of an even less efficient wholesale system.

Tweaking the wholesale system is not the solution to retail investor's needs.

Background

In the three earlier articles in this series – read here, here, and here – I outline a way to better serve retail investors using key market structure improvements to create a purpose-built retail investor space. I introduced two key enhancements.

A simple comprehensive audit trail .

. A combined clearinghouse/investment manager.

A simple comprehensive audit trail that follows each investment through each transaction from deposit of funds into the customer account to the acquired security’s end valuation. In the hypothetical retail investment space, these audit trails will be simple and comprehensive since the space itself is simple.

The SEC seeks to provide an audit trail, called the consolidated audit trail, that would provide the same information in the wholesale space. Comparing costs of the retail investment space with those in the wholesale space would be easy with both audit trails up and running. The audit trails would promote transparency assuring users they are getting the best service for the least cost.

A combined clearinghouse/investment manager could also replace wholesale securities with retail-investor-friendly securities. An investment manager coupled with the exchange clearinghouse will be able to assure the investments retail wants are shaped from the securities issuing firms want to sell.

Nuts and bolts of the retail investor space

What would investors own?

A retail investor would own retail shares originated and issued by a single retail investor-focused investment management fund.

How do investors trade shares in the retail space?

The focal point for the hypothetical retail investor space is the clearinghouse/investment manager. This central node is the essential simplification that streamlines the retail space.

A central clearinghouse – a universal counterparty. To minimize counterparty credit risk and maximize transparency in the retail investment space, assuring best bid and offer execution.

– a universal counterparty. To minimize counterparty credit risk and maximize transparency in the retail investment space, assuring best bid and offer execution. A central investment originator/manager . A major shortcoming of the wholesale space is that securities traded there are designed to satisfy the needs of corporate securities issuers at investors’ expense. But in this retail space, the investment manager designs investor-friendly securities. It centralizes the clearing and trading of wholesale securities backing cheaper-to-trade, instantly cleared retail securities. Existing wholesale investments satisfy the needs of corporate issuers and financial institutions.

. A major shortcoming of the wholesale space is that securities traded there are designed to satisfy the needs of corporate securities issuers at investors’ expense. But in this retail space, the investment manager designs investor-friendly securities. It centralizes the clearing and trading of wholesale securities backing cheaper-to-trade, instantly cleared retail securities. Existing wholesale investments satisfy the needs of corporate issuers and financial institutions. Capitalize savings resulting from cheaper retail services. Higher expected future income from retail securities due to lower transaction and clearing costs will increase the current present value of retail investor securities relative to existing wholesale securities.

How does the retail investor space build retail investments from wholesale counterparts?

The graphic below displays how wholesale space securities are bought by the exchange investment manager to support the value of retail securities.

Within the retail investor space (grey area in the graphic) investors buy and sell retail shares only. Wholesale shares enter and leave the retail system through purchases and sales by the exchange management fund. By preserving the value of retail shares within the retail investor space, the system can eliminate clearing costs and clear instantaneously in transactions between retail investors and the exchange management fund.

Source: Author

The exchange management fund holds wholesale securities equivalent to the retail securities that investors hold at the market close and transfers accrued income from wholesale securities to retail securities.

Intraday transactions. Intraday transactions in the retail space will be functionally identical to those of a futures exchange, as displayed in the graphic below.

Source: Author

Transactions at the market close. Open positions are paid dividends or interest at the close of business. The graphic below models close-of-business transactions. Long positions at the close become buyers. New buyers compensate the exchange management fund for the purchase of retail securities at market prices not less than the value of the equivalent wholesale security.

Source: Author

The balance sheet of the exchange management fund. The exchange management fund acquires wholesale securities per its expectations of the closing open interest of buyers of each retail security. The fund accounts for income and assets on an accrual basis. At the close, the retail securities issued by the exchange management fund on the liability side match its holding of wholesale counterpart securities on the asset side. Income from the assets is distributed to liability-holders at the close.

The role of short in the retail investor space. In the retail investment space, short is identical to short in the financial futures markets that settle in cash. Short has no responsibility to deliver the security.

Conclusion

The existing vendors of trading services react to the uproar about payments for order flow with lukewarm proposals that will perhaps make small dents in wholesalers’ revenue from payment for order flow.

The reality, however, is that the natural middlemen in a securities market, the SEC-approved exchanges, have become incredibly bloated by fee income created by the exchanges’ abuse of loopholes in the SEC’s National Market System. This parasitic collection of wasteful exchanges has created a perverse result. The very inefficient OTC trading of securities that offers payment for order flow to retail brokers has surpassed the exchanges as a source of retail investor transactions clearing, becoming more efficient than any other way of matching orders in our goat rodeo of a wholesale trading space. In the never-never land created by the National Market System, payment for order flow makes more sense than bouncing from one exchange to the next.

Financial futures exchanges alone provide their day trading customers with higher quality, more fairly priced service. To achieve this end, futures exchanges have operations separate from those of the wholesale securities trading space. To provide something better than lip service to retail investors, a new retail trading space must be a muscular innovative space, separate from the existing wholesale system.

Simplicity is always at the heart of real improvement. In the case of something like a retail investment, where the objective, capital formation, is the passing of capital risk and return from creators to consumers, complexity cannot be avoided.

But the agents of capital transfer today, with exchange multiplication, dark pools, and alternative trading systems, have managed to make the process of transfer of investment proceeds to savers even more complicated than the necessarily complicated process of capital creation.

Any real improvement in retail investing will focus on a return to simplicity and come with an easy-to-follow audit trail. That, among other improvements, is what these articles propose.