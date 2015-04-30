TD Commits $10M Over The Next 5 Years To The Black Opportunity Fund

  • TD Bank Group recently announced CDN $10 million commitment over the next five years to the Black Opportunity Fund (BOF).
  • The donation is among the largest contributions in Canada to a Black-focused, Black-led and Black-serving organization.
  • TD's financial commitment will also be applied to BOF's endowment fund.

TD Bank Group recently announced a $10 million commitment over the next five years to the Black Opportunity Fund (BOF). Anthony Okolie speaks with Colin Lynch, Head of Global Real Estate Investments at TD Asset Management, and co-founder of the Black Opportunity Fund.

