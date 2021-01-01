fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images

Once again, I’m a bit behind schedule in getting this update out there, but we’ve been busy enjoying our summer and sometimes life just gets in the way. Our toddler turned 2 in July, so before we know it the Toddler Portfolio is going to become a Preschool Portfolio. Let’s dive right in, though, and see how the Toddler Portfolio made out in Q2 2021. As usual, this article will run through the current allocation, cash balance and, then, a few ideas for positions that we are considering for the portfolio.

Portfolio Goals

As a refresher, I have included the Toddler Portfolio goals below for your reference.

Have 70% of the portfolio in high quality dividend paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks, with an initial entry point at or below fair value Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater Hold between 10 to 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio Contribute $250 dollars on a monthly basis, as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holidays, etc. Last, but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark, which we set as the S&P 500.

Portfolio Update

Cash balance decreases, added to Teledoc position

We began Q2 by purchasing an additional 20 shares of Teladoc (TDOC) at $178 on April 12th. This left us with an average purchase price of $184.20 and a cost basis of $9,210.

Cash Balance

Our cash balance decreased $2,773.18 from Q1 2021 to Q2 2021. This was due to our TDOC purchase offset by the usual $250 monthly contribution. The ending cash balance for the portfolio in Q2 was $16,978.92. The cash balance is still higher than we’d like, but, we did add a new position in Q3 and continue to do diligent research to ensure we make picks we feel confident in long term.

Diversification Remains Mainly the Same, Dividend Yield Slips

While we did not add a new position in Q2, the screenshot below shows we currently have 8 positions because we added Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) in Q3 before the posting of this article, which helps with our diversification and goal number 1. After researching stocks from our watchlists, we typically set buy limit orders in TD Ameritrade at the price we believe represents fair market value.

When the market drops or the price of the stock drops those orders trigger; however, if the price increases and goes the other way then we typically wait it out. Given the long time horizon, our preference is to be patient and wait for the stock to come in versus chasing it higher. Refer to the Watchlist section below for some more potential candidates that we are considering adding to the portfolio.

In reference to goal number 2, the overall portfolio currently has a dividend yield of 2.05%, which is still below our target goal of 3% and slightly lower than our previous quarter’s yield of 2.10%. LMT pays an annual dividend of $10.40 per share; however, the portfolio’s dividend yield decreased slightly due to increasing our position in TDOC, which does not pay dividends. For an in-depth quarter-over-quarter comparison, please refer back to the Toddler Portfolio: Q1 Results article if you would like to do an in-depth quarter-over-quarter comparison. As shown in the graphic below, the estimated average income based on our holdings and their respective weightings is $1,208.80, which is up a bit from last quarter.

All dividends are reinvested in the respective stocks that paid them. As the portfolio grows and develops, the reinvested dividends will provide an added boost during bear markets and help drive the overall growth of the portfolio as it matures approximately 20 years from now.

Comparison and Performance Against S&P 500

Utilizing TD Ameritrade’s tools, I refreshed the comparison of the Toddler Portfolio compared to the S&P 500. Diversification remained nearly the same, with the biggest change in Industrials due to adding LMT in Q3. With only 8 positions, we know we will become more diversified as we continue adding to the portfolio, but as mentioned earlier, we take our time to research and make sure we are adding stocks we feel strongly about. We are still focused on adding some technology and energy positions to the portfolio soon.

You can also see below that the portfolio Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) increased from 11.34 in Q1 to 23.61 in Q2 and from 1.95 in Q1 to 4.12 in Q2, respectively. We are still aiming to have an overall ROE and ROA that is above our benchmark, but given that the portfolio is still a work in process and the long time horizon, we are okay with it taking some time to get there.

Additionally, the table below shows that, compared to our benchmark, the Toddler Portfolio is priced at a higher valuation both on PE multiples and price-to-book basis. Again, the portfolio is highly concentrated in just 8 positions, so I am hopeful that the portfolio’s PE ratio will decline with some diversification and opportunistic buying. Quarter over quarter, the portfolio PE ratio decreased from 36.69 to 33.68 while the PB ratio increased from 4.34 to 4.63 and the benchmark PE ratio decreased from 27.60 to 25.67 and the benchmark PB ratio increased from 4.31 to 4.43.

The information above is helpful, but I’m sure you are wondering how did the actual portfolio do in terms of performance against the S&P 500.

The portfolio saw another positive return for the second quarter. For Q2 of 2021 the portfolio was up 5.74% and the S&P was up 8.17%. So, while the Toddler Portfolio did have a positive return in Q2, it underperformed the benchmark in Q2. We need to continue to diversify and grow our portfolio in order to achieve our goals and outperform our benchmark. We remain confident that in the long run the Toddler Portfolio will outperform the S&P 500 benchmark by more than a narrow margin.

One other thing to note is that the return calculated for the Toddler Portfolio includes all dividends received. In Q2, we received 5 dividend payments: BMY for $50.78, BAM for $13.25, DEO for $108.20, MMM for $61.69 and WM for $78.45, which were automatically reinvested in each respective stock.

Watchlist

To help diversify the portfolio and increase returns we have been watching and doing research on a handful of stocks, some of which have been recommended by Seeking Alpha readers. This quarter the list is focused on just 2 names. Historically we have talked about 5 positions in the watchlist, but given the current market we’ve struggled to identify stocks trading at reasonable valuations where research is warranted. Also, if you go back through some of the prior quarter posts you will see that stocks from the watchlist like Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) have almost doubled since the writing of that article. I have added a very brief summary of each and will complete a full analysis on the one we add to the Toddler Portfolio.

Google (GOOGL): Yes, this is a repeat from last quarter. However, the stock along with the rest of the market has increased and we think we can get a better entry point with a bit of patience. Plus, with our daughter replaying Moana and other short videos on YouTube, it’s really hard to take off the list! Our underlying thesis remains the same and we think ad revenues will remain strong into the foreseeable future. We like the stock a lot, it offers strong and sustainable growth supported by search, ads, YouTube, cloud, etc. While not immediate, there is potential for Google to start paying a dividend. Also, a potential homerun in Waymo and some of Google’s other special projects. Our hope (key word hope) is GOOGL will eventually correct with the broader market at which point we will jump in and initiate a position. Lockheed Martin Corp. - Lockheed Martin is one of the country’s top defense contractors, known for bringing cutting edge technologies to a number of industries including aerospace, robotics, communications, missiles, and many more. The company pays a strong annual dividend at $10.40 a share and its share price has been trending down since we started our research. As noted above, in 3Q we actually ended up initiating a position in LMT and have been building that position as the price declines. Stay tuned for a detailed analysis on our purchase of LMT, but some of the quick hitters include a diversified business model, with revenues streams spread across 4 main operating segments. The company's operating cash flows is growing on a year over year basis and in tandem with sales growth that easily supports the dividend. Lastly, management is shareholder-friendly with a focus on both dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.

Conclusion

We are happy to have another positive return on the portfolio, but hope to outperform the S&P 500 next quarter. We will continue to diversify the portfolio and rebalance where necessary to increase the number of positions. Additionally, we are keeping a close eye on the markets, as always. We have already added a new position to the Toddler Portfolio for Q3 2021, as mentioned above, and hope to add another if the market cools off in the second part of the year. We will continue to monitor our progress against our goals, including the portfolio’s overall performance against our benchmark.