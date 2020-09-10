CasPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

August data included increases in housing permits, starts, and new home sales, but a slight decrease in existing home sales. Partly as a result, the Index of Leading Indicators for August increased sharply once again.

NOTE: I have discontinued comparisons with the "worst" readings since the onset of the coronavirus crisis began over one year ago, as they are no longer helpful. I am continuing to post the best readings during the pandemic in parentheses after the current week's number.

Coronavirus Vaccinations and Cases

Vaccinations 7 day average: 0.683m/day, down -0.091m/day w/w

At least 1 dose administered: 212.9m, up 1.8m w/w (76.8% of population age 18+)

Fully vaccinated: 183.0m, up +2.4m (66.3% of population age 18+)

New cases 7 day average: 126,620, down 24,164 or -16.0% from one week ago

The Delta wave appears to have peaked three weeks ago, with new cases down almost -25% since then. Hospitalizations have also declined, and deaths may have peaked at slightly over 2,000/day on average during this week. Vaccinations, which had been increasing again during the Delta surge, have now decreased again as the wave recedes.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.22%, up +0.04% w/w (1-yr range: 3.13-5.15)

10-year Treasury bonds 1.46%, up +0.09% w/w (0.52-1.74)

Credit spread 1.76%, down -.05 w/w (1.76-4.31) (new 1 year low)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +1.18%, up +.004% w/w (0.12 - 1.58)

10 year minus 3 month: +1.42%, up +0.09% w/w (-0.20 - 1.72)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.19%, up +0.01% w/w

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

3.13%, up +.10% w/w (2.75-3.45)

Corporate bonds made a series of multi-decade lows in 2020. Early this year, they increased to the middle of that range, and so changed to neutral, but have declined back to positive. There is simply no concern about corporate ability to honor bond payments ahead.

Treasury bonds yields recently made 1 year highs and were near the middle of their 5 year range. Typically it takes a 1% or more increase in rates to substantially impact the housing market. Two months ago they declined enough toward the bottom end of their range, enough to warrant a change of rating to positive. Mortgage rates have varied between neutral and positive and also have declined back to positive again.

The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries turned very negative last March, but bounced back, and remains positive now. Meanwhile two of the three measures of the yield curve remain very positive, while the Fed funds vs. 2 year spread is neutral.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps up +2% w/w to 283 (184-349) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. up +6 to 268 (SA) (341 high Jan 29, low 251 Aug 20)

Purchase apps YoY -13% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. -15% (NSA)

Refi apps up +7% w/w (SA)

Refi apps YoY down -5% (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at here)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.1% w/w

Up +0.5% YoY (-1.3 - 5.2)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

After soaring last year, earlier this year purchase mortgage applications declined to 2 year lows due to higher interest rates (and probably housing unaffordability as well). With applications below 290, their rating has changed to negative. Refi is also down substantially from recent highs, and they remain negative.

From 2018 until late in 2020 real estate loans with few brief exceptions stayed positive. Since early this year they have varied between neutral and negative. This week for the first time in many months they returned to positive.

Money supply

The Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data is now only released monthly. July data was released four weeks ago:

M1 m/m up +0.9%, YoY up +15.7%

M2 m/m up +0.7%, YoY up +12.1%

Corporate profits (Q2 actual and Q3 estimated S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 24)

Q2 2021 unchanged at 52.80, up +7.1% q/q

Q3 2021 down -.18 to 48.93, down -7.3% q/q

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

Q2 earnings have been solidly positive, while an equivalent decline is expected in Q3. This indicator averages out to neutral, a change from positive.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index unchanged (loose) at -0.69 (0.33 - -0.73)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) down -.02 (looser) to -0.67 (0.58 - -0.79)

Leverage subindex unchanged (loose) at -0.03 (+0.66 - -0.36)

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. In early April 2020 all turned negative, but both the adjusted and un-adjusted indexes quickly rebounded to positive, and have remained so since. Leverage is so close to zero now as to have changed from positive to neutral.

Short leading indicators

Economic Indicators from Jeff Miller's "Weighing the Week Ahead"

Miller Score (formerly "C-Score"): up +11 w/w to 441, down -10 m/m (441 Sept 17 - 2260 on 10/9/20)

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index: up +0.0315 to -0.9386 (-1.0062 1 yr low on 6/11/21))

BCIp from Georg Vrba: unchanged at 100.0 iM's Business Cycle Index (100 is max value, below 25 is recession signal)

The Miller Score is designed to look 52 weeks ahead for whether or not a recession is possible. Any score over 500 means no recession. With this number having fallen below that threshold one month ago, this metric is now negative.

The St. Louis Financial Stress index is one where a negative score is a positive for the economy, and during its limited existence, has risen above zero before a recession by less than one year. Thus the present reading is also a positive for the economy.

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US$ were negative for 2 months right after the pandemic started in 2020. In late spring 2020 both improved to neutral, and then positive since last August. This week the USD against major currencies returned to slightly higher YoY, which changes its rating back to neutral.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +1.42 to 98.97 (58.87-97.55) (new one year high)

Up +40.0% YoY (Best: +52.3% June 4)

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

166.23, up +1.43 w/w (88.46-162.84)

Up +45.4% YoY (Best +69.0% May 7)

Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes were negative in much of 2019, but rebounded considerably since April 2020. Both total and industrial commodities are extremely positive.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +0.5% to 4455.48

There have been repeated all time highs, including three weeks ago, so this metric is positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State up +18.9 to +33.7

Philly down -6.9 to +15.9

Richmond down -20 to +5

*Kansas City down -27 to +7

Dallas down -11.2 to +15.6

Month-over-month rolling average: down -5 to +15

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. These have been extremely positive since June 2020 with the exception of last November and December, and are still very positive although not nearly as high as earlier this year.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

351,000, up +16,000 w/w

4-week average 335,750, down -750 w/w

(Graph at St. Louis FRED)

New claims have declined to repeated new pandemic lows since February, including this week, and thus remain positive. In fact, this metric is now at a normal expansionary reading.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Unchanged at 98 w/w

Up +26.6% YoY (Best +57.4% May 21)

This index plummeted beginning in March 2020. It gradually improved to "less awful," then neutral at the turn of the year, and positive since February. It is about 1% higher than its reading at this time in 2019.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$229.0 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $183.3 B one year ago, up +$45.7 B or +24.9% (Best +37.6% April 30)

YoY comparisons turned firmly negative in April 2020. The report turned positive in the beginning of 2021. Unfortunately, like many other reports, the YoY comparisons have temporarily been much less reliable. They are gradually becoming more reliable again.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$4.39 to $73.98 w/w, up +73.2% YoY

Gas prices unchanged at $3.18 w/w, up $1.02 YoY (tied for 6+ year high)

Usage 4-week average up +12.9% YoY (Best +67.5% April 30)

Usage down -1.6% vs. 2019 (Best +3.0% July 8)

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA))

At 6+ year highs, gas prices are a firm negative. Oil prices are also now in the upper portion of their 5 year range, and so have turned into a slight negative. The YoY comparisons of gas usage earlier this year were near the -10% YoY range. YoY comparisons are gradually becoming more useful, while comparisons with 2019 are better.

Bank lending rates

0.107 TED spread up +0.015 w/w (0.076-1.92) (graph at link)

0.0860 LIBOR down -.0014 w/w (0.073-1.70) (graph at link)

TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since early 2019 the TED spread has remained positive, except the worst of the coronavirus downturn. Both TED and LIBOR have declined precipitously, and are now very positive.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Down -0.20 to +7.64 w/w (Best +12.30 April 29)

In the 5 years before the onset of the pandemic, this Index varied between +.67 and roughly +3.00. Just after the Great Recession, its best comparison was +4.63. The big positive numbers earlier this year were in comparison to the pandemic shutdown of March and April 2020. This metric is gradually becoming more meaningful now. Should it decline to less than half its best YoY level, or 6.15, this would trigger a rating change to neutral.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

Sept 16 -12%

Sept 23 -12% (Best +14% July 1)

The comparison year for this metric is 2019 and not 2020. Compared with the depths of the pandemic, in the past five months there has been a recovery back to neutral, and since the beginning of spring, positive (note: a slightly negative rating YoY qualifies as positive, since the measure is the range of readings in the past year).

This was the very first weekly indicator to signal collapse when COVID and the ensuing lockdowns started in March 2020. If the economy falters due to the Delta wave, with a decline to more than -10% YoY being negative. This week is the 5th of the last 6 weeks in which the number was negative.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +17.1% YoY (Best +19.4% July 8)

In April 2020 the bottom fell out in the Redbook index. It has remained positive almost without exception since the beginning of this year. It continued positive for about 4 weeks into the COVID panic in 2020, so I would expect a similar delay if the Delta wave impacts the economy now. So far, there has been no perceptible change at all.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads up +3.5% YoY (Best +35.3% June 4)

Intermodal units down -8.3% YoY (Best +38.3% April 23)

Total loads down -3.1% YoY (Best +34.0% April 23)

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Harpex up +106 to 3929 (412-3,929) (new 10 year high)

Baltic Dry Index up +436 to 4,651 (393-4,651) (graph at link) (new 3 year high)

Since the pandemic started, rail carloads have turned positive several times, including this week. Intermodal has generally been positive for several months. Total rail carloads has also been generally positive for about 4 months. Total rail traffic is about 4% lower than 2019's pre-pandemic levels for the same week. It has progressively weakened vs. its 2019 baseline over the last 3 months. The comparisons with 2020 are now challenging.

Harpex declined to a new one year low earlier this year, then improved gradually. In the past several months it has repeatedly spiked to new multiyear highs. BDI traced a similar trajectory, making new three year highs into September 2019, then declining to new three year lows at the beginning of February. In summer the BDI improved enough to warrant changing its rating from negative to neutral, and for a few weeks to positive. Early this year it fell back to neutral, but needless to say now is very positive.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (American Iron and Steel Institute)

Down -0.4% w/w

Up +21.9% YoY

The bottom in production fell out in April 2020. Since the end of March this year, against terrible comparisons, it has been positive.

Summary and Conclusion

Below are this week's spreadsheets of the long leading, short leading, and coincident readings. Check marks indicate the present reading. If there has been a change this week, the prior reading is marked with an X:

Long leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Corporate bonds ✓ 10 year Treasury ✓ 10 yr-2 yr Treasury ✓ 10 yr-3mo Treasury ✓ 2 Yr Treasury-Fed funds ✓ Mortgage rates ✓ Purchase Mtg. Apps. ✓ Refi Mtg Apps. ✓ Real Estate Loans ✓ X Real M1 ✓ Real M2 ✓ Corporate Profits ✓ Adj. Fin. Conditions Ind. ✓ Leverage Index ✓ Totals: 9 3 2

Short Leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Credit Spread ✓ Miller Score ✓ St. L. Fin. Stress Index ✓ US$ Broad ✓ US$ Major currencies ✓ X Total commodities ✓ Industrial commodities ✓ Stock prices ✓ Regional Fed New Orders ✓ Initial jobless claims ✓ Temporary staffing ✓ Gas prices ✓ Oil prices ✓ Gas Usage ✓ Totals: 11 0 3

CoincidentIndicators Positive Neutral Negative Weekly Econ. Index ✓ Open Table ✓ Redbook ✓ Rail ✓ Harpex ✓ BDI ✓ Steel ✓ Tax Withholding ✓ TED ✓ LIBOR ✓ Financial Cond. Index ✓ Totals: 9 1 1

All three time frames remain quite positive. Delta - which appears now to be receding from a peak 3 weeks ago as quickly as it surged - seems not to have made much difference at all. Meanwhile, the impact of the ending of all emergency pandemic benefits this month has yet to be felt.

With continued increases in oil and shipping prices, and continuing elevated inflation (the main reason for the negative Miller Score), the supply-constrained Boom remains the overarching story. It may be starting to constrain manufacturing, as indicated by the sharp deceleration in the regional Fed New Orders indexes - though I hasten to add they remain very much positive. Importantly, bonds remain somnolent as measured against any meaningful longitudinal perspective.

To the extent there is a dark cloud on the horizon, it is whether continuing supply-side inflation forces the Fed to act sooner than it would like.