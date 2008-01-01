Rune Hellestad/Getty Images Entertainment

Shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MRIN) were up by 58.7% on September 22, after the digital advertiser disclosed that it renewed a revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google LLC. The agreement is for Marin to develop its enterprise technology platform and software products.

Data by YCharts

Shares subsequently fell by about 20% the next day. There was a near-similar episode just two months earlier when the stock skyrocketed 14-fold in eight sessions as from June 24, after the integration with Instacart Ads, to again pull back sharply later.

Therefore, for those who missed the rally, it is important to make sense of those integrations and analyze the real benefits to be obtained. I start by providing insights into Marin's business.

The world of digital advertising

In digital advertising, customers and prospects traverse a range of channels, devices (laptops or smartphones), and publishers on their path to online purchase. Here, there are the big players like Google, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). These have considerable strength individually in terms of generating sales leads for products, but, it is unlikely for marketers to restrict themselves to any of these.

Now, going beyond just one platform or marketplace, it becomes a daunting task for marketers to advertise their brands as these big players do not play well together, leaving brands to connect the dots on their own.

The solution is a cross-channel platform to engage at all points of this customer journey, as offered by Marin.

Now, with people spending more time online, and shoppers adopting a buy now, anywhere mentality, there has been a rise in retail media like Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO). This has further fragmented the advertising landscape, again increasing the value of Marin's third-party platform, which can be used by advertisers to measure, manage and optimize their online advertising investments.

In this way, integration with Criteo's Commerce Media platform to manage and optimize its marketing solution and retail media campaigns will enable MarinOne's customers to have a more complete growth solution across search, social, and eCommerce advertising.

MarinOne, is Marin's next-generation cross-channel platform, with the company having upgraded 100% of its revenue to run on the new platform, up from 70% last quarter.

Source: marinesoftware.com

Of key importance to MarinOne are analytics, which gives customers powerful and flexible analysis capabilities using intraday data, fractional conversions, and device-level segmentation. For investors, a conversion action is a customer activity that brings value to a business.

Marin's newest machine learning algorithms also enable faster bid processing for intraday bids and larger accounts.

Interestingly, according to the CEO, during recent head-to-head bid trials versus Google's SA360 bidding, Marin has delivered better results. Now, Google Search Ads 360 is a tool that allows experts to effectively manage their marketing campaigns across multiple search engines.

Marin's superiority reminds us of competition.

Competition amid a changing AdTech landscape

Now, there are alternatives to Marin's products depending on certain features as per G2, a product review site that also offers comparisons. Going into details, Marin scores better than Adroll or Adobe (ADBE) advertising cloud, but other companies' products are ahead in terms of usability. This could change with MarineOne boasting a better user interface ("UI").

Pursuing further, revenues have also not recovered to pre-pandemic levels compared to some other Adtech plays like the Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). This discrepancy can also be difficult to understand in light of the Google partnership, with the latter enjoying a surge in sales as the post-pandemic online advertising market has soared.

This may be due to the fact that in Google Ads, advertisers pay per click, not on a per-conversion basis. Also, ad revenue depends on industries, some of which have been impacted more than others due to the uneven economic recovery.

Here, the fact that the company has been able to control its cost of revenues and operating expenses, despite having upgraded its platform are positives going forward.

Source: Charts drawn using data from Seeking Alpha

Pursuing further, stakeholders in the search advertising industry are aware of changes that are coming with some trying to figure out how these will impact their businesses. This brings us to the use of third-party cookies, which basically track which sites a user is accessing for the purpose of establishing a usage profile. This profile can eventually be used by the advertiser to target the customer with specific products.

However, with privacy concerns being voiced out louder, there have been moves by internet browsing companies to limit the use of cookie-based tracking.

Thus, Apple (AAPL), with the deployment of its iOS 14.5 update, provides customers with the option either to enable tracking or opt-out, a change that has significantly curtailed app-based tracking.

However, there are workarounds and Marin supports advertisers in a world where privacy and cookie-based tracking are constantly changing, through its marketing insight blogs backed by support teams.

Source: insights.marinsoftware.com

Thus, for iOS, the solution is to use Marin Tracker's server-to-server tracking which is both privacy compliant and also is able to accurately measure conversions on the Apple Safari browser.

As for Google, it announced a 1-year delay on its blocking in Chrome of third-party cookie-based tracking. Now, Marin uses first-party tracking and is not impacted by this change. Nonetheless, these changes do bring additional burdens to digital advertisers and agencies.

Despite those challenges, I believe that there are opportunities ahead.

Valuations and key takeaways

First, COVID has served as an accelerator of existing digital advertising trends, with Marin seeing ongoing recovery in ad spend across most industry verticals in the months prior to the earnings call on July 30. As more of the population is vaccinated, the executives expect all verticals to continue recovering, especially in tourism, travel, and other in-person activities.

There is also Marin's positioning along the online digital advertising process.

In this respect, while tools from the publishers focus on how to enable a given advertiser to spend more money on ads using their platforms, brands seek a more holistic view of their online advertising investments by focusing on customers and revenues. Marin is in a position to provide that unique perspective.

Furthermore, Marin's platform is integrated into all leading publishers such as Apple, Amazon, Baidu (BIDU), Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, Verizon Media, Yahoo! Japan, and Yandex. Additionally, the company has integrations with more than 50 leading web analytics and advertisement-serving solutions.

Source: marinesoftware.com

Under its revenue share agreement with Google, there were inflows, accounting for 31% and 25% of total revenues, for 2020 and 2019 respectively. Now, Google is the market leader in online advertising and is expected to command nearly a 29% share of digital ad spending globally in 2021. Moreover, Marin has also integrated organic search data from Google Search Console in the second quarter of 2021, leading to better program efficiency for advertisers. This means that, following renewal, the revenue share from Google could increase further.

For this purpose, the upgraded MarinOne platform offers improved accuracy and acts as a performance layer to supplement the publisher's capabilities and to provide an objective independent measurement of advertising performance.

The next step is to make targeted investments in sales. For this purpose, the company has a cash balance in excess of $50 million in the balance sheet, following net proceeds of $38.8 million generated following an equity sales of 4.3 million shares of common stock in July.

As for valuations, with a trailing price to sales multiples of 2.99x, the company is undervalued relative to the information technology sector by more than 30%. Therefore, based on a share price of $10.32 the stock could climb to the $13-14 level. Here, with a surge in domestic travel and the U.S. easing restrictions for international visitors who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in November, there should be more opportunities for ad click revenues later this year. But being realistic, variants may delay full recovery in revenues.

There are also challenges for leading brands using cookie-based tracking approaches.

Ending on a cautionary note, there are various pending antitrust and competition lawsuits in the U.S., the U.K., and the EU that involve the major publishers, including Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple. With Marin's platform being interconnected with them, this could result in stock volatility during highly-publicized events involving the imposition of fines.