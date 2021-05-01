ISerg/iStock via Getty Images

The investment thesis

My earlier article analyzed Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) using the Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") model. And the results showed that the business sustainably earns a healthy return exceeding the WACC, and investment at the current price provides excellent return potential with little downside.

This article furthers the analysis by examining profitability at a fundamental level using a revised DuPont framework. The results show the transition of the underlying profitability drivers of IRM during the past decade. As a result of such transition, the return on capital is lower on the surface, but these transitions have led to enhanced sustainability and hence actually better support a bull thesis.

Overview and recap

Much of the detailed information about IRM has been covered in my previous article and won't be covered here anymore. Here, I will just provide a recap of the most relevant information to facilitate the new discussions.

IRM is a global leader in the storage and management of records, documents, and information. Its business model is really straightforward - it helps you to store your "stuff" and deliver them to you on demand. The stuff it stores and manages ranges from documents (both physical paper documents and digital documents), fine arts, musical/media records, et al. As seen in the next chart, it owns over 710 million cubic feet of storage space around the world. The company services more than 90,000 corporate clients, operating in more than 1,430 facilities in 56 countries worldwide. It serves 95% of the Fortune 1000 companies.

If it sounds like a really simple business, it is. And like many business ideas, the simpler, the better. Think of all the stuff you have - the stuff that you'd love to keep but either do not have the space or the time to store and keep track of them. IRM caters to this perpetual need.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

Return on capital employed

When we think like a long-term business owner, not a stock trader, a key metric (the most important metric in my opinion) is the return on capital employed ("ROCE"). ROCE measures the return of capital ACTUALLY employed in a business. And it, therefore, provides fundamental insights into profitability. ROCE is fundamentally important in many ways. A consistent and high ROCE is the hallmark of a business with a sustainable moat. A higher ROCE allows a business to reinvestment less of its earning and grow more at the same time. A key combination for a long-term compounder.

To estimate the ROCE of businesses like IRM, here, I considered the following items in the calculation of ROCE: working capital (including payables and receivables) and the Total Real Estate Assets. The ROCE of IRM is shown in the chart below. This chart also compares the weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") against the ROCE. Analysis of the WACC is detailed in my earlier article, and it is the hurdle rate of return, or the minimum required return, that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of the capital. And this comparison shows that the business sustainably earns a healthy return on capital raised that far exceeds the cost of capital.

However, this chart also shows that ROCE has declined quite a bit, by 29%, from the beginning of the decade to the current level. No one likes to see declining profitability. But here a closer look will reveal the true story is not as bad as it seems on the surface.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Revised DuPont framework

The DuPont framework is a tool for analyzing profitability at a fundamental level. It was a general tool and by no means specific to the DuPont business. However, it was popularized by the DuPont Corporation and the name stuck. The DuPont was originally developed to pinpoint issues to improve return on equity ("ROE").

In the application here, I made a few modifications to suit the unique situation of IRM (and modern REIT corporations in general). I will detail the modifications as we go.

The first modification is that I will use the framework to analyze ROCE instead of ROE for several reasons. The first main reason is that ROCE is more fundamentally important than ROE as aforementioned. And secondly, the ROE concept is not even applicable at all to many modern corporations where their share equity is very small or even negative because more and more corporations have decided to return all share equity to shareholders as they rely more and more on their intangible assets to make a profit.

Under the DuPont framework, there are three knobs that management can turn to drive up ROCE: profit margin ("PM"), asset turnover ratio ("ATR"), and leverage. Through simple math, we can show that ROCE is just the product of these three things, i.e.:

ROCE = PM x ATR x leverage.

Where PM here is defined as operating income (taken as FFO here) divided by total revenue, ATR is defined as total revenue divided by total asset, and leverage is defined as total asset divided by total capital employed. And here is the second modification that I made to the original DuPont method. I defined leverage as the ratio between total asset divided and total capital employed, instead of the total asset divided by share equity.

And again, the reason is that the original definition is not even applicable at all to many modern corporations where their share equity is very small or even negative. The new definition could be understood as effective leverage. It's leverage against the business's working capital and real estate asset. If these things represent the share equity in an accounting sense, then the effective leverage will be the same as the original definition. If not, then the effective leverage makes more sense to me. No matter what is the share equity in the accounting sense, a corporation always requires capital to make a profit.

IRM's profitability drivers

Based on the above discussions, the following three charts show the three knobs for IRM over the past decade. As can be seen from the first chart, the profit margin has increased from about 17% from the beginning of the decade on average to the current level of 23% on average - a 29% increase. On average, the profit margin for the overall economy fluctuates around 8% and rarely goes above 10%. Of course, this is an average across all business sectors. Nonetheless, as a rule of thumb, 10% is a very healthy profit margin and 20% is a very high margin. IRM's average 23% margin in recent years is a very healthy margin.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

The second chart shows the ATR driver. The ATR measures how efficiently a company uses its assets to generate revenue. The higher the ATR, the better the company is performing, since higher ratios imply that the company is generating more revenue per dollar of assets. As seen, IRM's ATR started around 0.5 at the beginning of the decade, declined to the current level of 0.3. Overall, the ATR has decreased by 48%, almost a half. And it is the largest contributor to the drop in ROCE.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

This third and last chart shows the leverage driver for the profitability change. It shows that IRM has reduced the effective leverage from an average level of ~2.2x at the beginning of the decade, to the current level of 2x, a 10% decrease. As a result, 10% in the decline of ROCE is not as bad as it seemed on the surface - it is due to deleveraging, which helps to improve the quality of the profit and make it more sustainable.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Putting it all together

The following table summarizes the above profitability drivers. And for more visual-oriented readers, the chart below it visualizes the numbers in a waterfall plot. Note that all the changes quoted here are the so-called logarithm changes. For readers who are not familiar with logarithm changes, it is the "more scientific" way of measuring changes when there are multiple factors involved - more scientific than the simple arithmetic changes we routinely quote.

Let's use a simple example to illustrate. Let's consider the calculation of dividend yield for a stock. The dividend yield depends on two things - the dividend and the price, so it will illustrate why the logarithm change is the "more scientific" way of measuring change when multiple factors are involved. Consider an example when a stock's dividend increases by 10% and price drops by 10% - in the arithmetic sense we talked about. The dividend yield would increase, but it will NOT increase by 20%. It would actually increase by 22.22%. In other words, the dividend yield change is not equal to the sum of the arithmetic change in the dividend and the price.

Now in logarithm terms, things become simpler and more intuitive in a certain way. The logarithm changes involved in this example are: 9.52% for the dividend (logarithm of 110% = 9.52%), -10.54% for the price (logarithm of 90% = -10.54%), and 20.06% for the dividend yield (logarithm of 122.22% = 20.06%). So as you can see, the change of dividend yield is now equal to the sum of the changes in the dividend and the price (20.06% = 9.52% + 10.54%).

With this digression, now the summary of the profitability drivers for IRM. As seen from the table and the chart, the ROCE has decreased by 29% over the decade (again we are talking in the logarithm terms here and hereafter). It seems pretty bad until we look at the knobs that IRM turned. Out of the 29% decrease, 10% of it came from the decreased leverage, which is actually a good thing to me.

The biggest contributor came from the decrease in ATR, a 48% decrease. It is unfortunate, never a good thing to see ATR and operation efficiency decrease. But IRM largely made it up by improving the margin by about 29%. Furthermore, ATR, unlike innovations that are largely outside of management's control, is a knob that management can constantly tweak and improve to suit business operations. And I am optimistic that the experienced management team will find ways to improve operational efficiency.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Conclusion and final thought

My earlier article analyzed IRM by showing its profitability sustainably as its return on capital consistently exceeds the WACC by a large margin. This article furthers the analysis by examining profitability at a fundamental level using a revised DuPont framework. The results show the transition of the underlying profitability drivers of IRM during the past decade.

As a result of such transition, the return on capital is lower on the surface, but these transitions have led to enhanced sustainability and hence actually better support a bull thesis. IRM's ROCE has declined by about 29% from the beginning of the decade to the current level. A closer look reveals that:

Out of the 29% decrease, 10% of it came from the decreased leverage, which is actually a good thing to me.

The biggest contributor to the 29% decrease came from the decrease in ATR, a 48% decrease. It is unfortunate, never a good thing to see ATR and operation efficiency decrease. But IRM largely made it up by improving the margin by about 29%.

Overall, the decreased leverage and improved margin have actually improved the quality of the ROCE, made it more sustainable, and better support our bull thesis.