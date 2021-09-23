Michael Burrell/iStock via Getty Images

Tax, investments and values

It should be obvious enough that how investments are taxed will change the value of investments. For example, it's an entirely standard economic result that transactions taxes - say the "Wall Street Tax" touted by Bernie Sanders sometimes - will lower stock prices. Leave aside whether that's all good politics or even economics, we here are interested solely in what the effects of tax changes upon investment prices. So, transactions taxes, lower stock prices, that's just what happens.

Higher capital gains taxes also have the same effect. At least, in the standard economic analysis they do. The value of any asset is the discounted to net present value of all future income streams. If government is taking a slice out of that - whether income tax upon dividends, or interest, or capital gains - then that present value is lower than in the absence of such taxation.

This then has follow-on effects on the amount of investment in the economy but that's all edging closer to politics. It simply is the standard result that taxing the returns to investment lowers the prices of things invested in.

So, if there's about to be a significant change in taxes upon investments, then perhaps we need to be worried about the prices of investment assets?

Yes and no

It's definitely true that there are plans floating around out there which would significantly impact stock prices for example. This one:

President Biden on Friday said he supports an idea championed by a key Senate Democrat to tax billionaires' unrealized investment gains annually.

That would have an effect certainly. Any company that had a significant shareholder - founder say - would face selling pressure each year as some portion of the stock has to be sold to pay that tax bill. Jeff Bezos, or Elon Musk and so on, would have had to sell considerable stock to pay those annual tax bills. That would have had a depressant effect on those stock prices over the years.

However, of the ideas that are floating around, that one is most, most, unlikely to be enacted. To dip for a moment into politics, I just can't see that getting through the system and into the law.

OK, but there's this one which might well end up being enacted:

If a wealthy investor never sells stock that has increased in value, those investment gains are wiped out for income tax purposes when those assets are passed on to their heirs under a provision known as stepped-up basis.

The effect of that is likely to be very little. To explain why it's necessary to look at how the system works and what the proposed change is.

The step-up basis

Income tax is due for the year the income is received. Capital gains tax is due when the capital gain is crystalised. A sale, a transfer, is necessary to trigger the liability. Contrary to popular descriptions the step-up basis is the statement that death - and thus probate - is an event that revalues the asset. Not for capital gains tax purposes, but for estate tax purposes.

To use Jeff Bezos as an example, just because the numbers are out there. His Amazon (AMZN) stock cost him $10,000. It's all worth some $170 billion now. So, what's his estate worth (for the example, just assume that trigger point, probate, is now)? $10k, the acquisition cost? Or $170 billion the market value?

The step-up is that we take that market value, even though there has been no sale nor crystallisation of the gain as the value for the estate tax. Assume, unlikely but assume for the example's sake, that there is no foundation or anything put in place, Uncle Sam then gets 40% of that, $68 billion and the legatees, the inheritors, get $102 billion.

Now, the common description is that the step-up basis is that the inheritors don't then owe capital gains tax on that $102 billion - the value has been stepped up at the time of death of capital gains tax purposes. But that's not quite right, because we stepped it up in order to get the estate tax.

That's how the system does work at present.

The proposal for the new system is that the step up continues - yes, that it continues. No one at all is suggesting that Bezos' Amazon stock won't be stepped up to market value at probate. However, that $102 billion then becomes subject to capital gains tax upon the increase above that $10,000 acquisition cost as well.

Well, OK. Then there's the idea that capital gains tax should rise to income tax rates (so, 40% or about) for those earning more than $1 million a year. That would mean roughly some $40 billion tax on that $102 billion, or a total of $108 billion on the original $170 billion when estate and capital gains tax are added together.

However

Now see how this plugs into the rest of the tax system. Estate tax is due only on estates over $11 million or so. The "elimination" of the step up basis, the removal of it for capital gains tax purposes, would thus lead to that 63% and change tax rate only for estates larger than that - and even that would only be when the inheritors were already making $1 million a year.

There really aren't that many estates being passed on at that sort of level each year. The number which are passed on without substantial tax planning - foundations, trusts and so on - is probably around and about zero. So, this tax change will have around and about no effect on the grand entrepreneurial fortunes as they tend not to be left lying around naked for tax purposes anyway.

The people who will get caught are likely to be those with estates under the $11 million limit, significantly under it in fact. There does come a point where sophisticated tax planning just isn't worth it. The locking away of the money costs more than the tax bill being avoided. There are many more such estates out there of course. However, while this might well be where family businesses are owned and so on that's not where there are significant stakes in individual stock market listed companies. It's just not where there's going to be a blocking portion of the equity of a listed company for example.

It's also likely that the inheritors of such estates are going to be under that $1 million limit, meaning they'd pay current capital gains tax of 20% or so (add Medicare!).

The end result of this is that while the tax idea might be a good or a bad one - up to you that - the effects upon stock market valuations are going to be extremely modest at best.

My view

There are things that can be done to the tax system which would significantly change investment valuations. The elimination of the step up basis I just don't see as one of them. The effects on estates below the current estate tax allowance would be fairly modest - similar in fact to re-establishing the estate tax at a lower rate for those smaller estates - and the effect on large estates strikes me as so large that no one is going to fail to plan around it all. As, in fact, near all large estates already plan around the estate tax itself.

The investor view

Few of us around here are going to have to worry about these taxes as impositions on our own pocket books. However, it is possible that stock market valuations could be hit by certain tax proposals. The abolition of the step-up basis isn't one of them. This isn't something we need to trade to avoid the effect of, nor is it something that's going to produce a big enough change in valuations that we can take advantage of trading it.

Sometimes that just is the result of an analysis - sorry, this isn't something to worry about.