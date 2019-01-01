Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of shipping giant FedEx (NYSE:FDX) got pummeled last week as labor costs weighed on operating margins and the bottom line. Specifically, FedEx shares dropped 10.3% from the earnings release until Friday's close and have fallen 29% in the last three and a half months. Below, we'll take a look at why I believe, even with the current labor challenges, FedEx is worthy of your investment dollars. But first, we'll elaborate on the bad news.

How Bad Was the Report

It's hard to sugarcoat this. In fact, management didn't even try. CEO Frederick Smith kicked off the earnings call with this buzzkill:

First quarter operating results were negatively affected by an estimated $450 million year over year increase in costs due to a constrained labor market which impacted labor availability, resulting in network inefficiencies, higher wage rates, and increased purchased transportation expenses.

Those numbers are not small. In fact, with 265 million shares outstanding, those extra costs resulted in a hit of more than a buck and a half per share. Further, management admitted to being taken a little by surprise at the magnitude of the labor challenges. Smith stated that labor conditions were tougher than anticipated and will last longer than previously thought.

However...

While these conditions are real, they don't appear to be the result of mismanagement. It would also appear they are not unique to FedEx. I am very curious how the numbers will look when competitors like UPS (UPS) provide their quarterly numbers. While those things remain to be seen, I believe the recent earnings miss is overshadowed by the following factors:

The drop is disproportionate.

The stock is historically cheap.

The stock is cheap when compared to peers.

The balance sheet is strong

Labor challenges aside, FedEx's body of work has been good.

Ecommerce isn't slowing down anytime soon.

The Sky is Falling...Or Is It?

Without a doubt, the market reaction to the earnings report was swift and decisive. I believe it was also disproportionate. When all was said and done, management dropped their full-year earnings guidance by 2.95%. While that is significant, the stock selloff was about 4 times that much. When we factor in the fact that there was a selloff before the selloff, the overreaction narrative gains more traction.

Further, this is a company that has been solid over time. In fact, prior to this last quarter, FedEx has beaten estimates four times in a row and sometimes by a wide margin. And, even with the tough quarter, a two-year snapshot shows impressive growth in every category. The "bad" quarter FedEx just reported shows a 43% increase in earnings compared to two years prior.

Metric Q1 2020 Q1 2022 Change Revenue 17,048M 22,000M 29% Margins 6.4% 6.8% .4% Diluted EPS $3.05 $4.37 43%

Data Source: FedEx IR

Historically Cheap

By any traditional valuation measures, FedEx is historically cheap. FedEx is currently trading at a PE of 12, or half of its historical valuation. If we took a 20% discount on the company's historical valuation and applied a PE of 20, we'd have a projected stock price of $498.80 two years from now. Sticking strictly with the historical PE of 24.76, we would get a stock price of $618, a 172% gain.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

FedEx vs. UPS

FedEx has traditionally traded at a discount to rival UPS but it feels like that discount may have gotten a little extreme. By both price to earnings and enterprise value to EBITDA, FedEx trades at a discount of more than 50%. That is in spite of the company's being very close in yearly revenue. The numbers get a little closer when we look forward a year, but the difference is still significant.

Source: YCharts; valuation Metrics for FedEx and UPS

Strengthened Balance Sheet

Toward the end of fiscal 2021, FedEx strengthened its balance sheet via debt refinancing and extinguishment transactions, reducing total outstanding debt by $2.6B. Long-term debt is still significant at just over $20 billion, putting it about equal to one quarter's revenue, but it is certainly manageable and in line with that of UPS. The company also has $6.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts; Long Term Debt for FedEx and UPS

A Growing Industry

eCommerce is a large part of FedEx's business and I think we all agree that the eCommerce pie is not going to get smaller anytime soon. According to eMarketer, eCommerce sales will continue to grow at a healthy clip, reaching 23.6% of total retail sales by 2025 versus 11.0% in 2019. Emarketer expects behaviors like click-and-collect usage will continue to grow, reaching $140.96 billion in sales by 2024. Further, with retailers connecting with consumers across the shopping journey, Emartketer projects a 35.8% uptick to $36.62 billion this year and expects about one in four digital buyers will use a buy now, pay later (BNPL) service.

Conclusion

By now, it is pretty clear where I stand on FedEx. The company is in a good niche and while labor challenges will continue for a time, a 2 year PE of less than 10 just seems too low. I have no idea what will happen to the stock in the next three weeks or three months but if we look out three years, I would be very surprised if FedEx was not trading above where it is today. FedEx represents 2.6% of my portfolio and while you need to do your own due diligence, I am not selling anytime soon.